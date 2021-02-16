Skinny Framework

Skinny is a full-stack web app framework to build Servlet applications.

To put it simply, Skinny framework's concept is Scala on Rails. Skinny is highly inspired by Ruby on Rails and it is optimized for sustainable productivity for ordinary Servlet-based app development.

See the website in detail.

http://skinny-framework.org/

Global skinny script via Homebrew

brew update && brew install skinny

Try Skinny Framework now!

Download latest skinny-blank-app.zip and unzip it, then just run ./skinny command on your terminal. That’s all!

If you’re a Windows user, don’t worry. Use skinny.bat on cmd.exe instead.

https://github.com/skinny-framework/skinny-framework/releases

Under The MIT License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) skinny-framework.org