Skinny is a full-stack web app framework to build Servlet applications.
To put it simply, Skinny framework's concept is Scala on Rails. Skinny is highly inspired by Ruby on Rails and it is optimized for sustainable productivity for ordinary Servlet-based app development.
See the website in detail.
brew update && brew install skinny
Download latest skinny-blank-app.zip and unzip it, then just run ./skinny command on your terminal. That’s all!
If you’re a Windows user, don’t worry. Use skinny.bat on cmd.exe instead.
https://github.com/skinny-framework/skinny-framework/releases
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) skinny-framework.org