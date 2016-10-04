Yeoman generator for facebook's React library - Integrate with gulp and browserify.
bower install &
npm install by default
Bundled:
Optional: and some should not be used except for compatibility
$ npm install -g yo # Install Yeoman (if you don't have it yet)...
$ npm install -g generator-react-gulp-browserify # ...then install this generator...
$ yo react-gulp-browserify # ...and run it.
Then you need to
git clone your fork and from there use npm link. See
http://yeoman.io/authoring/
git clone git@github.com/<your git repo>/generate-react-gulp-browserify
cd generate-react-gulp-browserify
npm link
If you chose to use sass, you'll need to install it with
gem install sass.
If you find your css build results are empty, update your sass gem.
scripts - /scripts
styles - /styles
fonts - /fonts
Now, when everything is ready, run the watch task and begin to develop your React components.
$ gulp watch
How to run test?
Currently, I prefer to run test tasks from npm. Please run this command.
$ npm test
After development, you can run this task to generate production code.
$ gulp build
MIT