Scaffold out a node module
Optionally with a CLI.
This is what I use for my own modules.
$ npm install --global yo generator-nm
With yo:
$ yo nm
There are multiple command-line options available:
$ yo nm --help
Usage:
yo nm [options]
Options:
--help # Print the generator's options and usage
--skip-cache # Do not remember prompt answers Default: false
--skip-install # Do not automatically install dependencies Default: false
--org # Publish to a GitHub organization account
--cli # Add a CLI
--coverage # Add code coverage with nyc
--codecov # Upload coverage to codecov.io (implies --coverage)
The
--org option takes a string value (i.e.
--org=avajs). All others are boolean flags and can be negated with the
no prefix (i.e.
--no-codecov). You will be prompted for any options not passed on the command-line.
Use chalk if you want colors in your CLI.