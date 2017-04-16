A react/redux generator with all the build tooling goodies.

Requirements

NodeJS

Yeoman

Tech Stack

Setup

Install it globally:

$ npm install -g generator-redux-stack

Usage

Make a folder for your app:

$ mkdir app-name && cd app-name

Generate the app scaffolding:

$ yo redux-stack

Boot up the app:

$ npm start

Module Generators

Generate a new container:

$ yo redux-stack:container

Generate a new component:

$ yo redux-stack:component

Generate a new set of actions with corresponding reducer:

$ yo redux-stack:actions

Dev Tooling

Hot module replacement

Redux time travel (using redux-devtools)

Redux devtools monitors (log, diff, slider, import/export)

Redux action log (using redux-logger)

Keyboard Shortcuts

ctrl + h - Show/hide redux-devtools dock

+ - Show/hide dock ctrl + c - Change redux-devtools monitor

+ - Change monitor ctrl + m - Move redux-devtools dock

+ - Move dock ctrl + e - Show redux import/export tool

License

MIT