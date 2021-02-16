openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

generator-skinny

by skinny-framework
2.0.0-2 (see all)

🚝 "Scala on Rails" - A full-stack web app framework for rapid development in Scala

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

727

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Skinny Framework

CI Build Maven Central

Skinny is a full-stack web app framework to build Servlet applications.

To put it simply, Skinny framework's concept is Scala on Rails. Skinny is highly inspired by Ruby on Rails and it is optimized for sustainable productivity for ordinary Servlet-based app development.

Logo

See the website in detail.

http://skinny-framework.org/

Global skinny script via Homebrew

brew update && brew install skinny

Try Skinny Framework now!

Download latest skinny-blank-app.zip and unzip it, then just run ./skinny command on your terminal. That’s all!

If you’re a Windows user, don’t worry. Use skinny.bat on cmd.exe instead.

https://github.com/skinny-framework/skinny-framework/releases

Under The MIT License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) skinny-framework.org

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial