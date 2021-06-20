The web's most popular front-end template for building web applications with React, Relay, and GraphQL.
This project was bootstrapped with React Starter Kit. Be sure to join our Discord channel for assistance.
├──
.github — GitHub configuration including CI/CD workflows
├──
.vscode — VSCode settings including code snippets, recommended extensions etc.
├──
common — common (shared) React components
├──
core — core modules and utility functions
├──
dialogs — React components implementing modal dialogs
├──
fragments — common (shared) Relay fragments
├──
hooks — React hooks such as
useLocation(),
useCurrentUser(), etc.
├──
icons — custom icon React components
├──
menu — React components implementing popup menus
├──
public — static assets such as robots.txt, index.html etc.
├──
routes — application routes and page (screen) components
├──
scripts — automation scripts such as
yarn deploy
├──
theme — application theme - colors, fonts, paddings, etc.
├──
workers — Cloudflare Worker scripts (reverse proxy, SSR)
├──
config — client-side application settings per environment
└──
index.ts — application entry point
git clone -o seed -b main --single-branch https://github.com/kriasoft/react-starter-kit.git
yarn install
yarn start, it will become available at http://localhost:3000
IMPORTANT: Ensure that VSCode is using the workspace versions of TypeScript and ESLint.
yarn start — Launches the app in development mode on
http://localhost:3000
yarn update-schema — Update GraphQL API schema by running an introspection query
yarn relay — Updates GraphQL fragments used in the code
yarn build — Compiles and bundles the app for deployment
yarn lint — Validate code using ESLint
yarn tsc — Validate code using TypeScript compiler
yarn test — Run unit tests with Jest, Supertest
yarn deploy — Deploys the app to Cloudflare
Ensure that client-side application settings for
test (QA) and
prod
(production) environments are up-to-date found in the
config.ts
file, as well as Cloudflare account credentials found in the
.env file:
# Cloudflare
# https://dash.cloudflare.com/
# https://developers.cloudflare.com/api/tokens/create
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID=
CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_ID=
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN=
Compile and deploy the app by running:
$ yarn build
$ yarn deploy [--env #0]
Where
--env argument is the target environment, e.g.
yarn deploy --env=prod.
yarn set version latest — Bump Yarn to the latest version
yarn upgrade-interactive — Update Node.js modules (dependencies)
yarn pnpify --sdk vscode — Update TypeScript, ESLint, and Prettier settings in VSCode
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Start by checking out the list of open issues marked help wanted. However, if you decide to get involved, please take a moment to review the guidelines.
Copyright © 2014-present Kriasoft. This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE file.
Made with ♥ by Konstantin Tarkus (@koistya, blog) and contributors.