generator-rn-toolbox

by bamlab
3.14.0 (see all)

The React Native Generator to bootstrap your apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
441

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

51

Dependencies

10

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native Toolbox Build Status NPM downloads license

Yeoman generators to kickstart your react-native v0.48+ projects.

⚠️ Deprecation notice ⚠️

Dear user, we are working on a complete rewrite of generator-rn-toolbox

We are be deprecating this repo and migrating its features to react-native-make

Already available:

Features

In an existing React Native project, our generator contains sub-generators that will help you with:

Requirements

  • You need node > 6 installed
  • Ruby > 2.2.3
  • Bundler installed (gem install bundler)
  • Yeoman installed (npm i -g yo)
  • Yarn installed (brew install yarn)

Usage

Install the main yeoman generator:

npm install -g yo generator-rn-toolbox

Then follow the docs for any sub-generator listed above in the features.

If starting from scratch, use the react-native init <ProjectName> && cd <ProjectName> command to instantiate your React Native Project (for more go see the official React Native getting started).

It is recommended to initiate the git repository right after instantiating the app and to do you first commit.

It is also recommended to do a separate commit after running each of these steps.

Contributing

See our contributing guidelines

Local development

To run the generator with your local version:

git clone https://github.com/bamlab/generator-rn-toolbox.git
cd generator-rn-toolbox
npm link

When you're done, you can run npm unlink to stop using your local version.

Disclaimer

To better understand your usage of this tool, basic analytics have been enabled. It only records generators usage as anonymous page views and does not track any user information

