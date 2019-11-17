generator-node creates a base template to start a new Node.js module.
It is also easily composed into your own generators so you can only target your efforts at your generator's specific features.
$ npm install --global generator-node
$ yo node
Note that this template will generate files in the current directory, so be sure to change to a new directory first if you don't want to overwrite existing files.
That'll generate a project with all the common tools setup. This includes:
package.json file
Once the project is scaffolded, inside the project folder run:
$ npm test
You can also directly use jest to run test on single files:
$ npm -g install jest-cli
$ jest --watch
Once your tests are passing (ideally with a Travis CI green run), you might be ready to publish your code to npm. We recommend you using npm version to tag release correctly.
$ npm version major
$ git push --follow-tags
# ATTENTION: There is no turning back here.
$ npm publish
First of all, make sure you're comfortable with Yeoman composability feature. Then in your own generator:
var Generator = require('yeoman-generator');
module.exports = class extends Generator({
default() {
this.composeWith(require.resolve('generator-node/generators/app'), {
/* provide the options you want */
});
}
});
Here's a list of our supported options:
boilerplate (Boolean, default true) include or not the boilerplate files (
lib/index.js,
test/index.js).
cli (Boolean, default false) include or not a
lib/cli.js file.
editorconfig (Boolean, default true) include or not a
.editorconfig file.
git (Boolean, default true) include or not the git files (
.gitattributes,
.gitignore).
license (Boolean, default true) include or not a
LICENSE file.
travis (Boolean, default true) include or not a
.travis.yml file.
githubAccount (String) Account name for GitHub repo location.
readme (String) content of the
README.md file. Given this option, generator-node will still generate the title (with badges) and the license section.
If you don't need all the features provided by the main generator, you can still use a limited set of features by composing with our sub generators directly.
Remember you can see the options of each sub generators by running
yo node:sub --help.
node:boilerplate
node:cli
node:editorconfig
node:eslint
node:git
node:readme
