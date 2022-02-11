The CSS implementation of GitHub's Primer Design System
Our documentation site lives at primer.style/css. You'll be able to find detailed documentation on getting started, all of the components, our theme, our principles, and more.
This repository is distributed with npm. After installing npm, you can install
@primer/css with this command:
npm install --save @primer/css
The included source files are written in Sass using SCSS syntax. After installing with npm, you can add your project's
node_modules directory to your Sass include paths (AKA load paths in Ruby), then import it like this:
@import "@primer/css/index.scss";
You can import individual Primer modules directly from the
@primer/css package:
@import "@primer/css/core/index.scss";
@import "@primer/css/product/index.scss";
@import "@primer/css/marketing/index.scss";
See DEVELOP.md for development docs.
You can find docs about our release process in RELEASING.md.