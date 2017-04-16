A react/redux generator with all the build tooling goodies.
Install it globally:
$ npm install -g generator-redux-stack
Make a folder for your app:
$ mkdir app-name && cd app-name
Generate the app scaffolding:
$ yo redux-stack
Boot up the app:
$ npm start
Generate a new container:
$ yo redux-stack:container
Generate a new component:
$ yo redux-stack:component
Generate a new set of actions with corresponding reducer:
$ yo redux-stack:actions
redux-devtools monitor
