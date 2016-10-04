Yeoman generator for facebook's React library - Integrate with gulp and browserify.

Added watchify support

We use browserify extension instead of gulp extension

Autorun bower install & npm install by default

Bundled:

Gulp

Bower

jQuery (optional)

Browserify

Reactify - (removed)

Babelify Help to transform JSX (consider to use babelify later)

Watchify support! (Sourcemap also!)

livereload (BrowserSync)

jshintrc file (although eslint is much better)

To be added

React Bootstrap instead of Sass Bootstrap

Optional: and some should not be used except for compatibility

Sass with Compass

Bootstrap - Twitter Bootstrap's official Sass version

Modernizr

Jade for HTML templates (deprecated used React JSX instead)

CoffeeScript for JavaScript (deprecated use React JSX instead)

Jest for unit tests

Environment requirements

node.js 0.12 (I suggest to use nvm to manage your node environment.)

Sass >= 3.4 if you want to use Sass

Getting Started

npm install -g yo npm install -g generator-react-gulp-browserify yo react-gulp-browserify

If you are doing a fork

Then you need to git clone your fork and from there use npm link. See http://yeoman.io/authoring/

git clone git @ github . com /< your git repo>/generate-react-gulp-browserify cd generate-react-gulp-browserify npm link

If you chose to use sass, you'll need to install it with gem install sass . If you find your css build results are empty, update your sass gem.

Output folders

scripts - /scripts

styles - /styles

fonts - /fonts

Now, when everything is ready, run the watch task and begin to develop your React components.

gulp watch

How to run test?

Currently, I prefer to run test tasks from npm. Please run this command.

npm test

After development, you can run this task to generate production code.

gulp build

License

MIT