Scaffold out a node module

Optionally with a CLI.

This is what I use for my own modules.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

With yo:

yo nm

There are multiple command-line options available:

$ yo nm --help Usage: yo nm [options] Options: - -help - -skip-cache - -skip-install - -org - -cli - -coverage - -codecov

The --org option takes a string value (i.e. --org=avajs ). All others are boolean flags and can be negated with the no prefix (i.e. --no-codecov ). You will be prompted for any options not passed on the command-line.

Tip

Use chalk if you want colors in your CLI.