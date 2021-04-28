This project is no longer supported. The only author and contributor who was using Sails and wrote the tool to simplify his regular work quit working with Node.js REST APIs and Sails. Though, if you are interested in take an ownership and became a full-plegded contributor, send a note to ghaiklor@gmail.com.
Yeoman generator that provides already configured and optimized Sails REST API with bundle of predefined features.
blueprints which simplify CRUD operation in REST API and adds new features like
fields or
populate in requests;
bunyan,
winston or use default Sails logger;
code (Status Code),
message (Status Message) and
data (Response Data) fields;
CipherService,
PusherService (Push Notifications),
SmsService and so on... You can check the table with detailed list of implemented services below;
connections.js configuration file so you can easily swap between them;
Connection: keep-alive and GZip compression. In a nutshell, all what optimizes HTTP performance;
Install yeoman and generator-sails-rest-api:
npm install -g yo generator-sails-rest-api
Create project directory and initiate the generator under the project directory:
mkdir my-project
cd my-project
yo sails-rest-api
You will be prompted to answer to questions. Answer to those questions and you will get configured Sails project.
After scaffolding the project you can use this project as before. Just run the
app.js file or use npm scripts.
npm start
Start creating new project and choose Yeoman type:
If you have installed sails-rest-api generator then just chose it and click Next.
Otherwise, click Install generator and search for
sails.
When you click Next button after the generator was chosen, answer the questions that you'd been prompted.
Congratulations, you just have setup your first Sails REST API 👍
|Service Name
|Implemented providers
|CipherService
|JWT
|HashService
|bcrypt
|ImageService
|GraphicsMagick, ImageMagick
|LocationService
|Google, Yandex, FreeGeoIP and a lot of others
|MailerService
|direct, sendmail, SMTP, SES and a lot more
|PaymentService
|BrainTreePayments, Stripe
|PusherService
|Apple Push Notifications, Google Cloud Messaging
|SmsService
|Twilio
|SocialService
|StorageService
|Amazon S3, Local
