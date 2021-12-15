Extensible Angular 13+ enterprise-grade project generator based on angular-cli with best practices from the community. Includes PWA, Cordova & Electron support, coding guides and more!

See generated project example here.

Benefits versus bare angular-cli projects

A complete starter template: example app structure tailored for scalability, with examples and boilerplate code for every common thing needed in enterprise projects, such as unit tests, routing, authentication, HTTPS service extensions, i18n support with dynamic language change and automatic user language detection...

Improved tooling: SCSS & HTML linting, stricter TSLint rules, markdown-based local wiki server for documentation, automated localizable strings extraction, corporate proxy support, Cordova integration

Extensive base documentation: coding guides for TypeScript/SCSS/HTML, Angular onboarding guide, corporate proxy and other tools configuration and usage...

Ready-to-use UI components: focus on your app, not on the stack! Choose between a Bootstrap 4, Ionic or Angular Material based UI with nicely looking, responsive starter templates

Mobile/desktop hybrid app support: choose between a web app, a mobile app (using Cordova), a desktop app (using Electron) or all at the same time using the same code base

API proxy example setup: develop and debug faster using any remote server

Generator output customization: with the provided add-on support, start multiple projects even faster by plugging in additions that fit your needs, such as your enterprise theme, SSO authentication, services integrations...

And there's even more! See What's in the box for more details.

Getting started

Install required tools: npm install -g generator-ngx-rocket Create your application: ngx new

💡 Pro tip: the ngx CLI can do more that just bootstrapping new projects! You can use it to run your NPM scripts with fuzzy matching (try ngx ci for example) or help you maintaining your project up-to-date. Take a look at the full documentation!

Project structure

The structure follows Angular style guide.

dist/ app production build docs/ project docs and coding guides cypress/ end - to - end tests src/ project source code |- app/ app components | |- @shared/ shared module (common components, directives, pipes and services) | |- app.component.* app root component (shell) | |- app. module .ts app root module definition | |- app-routing. module .ts app routes | +- ... additional modules and components |- assets/ app assets (images, fonts, sounds...) |- environments/ values for various build environments |- theme/ app global scss variables and theme |- translations/ translations files |- index.html html entry point |- main.scss global style entry point |- main.ts app entry point |- polyfills.ts polyfills needed by Angular +- test.ts unit tests entry point reports/ test and coverage reports proxy.conf.js backend proxy configuration

Main tasks

Task automation is based on NPM scripts.

Task Description npm start Run development server on http://localhost:4200/ npm run serve:sw Run test server on http://localhost:4200/ with service worker enabled npm run build [-- --configuration=production] Lint code and build web app for production (with AOT) in dist/ npm test Run unit tests via Karma or Jest in watch mode npm run test:ci Lint code and run unit tests once for continuous integration npm run e2e Run e2e tests using Protractor npm run lint Lint code npm run translations:extract Extract strings from code and templates to src/app/translations/template.json npm run docs Display project documentation

Additional tasks for Cordova-based projects:

Task Description npm run cordova:prepare Prepare for building mobile app (restore Cordova platforms and plugins) npm run cordova:run <ios/android> [--device] Run app on target platform device or simulator npm run cordova:build [-- --configuration=production] Build mobile app for production in dist/ folder npm run cordova:clean Removes www/ , platforms/ and plugins/ folders

Additional tasks for Electron-based projects:

Task Description npm run electron:build Build desktop app npm run electron:run Run app on electron npm run electron:package Package app for all supported platforms

When building the application, you can specify the target configuration using the additional flag --configuration <name> (do not forget to prepend -- to pass arguments to npm scripts).

The default build configuration is production .

Development server

Run npm start for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ . The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files. You should not use ng serve directly, as it does not use the backend proxy configuration by default.

Code scaffolding

Run npm run generate -- component <name> to generate a new component. You can also use npm run generate -- directive|pipe|service|class|module .

If you have installed angular-cli globally with npm install -g @angular/cli , you can also use the command ng generate directly.

What's in the box

The app template is based on HTML5, TypeScript and Sass. The translation files use the common JSON format.

Development, build and quality processes are based on angular-cli and NPM scripts, which includes:

Progressive Web App (PWA) support provided by @angular/service-worker.

Native mobile application bundling is based on Cordova. Ionic WKWebView is used for iOS for better performance.

Libraries

Coding guides

Other documentation

Generator options

--packageManager [npm|yarn] : specify whether to use Yarn or NPM as your package manager (default is NPM). You can also use the environment variable NGX_PACKAGE_MANAGER to set this option globally.

: specify whether to use Yarn or NPM as your package manager (default is NPM). You can also use the environment variable to set this option globally. --automate <json_file> : automate prompt answers using specified JSON file (see here for examples).

: automate prompt answers using specified JSON file (see here for examples). --addons <addon_name> [<addon_name>] ... : space-separated list of add-ons to use.

: space-separated list of add-ons to use. --no-update : do no update existing project (see also updating generated projects).

: do no update existing project (see also updating generated projects). --no-analytics : do not report anonymous usage analytics. You can also use the environment variable NGX_DISABLE_ANALYTICS to set this option globally.

: do not report anonymous usage analytics. You can also use the environment variable to set this option globally. --raw : do not use any UI library for templates.

: do not use any UI library for templates. --tools : generate only the toolchain, without application template.

: generate only the toolchain, without application template. --location-strategy [hash|path] : location strategy to use in Angular router (default is path ).

: location strategy to use in Angular router (default is ). --no-git : do not initialize git repository.

: do not initialize git repository. --no-strict : disable TypeScript strict type checking options.

: disable TypeScript strict type checking options. --skip-quickstart : disable quick start message after project generation.

: disable quick start message after project generation. --no-prefix : do not add @ prefix to core / shared folders.

: do not add prefix to / folders. --deploy <option> : choose automatic deployment option. Use ngx n --deploy to see possible values.

When generating a fullstack project (with both client and server code), you can use the environment variables NGX_CLIENT_PATH and NGX_SERVER_PATH to customize the paths for client and server code. Be aware though that some add-ons may force specific paths that will preempt your changes.

Updating generated projects

As new features and newer libraries and tools are added to the generator, you may want to update your project at some point. Here is how we suggest you to do it:

Make sure your working directory is clean (no pending / uncommited changes). Run ngx update using the CLI inside your project folder. The generator will then run again using the same options you used initially, prompting you for each file change. From there the recommended approach is simply to overwrite everything. Finally, use your source control to see the diff for each file and merge the changes manually.

Note: you can use the --tools option to generate only the toolchain and not application templates, thus reducing the number of changes to merge.

Customize project generation

You can customize the generator output to change or enhance it to better suit your needs using add-ons.

To create a new add-on, you can use the addon sub-generator of the CLI:

ngx new --addon

See the add-on generator documentation for more information about add-on creation.

Contributing

First time contributors are welcome in this project! 🎉

To get started, take a look at the contributing guide. If you want to help and don't know what you can do, look for good first contribution issues, or if you're a seasoned OSS contributor look for PR welcome tags.

Thanks for helping ❤️

License

MIT