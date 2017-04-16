openbase logo
grs

generator-redux-stack

by Zak Angelle
9.0.0 (see all)

A react/redux generator with all the build tooling goodies.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

generator-redux-stack

Circle CI

Requirements

  • NodeJS
  • Yeoman

Tech Stack

Setup

Install it globally:

$ npm install -g generator-redux-stack

Usage

Make a folder for your app:

$ mkdir app-name && cd app-name

Generate the app scaffolding:

$ yo redux-stack

Boot up the app:

$ npm start

Module Generators

Generate a new container:

$ yo redux-stack:container

Generate a new component:

$ yo redux-stack:component

Generate a new set of actions with corresponding reducer:

$ yo redux-stack:actions

Dev Tooling

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • ctrl + h - Show/hide redux-devtools dock
  • ctrl + c - Change redux-devtools monitor
  • ctrl + m - Move redux-devtools dock
  • ctrl + e - Show redux import/export tool

License

MIT

