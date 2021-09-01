Serverless Policy Generator

This is a yeoman generator for creating the AWS Policy document that allows a user to deploy a Serverless service.

Simply run it and provide it with the name of the service and, optionally, the name of the stage and region for deployment (in case you want to limit the user in question).

A ${project}-${stage}-${region}-policy.json file will be created (using _star_ instead of * in the filename). If an Account ID is provided, the file will be named as ${account}-${project}-${stage}-${region}-policy.json . The contents of this can then be used to create a policy in your IAM dashboard.

Usage

This project requires Yeoman. Install it globally with:

npm install -g yo

NB: as of 2020-03-05 this requires node >= v10

Then install the generator:

npm install -y generator-serverless-policy

Now run in the directory in which you wish to output the policy JSON file:

yo serverless-policy

The generator will ask questions about region, stage, DynamoDB and S3 before outputting a policy. If this is the first time you have used Yeoman then Yeoman will prompt you about sharing analytics with them; the answer to this does not affect the generation of the policy.

Acknowledgements

The basic Policy Document is taken from here