Relay Fullstack is a Relay scaffolding application that aims to help you get up and running a project without worrying about integrating tools. It comes with many modern technologies; Relay, GraphQL, Express, ES6/ES7, JSX, Webpack, Babel, Material Design Lite, and PostCSS. Relay Fullstack is also using Hot-reload to real time update the screen whenever any code changes.

Example

Check out the Live demo on Heroku.

Usage

Basic

The basic installation contains only general technologies needed by most of the projects, Relay Fullstack is totally unopinionated. If you wanted to include a database, flow, or any specific technologies, please see the Advance section.

First, you need watchman installed, please follow its installation guide. Then, clone the repository to your local directory

$ git clone https://github.com/lvarayut/relay-fullstack.git $ cd relay-fullstack

Install all dependencies & Start developing

$ npm install $ npm start

Launch your favorite web browser and go to http://localhost:3000 for Relay application or http://localhost:8000 for GraphiQL.

Advance

Relay Fullstack is integrated with Yeoman that allows you to choose technologies that suit your needs, the options are including database, flow, and etc.

Install yo and generator-relay-fullstack globally

$ npm install -g yo generator-relay-fullstack

Create a new directory and start the generator, it will prompt some questions to help you get up and running

$ mkdir relay-fullstack && cd $_ $ yo relay-fullstack $ npm start

Launch your favorite web browser and go to http://localhost:3000 for Relay application or http://localhost:8000 for GraphiQL.

NOTE: generator-relay-fullstack is currently working with minimal functionalities. Database, Flow, and Sub-generator are work-in-progress.

Deployment

Local machine

In order to deploy a project, it is a good practice to minify all JavaScript files, stop spawning the GraphiQL server, pull off some duplicate dependencies, and remove all unnecessary scripts, for example, Hot-reload. All of these can be done by executing the following command:

$ npm run deploy

Again, launch your favorite web browser and go to http://localhost:3000 .

Heroku

Before getting started, make sure you already installed the Heroku Toolbelt, which is a command-line tooling for managing Heroku applications that makes it easy to deploy an application in a few steps:

$ heroku create $ git push heroku master $ heroku ps:scale web=1

That is it! Now, open the application on your default browser using heroku open .

Schema

Whenever you start a server, it will automatically execute updateSchema.js script in order to compile the schema definitions, defined in schema.js , to schema.json and schema.graphql . This is required by Relay framework. However, you could also run the script manually:

$ npm run update

Project Structure

├── client - All of the client side code resides in this folder │ ├── assets - Images and fonts │ ├── components - Relay containers, React components, and SCSS files used in the components │ │ └── variables.scss - Common SCSS variables │ ├── routes - React-router-relay │ │ ├── Route.js - All route definitions │ │ └── ViewerQuery.js - Entry node of a GraphQL query │ ├── index .html - HTML template file used by html-webpack-plugin │ └── index .js - Client entry point ├── server - All of the server side code resides in this folder │ ├── config - Configuration │ │ └── environment - Separate configuration for each environment │ │ ├── development.js - Development configuration │ │ ├── index .js - Common configuration used in any environment │ │ ├── production.js - Production configuration │ │ └── test.js - Test configuration │ ├── data - Data and APIs │ │ ├── database .js - Mock up database which should be replaced with your real database logic │ │ ├── schema .graphql - Compiled schema in a readable form │ │ ├── schema .js - Schema definitions │ │ └── schema .json - Compiled schema to be used by Relay │ ├── utils - Utilities │ │ ├── babelRelayPlugin.js - Babel-relay-plugin provided by Relay │ │ └── updateSchema.js - Code for compiling the defined schema to schema .json and schema .graphql │ └── index .js - Server entry point ├── package.json - List of dependencies ├── webpack.config.js - Webpack configuration

Technologies

Frameworks

Relay - A JavaScript framework for building data-driven react applications. It is required to be used with React and GraphQL.

React - A JavaScript library for building user interfaces. It introduces many great concepts, such as, Virtual DOM, Data flow, etc.

GraphQL - GraphQL is a query language and execution engine tied to any backend service.

Express - Express is a minimal and flexible Node.js web application framework that provides a robust set of features for web and mobile applications.

Module bundler & Syntax transformers

Webpack - Webpack is a module bundler that takes modules with dependencies and generates static assets representing those modules.

Babel - Babel is a JavaScript compiler which allows you to use next generation, ES6/ES7, JavaScript, today.

Languages

ES6/ES7 - ECMAScript 6, also known as ECMAScript 2015, is the latest version of the ECMAScript standard. ES6 is a significant update to the language.

JSX - JSX is a JavaScript syntax extension that looks similar to XML. You can use a simple JSX syntactic transform with React.

Designs

Material Design Lite - Material Design Lite lets you add a Material Design look and feel to your websites.

PostCSS - PostCSS is a tool for transforming CSS with JavaScript. It has roughly 200 plugins to help you write CSS easier.

React transform HMR - A React Transform that enables hot reloading React classes.

React router relay - Relay integration for React Router.

Eslint - The pluggable linting utility for JavaScript and JSX.

Autoprefixer - Parse CSS and add vendor prefixes to rules.

Precss - Use Sass-like markup in your CSS.

Nodemon - Monitor for any changes in your node.js application and automatically restart the server.

CSS Modules - CSS file in which all class names and animation names are scoped locally by default.

Credits

Relay Fullstack is inspired by relay-starter-kit. Please take a look at the original code to learn more.

Handcrafted by Varayut Lerdkanlayanawat and maintained with ❤️ by Nigel Schuster, Nicholas Romero, and awesome contributors.

Contributors

License

MIT © Varayut Lerdkanlayanawat