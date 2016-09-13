rest

RESTful API generator using NodeJS, Express and Mongoose

📹 Watch this video for an overview on how to use generator-rest and deploy your project to Heroku.

Features

Highly customizable - You can choose what to install

- You can choose what to install Really RESTful - It follows the best practices

- It follows the best practices ES6! - Using babel

- Using babel User registration API - Using passport (optional)

- Using passport (optional) Social login API - Facebook, Google and GitHub (optional)

- Facebook, Google and GitHub (optional) Password reset API - Sending emails with SendGrid API (optional)

- Sending emails with SendGrid API (optional) Listing query strings - q , page , limit , fields etc. already provided by querymen

- , , , etc. already provided by querymen Query string validator - Using querymen

- Using querymen Request body validator - Using bodymen

- Using bodymen Standard error responses - Using querymen and bodymen error handlers

- Using querymen and bodymen error handlers Unit and integration tests - Using Jest

- Using Jest Continuous integration support - Using Travis CI

- Using Travis CI API docs generator - Using apidoc

Installation

First, install Yeoman and generator-rest using npm (we assume you have pre-installed node.js).

npm install -g yo npm install -g generator-rest

Generators

Then, you can use yo to generate your project.

yo rest yo rest:api

Commands

After you generate your project, these commands are available in package.json .

npm test npm run coverage npm run lint npm run dev npm run prod npm run docs

Playing locally

First, you will need to install and run MongoDB in another terminal instance.

$ mongod

Then, run the server in development mode.

$ npm run dev Express server listening on http://0.0.0.0:9000, in development mode

If you choose to generate the authentication API, you can start to play with it.

Note that creating and authenticating users needs a master key (which is defined in the .env file)

Create a user (sign up):

curl -X POST http://0.0.0.0:9000/users -i -d "email=test@example.com&password=123456&access_token=MASTER_KEY_HERE"

It will return something like:

HTTP/1.1 201 Created ... { "id" : "57d8160eabfa186c7887a8d3" , "name" : "test" , "picture" : "https://gravatar.com/avatar/55502f40dc8b7c769880b10874abc9d0?d=identicon" , "email" : "test@example.com" , "createdAt" : "2016-09-13T15:06:54.633Z" }

Authenticate the user (sign in):

curl -X POST http://0.0.0.0:9000/auth -i -u test @example.com:123456 -d "access_token=MASTER_KEY_HERE"

It will return something like:

HTTP/1.1 201 Created ... { "token" : "eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9" , "user" : { "id" : "57d8160eabfa186c7887a8d3" , "name" : "test" , "picture" : "https://gravatar.com/avatar/55502f40dc8b7c769880b10874abc9d0?d=identicon" , "email" : "test@example.com" , "createdAt" : "2016-09-13T15:06:54.633Z" } }

Now you can use the eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9 token (it's usually greater than this) to call user protected APIs. For example, you can create a new article API using yo rest:api and make the POST /articles endpoint only accessible to authenticated users. Then, to create a new article you must pass the access_token parameter.

curl -X POST http://0.0.0.0:9000/articles -i -d "title=Awesome Article&content=Yeah Baby&access_token=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9"

It will return something like:

HTTP/1.1 201 Created ... { "id" : "57d819bfabfa186c7887a8d6" , "title" : "Awesome Article" , "content" : "Yeah Baby" , "createdAt" : "2016-09-13T15:22:39.846Z" , "updatedAt" : "2016-09-13T15:22:39.846Z" }

Some endpoints are only accessible by admin users. To create an admin user, just pass the role=admin along to other data when calling POST /users .

Deploy

Here is an example on how to deploy to Heroku using Heroku CLI:

git init heroku apps:create my-new-app heroku git:remote --app my-new-app heroku addons:create mongolab heroku config: set MASTER_KEY=masterKey JWT_SECRET=jwtSecret git add -A git commit -m "Initial commit" git push heroku master heroku open

The second time you deploy, you just need to:

git add -A git commit -m "Update code" git push heroku master

Directory structure

Overview

You can customize the src and api directories.

src/ ├─ api/ │ ├─ user/ │ │ ├─ controller .js │ │ ├─ index .js │ │ ├─ index .test .js │ │ ├─ model .js │ │ └─ model .test .js │ └─ index .js ├─ services/ │ ├─ express/ │ ├─ facebook/ │ ├─ mongoose/ │ ├─ passport/ │ ├─ sendgrid/ │ └─ your-service/ ├─ app .js ├─ config .js └─ index .js

Here is where the API endpoints are defined. Each API has its own folder.

It defines the Mongoose schema and model for the API endpoint. Any changes to the data model should be done here.

This is the API controller file. It defines the main router middlewares which use the API model.

This is the entry file of the API. It defines the routes using, along other middlewares (like session, validation etc.), the middlewares defined in the some-endpoint.controller.js file.

Here you can put helpers , libraries and other types of modules which you want to use in your APIs.

TODO

Support optional phone authentication

Support optional email confirmation process

Support Twitter and other social login methods

Socket.io support

PRs are welcome.

Credits

@QzSG and all contributors

License

MIT © Diego Haz