A Yeoman generator for the awesome Reveal.js presentation framework.
Install:
npm install -g generator-reveal
Make a new directory, and
cd into it:
mkdir my-new-project && cd $_
Run
yo reveal and start building your presentation.
After all files are created you can view your slides with
grunt:
grunt serve
Then, create further slides with
yo reveal:slide more-content. See below for available options. When you want to export your presentation to some static HTML server, you can type
grunt dist to have all your relevant files saved to the
dist directory.
If you are checking out an existing presentation to do some work on it, make sure to install the required dependencies:
cd my-existing-project
npm install && bower install
Now you should be able to view the slides again with
grunt:
grunt serve
Available generators:
Generates a Slide file.
Example:
yo reveal:slide "Slide Title"
Produces
slides/slide-title.html:
<h2>Slide Title</h2>
<p>This is a new slide</p>
And the slide filename will be added to your
slides/list.json file.
[
"index.md",
"slide-title.html"
]
In order to add vertical slides, you can nest an array inside
slides/list.json
[
"index.md",
[
"vertical-html.html",
"vertical-markdown.md"
],
[
"vertical-html-2.html",
"vertical-markdown-2.md"
],
"the-end.md"
]
Sometimes you just want a slide with a background image. That's okay, a slide object does not need a filename.
[
"index.md",
{
"attr": {
"data-background": "http://example.com/image.png"
}
}
]
Invoked with
--markdown
yo reveal:slide "Slide Title" --markdown
Produces
slides/slide-title.md
## Slide Title
This is a new slide
Invoked with
--attributes
yo reveal:slide "Slide Title" --attributes
adds a slide
Object with an
attr key to your
slides/list.json file. Attributes will be passed to
section element containing the slide.
[
"index.md",
{
"filename": "slide-title.md",
"attr": {
"data-background": "#ff0000"
}
}
]
<section data-markdown="slides/slide-title.md" data-background="#ff0000"></section>
Invoked with
--notes
yo reveal:slide "Slide Title" --notes
Produces
slides/slide-title.html:
<h2>Slide Title</h2>
<p>This is a new slide</p>
<aside class="notes">
Put your speaker notes here.
You can see them pressing 's'.
</aside>
All three options maybe combined, e.g.
yo reveal:slide "Markdown Slide With Notes And Section-Attributes" --notes --attributes --markdown
If your presentation requires specific resources that you would like included
with your project, place them in the resources directory. These assets will be
included in the distribution and available for access at the path
resources/asset_name.ext.
With the help of Grunt Build Control,
generator-reveal can deploy your presentation to Github Pages easily. All you have to do is
yo reveal
grunt deploy
If everything goes right,
grunt deploy will build and push your presentation to a gh-pages git branch. Just give it a couple of minutes, fire up a browser and go to http://username.github.io/repositoryname to see your brand new presentation.
To change the options of the whole presentation, such as the theme used,
transition effect etc. consult the
Reveal.js documentation.
An important difference, though, is that you should not edit the
index.html
file directly as it gets overwritten as you add presentation content
whenever a new grunt build is triggered.
You should instead edit the
templates/_index.html file, which is used as a
template for the automatically generated
index.html.
The generated presentation app includes the Highlight.js Syntax Themes as a dependency, allowing you to change the syntax theme.
The available syntax themes can be found in the
bower_components/highlightjs/styles folder. Selecting a new syntax theme can be done by changing the stylesheet reference in the
templates/_index.html file:
<!-- For syntax highlighting -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/highlightjs/styles/monokai_sublime.css">