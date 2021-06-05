React Starter Kit for Firebase a.k.a. Serverless Edition



React Starter Kit for Firebase is a popular project template (aka, boilerplate) for building modern, scalable web applications with React, Relay, and GraphQL using serverless infrastructure provided by Google Cloud (Cloud SQL, Cloud Functions, CDN hosting, and file storage). It allows you to save time and build upon a solid foundation and design patterns.

View online demo (API, data model)

This project was bootstrapped with React Starter Kit for Firebase by Kriasoft.

Tech Stack

Also, you need to be familiar with HTML, CSS, JavaScript (ES2015) and React.

Directory Layout

├── build/ ├── migrations/ ├── node_modules/ ├── public/ ├── scripts/ ├── src/ │ ├── admin/ │ ├── common/ │ ├── hooks/ │ ├── icons/ │ ├── legal/ │ ├── misc/ │ ├── mutations/ │ ├── news/ │ ├── server/ │ │ ├── mutations/ │ │ ├── queries/ │ │ ├── templates/ │ │ ├── types/ │ │ ├── api.js │ │ ├── app.js │ │ ├── config.js │ │ ├── context.js │ │ ├── db.js │ │ ├── relay.js │ │ ├── index.js │ │ ├── login.js │ │ ├── schema.js │ │ └── ssr.js │ ├── user/ │ ├── utils/ │ ├── relay.js │ ├── index.js │ ├── router.js │ ├── serviceWorker.js │ └── theme.js ├── ssl/ ├── .env ├── .env.production ├── .env.test ├── graphql.schema └── package.json

Prerequisites

Getting Started

Just clone the repo, update environment variables in .env and/or .env.local file, and start hacking:

$ git clone https://github.com/kriasoft/react-firebase-starter.git MyApp $ cd MyApp $ yarn setup $ yarn start

Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app.



In order to re-compile GraphQL fragments, run yarn relay or yarn relay --watch (in watch mode).

How to Migrate Database Schema

While the app is in development, you can use a simplified migration workflow by creating a backup of your existing database, making changes to the existing migration file (see migrations/20180101000000_initial.js ), re-apply the migration and restore data from the backup file ( backup.sql ):

$ yarn db-backup --env=dev $ yarn db-reset-dev

Upon deployment to production, switch to normal migration workflow:

$ yarn db-change <name> $ yarn db-migrate --env=dev

HINT: Test your migration thoroughly with a local instance of the DB first (by using --env=local or --env=dev (default) flag) then apply it to your test or prod database instance using --env=test or --env=prod command argument.

Other helpful database scripts:

$ yarn db-version --env=dev $ yarn db-rollback --env=dev $ yarn db-restore --env=dev $ yarn db-seed --env=dev $ yarn db --env=dev $ yarn psql --env=dev

How to Test

$ yarn lint $ yarn lint-fix $ yarn test

How to Deploy

$ yarn build $ yarn deploy-test $ yarn deploy-prod

For more information refer to the Deployment guide in the project's Wiki.

If you keep the original Git history after cloning this repo, you can always fetch and merge the recent updates back into your project by running:

$ git remote add rsk https://github.com/kriasoft/react-firebase-starter.git $ git checkout master $ git fetch rsk $ git merge rsk/master $ yarn install

NOTE: Try to merge as soon as the new changes land on the master branch in the upstream repository, otherwise your project may differ too much from the base/upstream repo. Alternatively, you can use a folder diff tool like Beyond Compare for keeping your project up to date with the base repository.

How to Contribute

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute to this project. The best way to start is by checking our open issues, submit a new issues or feature request, participate in discussions, upvote or downvote the issues you like or dislike, send pull requests.

Learn React.js and ES6

🎓 React for Beginners and ES6 Training Course by Wes Bos

📗 React: Up & Running: Building Web Applications by Stoyan Stefanov (Aug, 2016)

📗 Getting Started with React by Doel Sengupta and Manu Singhal (Apr, 2016)

📗 You Don't Know JS: ES6 & Beyond by Kyle Simpson (Dec, 2015)



Related Projects

React App SDK — Create React App modification that unlocks server-side rendering

React Starter Kit — Boilerplate and tooling for building isomorphic web apps with React and Relay

Node.js API Starter Kit — Boilerplate and tooling for building data APIs with Docker, Node.js and GraphQL

License

Copyright © 2015-present Kriasoft. This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE.txt file.

Copyright © 2015-present Kriasoft. This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE.txt file.