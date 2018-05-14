RF: a React/Flux generator with webpack, dialects and some good stuffs.
No, not the boring abbreviation of "React" and "Flux". It's actually the suffix of
rm -rf. Now it sounds dangerous and cooler, doesn't it?
Note: Jest doesn't work on
io.js&
node v0.11 ~ v0.12, if you like to have jest works, make sure you use
node.js 4.0above or
v0.10
npm install -g yo
npm install -g generator-rf
For example, to create a project named "myapp", just type:
yo rf myapp
cd myapp && npm run dev
Then Open http://localhost:8080 in the browser and have fun!
Don't forget to test your project by:
npm test
npm run build
.
└── myapp *
├── build
│ └── index.html
├── package.json
├── preprocessor.js
├── node_modules
├── src
│ ├── assets
│ │ ├── images
│ │ └── stylesheets
│ │ └── style.sass **
│ └── scripts
│ ├── actions
│ │ └── __tests__
│ ├── components
│ │ ├── App.js **
│ │ └── __tests__
│ ├── constants
│ │ └── __tests__
│ ├── dispatcher
│ │ ├── AppDispatcher.js **
│ │ └── __tests__
│ ├── main.js **
│ ├── mixins
│ │ └── __tests__
│ └── stores
│ └── __tests__
├── webpack.dev.config.js
└── webpack.prod.config.js
npm run build gives:
.
└── myapp
├── build
│ ├── bundle.js
│ ├── some bootstrap stuffs (if include)
│ └── ...
└── ...
By default, RF will generate codes in ES6, using Babel. If you don't like it, use --d flag to change the dialect to generate.
ls for LiveScript
coffee for coffee-script
js for vanilla JavaScript
Example:
yo rf myapp --d=ls
RF generate SASS (indented syntax) by default. Use --s flag to change it.
scss for SCSS (Sassy CSS)
less for LESS
stylus for Stylus
css for CSS.
Example:
yo rf myapp --s=scss
RF includes Bootstrap settings in the real Webpack way. Turn them off by --skip-bootstrap flag.
Example:
yo rf myapp --skip-bootstrap
RF creates a root directory if current directory name is different from your appname, or generate files in current directory if they have same name. But if you're intentionally have them with different name, use --skip-root to generate files right in the current directory.
Example:
yo rf trueName --skip-root
For every sub-directories in
src/scripts, RF will create a __tests__ directory
within. Use
skip-test to skip that.
Example:
yo rf myapp --skip-test
Example:
yo rf myapp --skip-install
npm install && npm test and make sure all test are pass
MIT