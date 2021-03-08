openbase logo
generator-nm

by Sindre Sorhus
6.2.1 (see all)

Scaffold out a node module

Readme

generator-nm

Scaffold out a node module

Optionally with a CLI.

This is what I use for my own modules.

Install

$ npm install --global yo generator-nm

Usage

With yo:

$ yo nm

There are multiple command-line options available:

$ yo nm --help

  Usage:
    yo nm [options]

  Options:
    --help          # Print the generator's options and usage
    --skip-cache    # Do not remember prompt answers                      Default: false
    --skip-install  # Do not automatically install dependencies           Default: false
    --org           # Publish to a GitHub organization account
    --cli           # Add a CLI
    --coverage      # Add code coverage with nyc
    --codecov       # Upload coverage to codecov.io (implies --coverage)

The --org option takes a string value (i.e. --org=avajs). All others are boolean flags and can be negated with the no prefix (i.e. --no-codecov). You will be prompted for any options not passed on the command-line.

Tip

Use chalk if you want colors in your CLI.

