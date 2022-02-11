The culmination of five years of constant React Native development, Ignite is the most popular React Native app boilerplate for both Expo and bare React Native.
This is the React Native boilerplate that the Infinite Red team uses on a day-to-day basis to build client apps. Developers who use Ignite report that it saves them two to four weeks of time on average off the beginning of their React Native project!
NOTE: Ignite CLI version 6.0 now includes the boilerplate -- read the blog post to find out why!
Ignite apps include the following rock-solid technical decisions out of the box:
Prerequisites:
Run the CLI:
# for vanilla React Native
npx ignite-cli new PizzaApp
# or for Expo-powered:
npx ignite-cli new PizzaApp --expo
# to provide a custom bundle identifier (Android only):
npx ignite-cli new PizzaApp --bundle=com.infinitered.pizzaapp
Ignite will walk you through the rest.
If you'd like to follow a tutorial, check out this one from Robin Heinze.
The above commands may fail with various errors, depending on your operating system and dependency versions. Some troubleshooting steps to follow:
node --version command. If you require multiple Node versions on your system, install
nvm, and then run
nvm install --lts. At the time of writing, Node LTS is v14.x.x.
sudo xcode-select --install in your terminal.
sudo xcode-select -s /Applications/Xcode.app/Contents/Developer
The hidden gem of Ignite. Generators help you scaffold your app very quickly, be it for a proof-of-concept, a demo, or a production app. Generators are there to save you time, keep your code consistent, and help you with the basic structure of your app.
npx ignite-cli generate --help
...will give you information on what generators are present. To learn more, check out our Generators documentation.
If you run into problems, first search the issues in this repository. If you don't find anything, you can come talk to our friendly and active developers in the Infinite Red Community Slack (community.infinite.red).