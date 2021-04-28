This project is no longer supported. The only author and contributor who was using Sails and wrote the tool to simplify his regular work quit working with Node.js REST APIs and Sails. Though, if you are interested in take an ownership and became a full-plegded contributor, send a note to ghaiklor@gmail.com.

Yeoman generator that provides already configured and optimized Sails REST API with bundle of predefined features.

Features

Generator is split in more smaller parts, so that you are able to scaffold models, policies, controllers, etc... separately;

Disabled hooks by default: csrf, grunt, i18n, pubsub, session, sockets, views;

Flexible questions that allow to you quickly configure database connections, services that you want to use, etc...

Implemented authentication layer based on passport with JWT and Local strategies, Facebook, Twitter, VKontakte, GitHub, Instagram, Google Plus and other social networks;

Overrides defaults blueprints which simplify CRUD operation in REST API and adds new features like fields or populate in requests;

which simplify CRUD operation in REST API and adds new features like or in requests; All configuration files cleaned up and optimized for REST API;

Some generators can scaffold predefined functionality;

Sub-generator that simplifies creating cron configuration;

Logger generator can scaffold logging configuration for bunyan , winston or use default Sails logger;

, or use default Sails logger; Overridden responses which respond with code (Status Code), message (Status Message) and data (Response Data) fields;

(Status Code), (Status Message) and (Response Data) fields; Bundle of ready-2-use services like CipherService , PusherService (Push Notifications), SmsService and so on... You can check the table with detailed list of implemented services below;

, (Push Notifications), and so on... You can check the table with detailed list of implemented services below; Bunch of Sails adapters is already declared in connections.js configuration file so you can easily swap between them;

configuration file so you can easily swap between them; Implemented useful express middleware like Connection: keep-alive and GZip compression. In a nutshell, all what optimizes HTTP performance;

and GZip compression. In a nutshell, all what optimizes HTTP performance; Swagger generator can scaffold Swagger UI Explorer for you project;

Getting Started

Console

Install yeoman and generator-sails-rest-api:

npm install -g yo generator-sails-rest-api

Create project directory and initiate the generator under the project directory:

mkdir my-project cd my-project yo sails-rest-api

You will be prompted to answer to questions. Answer to those questions and you will get configured Sails project.

After scaffolding the project you can use this project as before. Just run the app.js file or use npm scripts.

npm start

WebStorm 11

Start creating new project and choose Yeoman type:

If you have installed sails-rest-api generator then just chose it and click Next. Otherwise, click Install generator and search for sails .

When you click Next button after the generator was chosen, answer the questions that you'd been prompted.

Congratulations, you just have setup your first Sails REST API 👍

Bundled Sails services

Service Name Implemented providers CipherService JWT HashService bcrypt ImageService GraphicsMagick, ImageMagick LocationService Google, Yandex, FreeGeoIP and a lot of others MailerService direct, sendmail, SMTP, SES and a lot more PaymentService BrainTreePayments, Stripe PusherService Apple Push Notifications, Google Cloud Messaging SmsService Twilio SocialService Facebook StorageService Amazon S3, Local

