Generator-React-Webpack - with Flux Support (using Redux)
This generator can be used to create and manage projects that use React, Webpack and Flux (using Redux as implementation). It depends on generator-react-webpack as a base and extends it to create new reducers and actions.
generator-react-webpack-redux includes support for creating new reducers (and tests), as well as the creation of actions and components.
It also has support for the the features that are available in its parent project, generator-react-webpack. This includes the run-configuration, webpack, esLint and test-environment.
There are currently some features missing from the generator. These will be available in a later version:
Make sure your nodeJS version is >=4.5.0 <5.0.0 || >=5.10 and npm version is >=3.0.0.
npm install -g yo
npm install -g generator-react-webpack-redux
Install the following packages system wide, to decrease the time needed to scaffold a new project:
npm install -g phantomjs-prebuilt
# Create a new directory, and `cd` into it:
mkdir my-new-project && cd my-new-project
# Run the generator
yo react-webpack-redux
yo react-webpack-redux:reducer my/namespaced/reducers/name
yo react-webpack-redux:reducer items
yo react-webpack-redux:action my/namespaced/actions/name
yo react-webpack-redux:action addItem
yo react-webpack-redux:component my/namespaced/components/name
yo react-webpack-redux:component button
yo react-webpack-redux:container my/namespaced/container/Name
yo react-webpack-redux:container wrapper
Please take a look at react-webpack-template for an in depth explanation or use
npm run to get a list of all commands available for building and running your application.
Basics are:
npm start: Will start up the dev webserver
npm test: Run unit tests
npm run dist: Create the packed version
Contributions are welcome. If you find something is missing or there are errors hidden somewhere, feel free to add a new issue.
If you want to submit a pull request please do so from and against the develop branch.
npm test or
node node_modules/.bin/mocha