RESTful API generator using NodeJS, Express and Mongoose
📹 Watch this video for an overview on how to use generator-rest and deploy your project to Heroku.
First, install Yeoman and generator-rest using npm (we assume you have pre-installed node.js).
npm install -g yo
npm install -g generator-rest
Then, you can use
yo to generate your project.
yo rest # generate a new project
yo rest:api # generate a new api endpoint inside your project
After you generate your project, these commands are available in
package.json.
npm test # test using Jest
npm run coverage # test and open the coverage report in the browser
npm run lint # lint using ESLint
npm run dev # run the API in development mode
npm run prod # run the API in production mode
npm run docs # generate API docs
First, you will need to install and run MongoDB in another terminal instance.
$ mongod
Then, run the server in development mode.
$ npm run dev
Express server listening on http://0.0.0.0:9000, in development mode
If you choose to generate the authentication API, you can start to play with it.
Note that creating and authenticating users needs a master key (which is defined in the
.envfile)
Create a user (sign up):
curl -X POST http://0.0.0.0:9000/users -i -d "email=test@example.com&password=123456&access_token=MASTER_KEY_HERE"
It will return something like:
HTTP/1.1 201 Created
...
{
"id": "57d8160eabfa186c7887a8d3",
"name": "test",
"picture":"https://gravatar.com/avatar/55502f40dc8b7c769880b10874abc9d0?d=identicon",
"email": "test@example.com",
"createdAt": "2016-09-13T15:06:54.633Z"
}
Authenticate the user (sign in):
curl -X POST http://0.0.0.0:9000/auth -i -u test@example.com:123456 -d "access_token=MASTER_KEY_HERE"
It will return something like:
HTTP/1.1 201 Created
...
{
"token": "eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9",
"user": {
"id": "57d8160eabfa186c7887a8d3",
"name": "test",
"picture": "https://gravatar.com/avatar/55502f40dc8b7c769880b10874abc9d0?d=identicon",
"email": "test@example.com",
"createdAt":"2016-09-13T15:06:54.633Z"
}
}
Now you can use the
eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9 token (it's usually greater than this) to call user protected APIs. For example, you can create a new
article API using
yo rest:api and make the
POST /articles endpoint only accessible to authenticated users. Then, to create a new article you must pass the
access_token parameter.
curl -X POST http://0.0.0.0:9000/articles -i -d "title=Awesome Article&content=Yeah Baby&access_token=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9"
It will return something like:
HTTP/1.1 201 Created
...
{
"id": "57d819bfabfa186c7887a8d6",
"title": "Awesome Article",
"content": "Yeah Baby",
"createdAt": "2016-09-13T15:22:39.846Z",
"updatedAt":"2016-09-13T15:22:39.846Z"
}
Some endpoints are only accessible by admin users. To create an admin user, just pass the
role=adminalong to other data when calling
POST /users.
Here is an example on how to deploy to Heroku using Heroku CLI:
# start a new local git repository
git init
# create a new heroku app
heroku apps:create my-new-app
# add heroku remote reference to the local repository
heroku git:remote --app my-new-app
# add the MongoLab addon to the heroku app
heroku addons:create mongolab
# set the environment variables to the heroku app (see the .env file in root directory)
heroku config:set MASTER_KEY=masterKey JWT_SECRET=jwtSecret
# commit and push the files
git add -A
git commit -m "Initial commit"
git push heroku master
# open the deployed app in the browser
heroku open
The second time you deploy, you just need to:
git add -A
git commit -m "Update code"
git push heroku master
You can customize the
src and
api directories.
src/
├─ api/
│ ├─ user/
│ │ ├─ controller.js
│ │ ├─ index.js
│ │ ├─ index.test.js
│ │ ├─ model.js
│ │ └─ model.test.js
│ └─ index.js
├─ services/
│ ├─ express/
│ ├─ facebook/
│ ├─ mongoose/
│ ├─ passport/
│ ├─ sendgrid/
│ └─ your-service/
├─ app.js
├─ config.js
└─ index.js
Here is where the API endpoints are defined. Each API has its own folder.
It defines the Mongoose schema and model for the API endpoint. Any changes to the data model should be done here.
This is the API controller file. It defines the main router middlewares which use the API model.
This is the entry file of the API. It defines the routes using, along other middlewares (like session, validation etc.), the middlewares defined in the
some-endpoint.controller.js file.
Here you can put
helpers,
libraries and other types of modules which you want to use in your APIs.
PRs are welcome.
@QzSG and all contributors
MIT © Diego Haz