Yeoman generators to kickstart your react-native v0.48+ projects.
Dear user, we are working on a complete rewrite of generator-rn-toolbox
We are be deprecating this repo and migrating its features to react-native-make
Already available:
- Updated Icons generation with Android adaptive icons
- Updated SplashScreen generation with iOS .xib files and ready for react-native-splashscreen
In an existing React Native project, our generator contains sub-generators that will help you with:
yo rn-toolbox:lint
yo rn-toolbox:base
yo rn-toolbox:advanced-base
yo rn-toolbox:jest
yo rn-toolbox:fastlane-setup
yo rn-toolbox:fastlane-env
yo rn-toolbox:assets [--icon | --splash] <path>
yo rn-toolbox:vscode
yo rn-toolbox:travisci
yo rn-toolbox:bitrise
yo rn-toolbox:circleci
node > 6 installed
gem install bundler
npm i -g yo
brew install yarn
Install the main
yeoman generator:
npm install -g yo generator-rn-toolbox
Then follow the docs for any sub-generator listed above in the features.
If starting from scratch, use the
react-native init <ProjectName> && cd <ProjectName> command to instantiate your React Native Project (for more go see the official React Native getting started).
It is recommended to initiate the git repository right after instantiating the app and to do you first commit.
It is also recommended to do a separate commit after running each of these steps.
See our contributing guidelines
To run the generator with your local version:
git clone https://github.com/bamlab/generator-rn-toolbox.git
cd generator-rn-toolbox
npm link
When you're done, you can run
npm unlink to stop using your local version.
To better understand your usage of this tool, basic analytics have been enabled. It only records generators usage as anonymous page views and does not track any user information