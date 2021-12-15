Extensible Angular 13+ enterprise-grade project generator based on angular-cli with best practices from the community. Includes PWA, Cordova & Electron support, coding guides and more!
See generated project example here.
angular-cli projects
A complete starter template: example app structure tailored for scalability, with examples and boilerplate code for every common thing needed in enterprise projects, such as unit tests, routing, authentication, HTTPS service extensions, i18n support with dynamic language change and automatic user language detection...
Improved tooling: SCSS & HTML linting, stricter TSLint rules, markdown-based local wiki server for documentation, automated localizable strings extraction, corporate proxy support, Cordova integration
Extensive base documentation: coding guides for TypeScript/SCSS/HTML, Angular onboarding guide, corporate proxy and other tools configuration and usage...
Ready-to-use UI components: focus on your app, not on the stack! Choose between a Bootstrap 4, Ionic or Angular Material based UI with nicely looking, responsive starter templates
Mobile/desktop hybrid app support: choose between a web app, a mobile app (using Cordova), a desktop app (using Electron) or all at the same time using the same code base
API proxy example setup: develop and debug faster using any remote server
Generator output customization: with the provided add-on support, start multiple projects even faster by plugging in additions that fit your needs, such as your enterprise theme, SSO authentication, services integrations...
And there's even more! See What's in the box for more details.
Install required tools:
npm install -g generator-ngx-rocket
Create your application:
ngx new
💡 Pro tip: the
ngxCLI can do more that just bootstrapping new projects! You can use it to run your NPM scripts with fuzzy matching (try
ngx cifor example) or help you maintaining your project up-to-date. Take a look at the full documentation!
The structure follows Angular style guide.
dist/ app production build
docs/ project docs and coding guides
cypress/ end-to-end tests
src/ project source code
|- app/ app components
| |- @shared/ shared module (common components, directives, pipes and services)
| |- app.component.* app root component (shell)
| |- app.module.ts app root module definition
| |- app-routing.module.ts app routes
| +- ... additional modules and components
|- assets/ app assets (images, fonts, sounds...)
|- environments/ values for various build environments
|- theme/ app global scss variables and theme
|- translations/ translations files
|- index.html html entry point
|- main.scss global style entry point
|- main.ts app entry point
|- polyfills.ts polyfills needed by Angular
+- test.ts unit tests entry point
reports/ test and coverage reports
proxy.conf.js backend proxy configuration
Task automation is based on NPM scripts.
|Task
|Description
npm start
|Run development server on
http://localhost:4200/
npm run serve:sw
|Run test server on
http://localhost:4200/ with service worker enabled
npm run build [-- --configuration=production]
|Lint code and build web app for production (with AOT) in
dist/
npm test
|Run unit tests via Karma or Jest in watch mode
npm run test:ci
|Lint code and run unit tests once for continuous integration
npm run e2e
|Run e2e tests using Protractor
npm run lint
|Lint code
npm run translations:extract
|Extract strings from code and templates to
src/app/translations/template.json
npm run docs
|Display project documentation
Additional tasks for Cordova-based projects:
|Task
|Description
npm run cordova:prepare
|Prepare for building mobile app (restore Cordova platforms and plugins)
npm run cordova:run <ios/android> [--device]
|Run app on target platform device or simulator
npm run cordova:build [-- --configuration=production]
|Build mobile app for production in
dist/ folder
npm run cordova:clean
|Removes
www/,
platforms/ and
plugins/ folders
Additional tasks for Electron-based projects:
|Task
|Description
npm run electron:build
|Build desktop app
npm run electron:run
|Run app on electron
npm run electron:package
|Package app for all supported platforms
When building the application, you can specify the target configuration using the additional flag
--configuration <name> (do not forget to prepend
-- to pass arguments to npm scripts).
The default build configuration is
production.
Run
npm start for a dev server. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change
any of the source files.
You should not use
ng serve directly, as it does not use the backend proxy configuration by default.
Run
npm run generate -- component <name> to generate a new component. You can also use
npm run generate -- directive|pipe|service|class|module.
If you have installed angular-cli globally with
npm install -g @angular/cli,
you can also use the command
ng generate directly.
The app template is based on HTML5, TypeScript and Sass. The translation files use the common JSON format.
Development, build and quality processes are based on angular-cli and NPM scripts, which includes:
Progressive Web App (PWA) support provided by @angular/service-worker.
Native mobile application bundling is based on Cordova. Ionic WKWebView is used for iOS for better performance.
--packageManager [npm|yarn]: specify whether to use Yarn or NPM as your package manager
(default is NPM).
You can also use the environment variable
NGX_PACKAGE_MANAGER to set this option globally.
--automate <json_file>: automate prompt answers using specified JSON file (see
here for examples).
--addons <addon_name> [<addon_name>] ...: space-separated list of add-ons to use.
--no-update: do no update existing project (see also updating generated projects).
--no-analytics: do not report anonymous usage analytics.
You can also use the environment variable
NGX_DISABLE_ANALYTICS to set this option globally.
--raw: do not use any UI library for templates.
--tools: generate only the toolchain, without application template.
--location-strategy [hash|path]: location strategy to use in
Angular router (default is
path).
--no-git: do not initialize git repository.
--no-strict: disable TypeScript strict type checking options.
--skip-quickstart: disable quick start message after project generation.
--no-prefix: do not add
@ prefix to
core/
shared folders.
--deploy <option>: choose automatic deployment option. Use
ngx n --deploy to see possible values.
When generating a fullstack project (with both client and server code), you can use the environment variables
NGX_CLIENT_PATH and
NGX_SERVER_PATH to customize the paths for client and server code. Be aware though that some
add-ons may force specific paths that will preempt your changes.
As new features and newer libraries and tools are added to the generator, you may want to update your project at some point. Here is how we suggest you to do it:
ngx update using the CLI inside your project folder.
Note: you can use the
--toolsoption to generate only the toolchain and not application templates, thus reducing the number of changes to merge.
You can customize the generator output to change or enhance it to better suit your needs using add-ons.
To create a new add-on, you can use the
addon sub-generator of the CLI:
ngx new --addon
See the add-on generator documentation for more information about add-on creation.
First time contributors are welcome in this project! 🎉
To get started, take a look at the contributing guide. If you want to help and don't know what you can do, look for good first contribution issues, or if you're a seasoned OSS contributor look for PR welcome tags.
Thanks for helping ❤️