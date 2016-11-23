Yeoman generator for ReactJS - lets you quickly set up a project including karma test runner and Webpack module system.

About

Generator-React-Webpack will help you build new React projects using modern technologies.

Out of the box it comes with support for:

Webpack

ES2015 via Babel-Loader

Different supported style languages (sass, scss, less, stylus)

Style transformations via PostCSS

Automatic code linting via esLint

Ability to unit test components via Karma and Mocha/Chai

Changes since version 2.0

This generator is written in ES2015. This means it is not compatible with node.js versions before 4.0.

It also does NOT include support for Flux-Frameworks anymore. Instead, we will use it as a base for other generators to build upon. This will make the base generator easier to use and update.

If you are interested, feel free to write your own generator and use generator-react-webpack as a base (via composition).

If you have built a generator using generator-react-webpack, tell us and we will add a link to our README.

Generators that extend generator-react-webpack

Generator-React-Webpack-Alt (Adds ability to create actions, stores and sources for alt.js)

Generator-React-Webpack-Redux (Adds ability to create actions and reducers for Redux)

Installation

npm install -g yo npm install -g generator-react-webpack

Setting up projects

mkdir my-new-project && cd my-new-project yo react-webpack

Please make sure to edit your newly generated package.json file to set description, author information and the like.

Generating new components

yo react-webpack:component my/namespaced/components/name

The above command will create a new component, as well as its stylesheet and a basic testcase.

Generating new stateless functional components

yo react-webpack:component my/namespaced/components/ name

Stateless functional components where introduced in React v0.14. They have a much shorter syntax than regular ones and no state or lifecycle methods at all. Please read the React 0.14 release notes to get more information about those components.

Note: You will still be able to set properties for stateless components!

Adding PostCSS plugins

If you have enabled PostCSS at generation time, install your PostCSS plugins via npm and require it in postcss function in cfg/base.js.

Example for autoprefixer:

cd my-new-project npm install autoprefixer

Require in cfg/base.js

... postcss: function ( ) { return [ require ( 'autoprefixer' )({ browsers : [ 'last 2 versions' , 'ie >= 8' ] }) ]; } ...

Usage

The following commands are available in your project:

npm start npm run serve npm run serve:dist npm run dist npm test npm run test :watch npm run lint npm run clean npm run copy

Naming Components

We have opted to follow @floydophone convention of uppercase for component file naming e.g. Component.js. I am open to suggestions if there is a general objection to this decision.

Modules

Each component is a module and can be required using the Webpack module system. Webpack uses Loaders which means you can also require CSS and a host of other file types. Read the Webpack documentation to find out more.

Props

Thanks to Edd Hannay for his Webpack optimisations, my local merge and testing meant his additions lost his signature (my fault, sorry). So, big thanks Edd.

Contribute

Contributions are welcomed. When submitting a bugfix, write a test that exposes the bug and fails before applying your fix. Submit the test alongside the fix.

Running Tests

npm test or node node_modules/.bin/mocha

License

MIT license