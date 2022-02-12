api,
This project was bootstrapped with GraphQL API Starter Kit. Be sure to join our Discord channel for assistance.
├──
.github — GitHub configuration including CI/CD workflows
├──
.vscode — VSCode settings including code snippets, recommended extensions etc.
├──
env — environment variables that are used for local development (
local,
test,
prod)
├──
db — database schema, seeds, and migrations (Cloud SQL, Knex.js)
├──
api — GraphQL API and authentication (Could SQL, Cloud Functions, GraphQL.js)
├──
img — dynamic image resizing (Cloud Functions, [Cloud Storage](https://
cloud.google.com/storage))
├──
infra — cloud infrastructure configuration (Terraform)
├──
web — React / Relay web application with CDN rendering (Webpack, Cloudflare Workers)
├──
scripts — Automation scripts shared across the project
└── ... — add more packages such as
worker,
admin,
mobile, etc.
Just clone the repo and run
yarn setup followed by
yarn start:
$ git clone --origin=seed --branch=main --single-branch \
https://github.com/kriasoft/relay-starter-kit.git example
$ cd ./example # Change current directory to the newly created one
$ yarn install # Install project dependencies
$ yarn setup # Configure environment variables
$ yarn db:reset # Create or update PostgreSQL database
$ yarn api:start # Launch GraphQL API and authentication server
$ yarn web:start # Launch React/Relay front-end app
The API server must become available at http://localhost:8080/api.
The web application front-end must become available at http://localhost:3000/.
In the case when you kept the original Node.js Starter Kit git history, you can always pull and merge updates from the "upstream" repository back into your project by running:
$ git fetch seed # Fetch Node.js Starter Kit (upstream) repository
$ git checkout main # Switch to the main branch (or, master branch)
$ git merge seed/main # Merge upstream/master into the local branch
In order to update Yarn and other dependencies to the latest versions, run:
$ yarn set version latest # Upgrade Yarn CLI to the latest version
$ yarn upgrade-interactive # Bump Node.js dependencies using an interactive mode
$ yarn install # Install the updated Node.js dependencies
$ yarn dlx @yarnpkg/sdks vscode # Update VSCode settings
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Start by checking out the list of open issues marked help wanted. However, if you decide to get involved, please take a moment to review the guidelines.
Copyright © 2016-present Kriasoft. This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE file.
Made with ♥ by Konstantin Tarkus (@koistya, blog) and contributors.