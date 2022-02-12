

GraphQL API and Relay Starter Kit



Features

Monorepo project structure powered by Yarn with PnP

GraphQL API using code-first development approach (TypeScript, GraphQL.js, Knex, PostgreSQL)

Stateless JWT cookie-based authentication (supporting SSR, OAuth 2.0 via Google, Facebook, etc.)

Database tooling — seed files, migrations, Knex.js REPL shell, etc.

Front-end boilerplate pre-configured with TypeScript, Webpack v5, React, Relay, and Materia UI

Serverless deployment — api , img → Cloud Functions, web → Cloudflare Workers

, → Cloud Functions, → Cloudflare Workers HTML page rendering (SSR) at CDN edge locations, all ~100 points on Lighthouse

Pre-configured dev, test / QA, production, and review (per PR) environments

Pre-configured VSCode code snippets and other VSCode settings

The ongoing design and development is supported by these wonderful companies:

This project was bootstrapped with GraphQL API Starter Kit. Be sure to join our Discord channel for assistance.

Directory Structure

├── .github — GitHub configuration including CI/CD workflows

├── .vscode — VSCode settings including code snippets, recommended extensions etc.

├── env — environment variables that are used for local development ( local , test , prod )

├── db — database schema, seeds, and migrations (Cloud SQL, Knex.js)

├── api — GraphQL API and authentication (Could SQL, Cloud Functions, GraphQL.js)

├── img — dynamic image resizing (Cloud Functions, [Cloud Storage](https:// cloud.google.com/storage))

├── infra — cloud infrastructure configuration (Terraform)

├── web — React / Relay web application with CDN rendering (Webpack, Cloudflare Workers)

├── scripts — Automation scripts shared across the project

└── ... — add more packages such as worker , admin , mobile , etc.

Requirements

Getting Started

Just clone the repo and run yarn setup followed by yarn start :

$ git clone --origin=seed --branch=main --single-branch \ https://github.com/kriasoft/relay-starter-kit.git example $ cd ./example $ yarn install $ yarn setup $ yarn db:reset $ yarn api:start $ yarn web:start

The API server must become available at http://localhost:8080/api.

The web application front-end must become available at http://localhost:3000/.

References

In the case when you kept the original Node.js Starter Kit git history, you can always pull and merge updates from the "upstream" repository back into your project by running:

$ git fetch seed $ git checkout main $ git merge seed/main

In order to update Yarn and other dependencies to the latest versions, run:

$ yarn set version latest $ yarn upgrade-interactive $ yarn install $ yarn dlx @yarnpkg/sdks vscode

Backers

How to Contribute

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Start by checking out the list of open issues marked help wanted. However, if you decide to get involved, please take a moment to review the guidelines.

License

Copyright © 2016-present Kriasoft. This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE file.

Made with ♥ by Konstantin Tarkus (@koistya, blog) and contributors.