Now that Angular2 has moved to Webpack, the need for this generator is less of a priority for me. I'm working on a new one based on Redux-Observable that will support either Angular2 or React as well as a seamless mixture of the two. Work on this repo will be limited to bug-fixes and pull-requests.

An opinionated BYOBE tool (Yeoman generator) for scaffolding an app using angular2 and webpack

We like React too! So if you have some react components you want to use in your Angular 2 apps we will be adding a sub-generator very soon! For now check out the about component in the generated app for a taste of what you can do.

Credits

This generator was inspired by:

Sample generator output

Installation

First, install Yeoman and generator-ng2-webpack using npm. If you don't already have node.js/npm installed, we recommend using nvm (windows users may want to consult the wiki).

npm install -g yo npm install -g generator-ng2-webpack

Then generate your new project:

$mkdir my-app $ cd my-app yo ng2-webpack [project-name]

You then have access to the following sub generators:

yo ng2-webpack:service (Creates a service)

(Creates a service) yo ng2-webpack:pipe (Creates a pipe)

(Creates a pipe) yo ng2-webpack:component (Creates a component)

(Creates a component) yo ng2-webpack:directive (Creates a directive)

(Creates a directive) yo ng2-webpack:interface (Creates an interface)

Resulting in a complete, yet simple, starter for Angular using Webpack.

You may prefer to use npm to run your sub-generators. For a complete list of available commands and to add tab auto-completion, run the following commands in a terminal:

npm completion >> ~/.bashrc source ~/.bashrc npm run <tab><tab>

which will produce the following output

build docker- open -terminal e2e-live new -service watch ci docker- server lint postinstall webdriver- start clean docker- start new -component server webdriver- update clean-install docker-stop new -directive start clean- start docs new -interface test delayed- open e2e new -pipe test-watch

This workflow serves as a starting point for building component based Angular 2.0 applications using Webpack.

Heavily commented webpack configuration with reasonable defaults.

ES6, and ES7 support with babel.

Source maps included in all builds.

Development server with live reload.

Production builds with cache busting.

Testing environment using karma to run tests and jasmine as the framework.

Code coverage when tests are run.

No gulp and no grunt, just npm scripts.

Warning: Make sure you're using the latest version of Node.js and NPM

Quick start

$ cd my-app $ npm start

go to http://localhost:2368 in your browser.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

File Structure

├── app/ * top level web app component folder │ ├── components/ * subcomponents │ │ ├── about/ * example page level component folder │ │ │ ├── index.async.ts * .async indicates that the component will be asychronously loaded │ │ │ ├── spec.ts * unit test │ │ │ ├── style.scss * css styles, could be css, less or sass │ │ │ └── template.html * component's html template │ │ └── home/ * example main page level component │ │ ├── e2e.js * end - to - end test for home │ │ ├── index.ts * a simple synchronous component │ │ ├── spec.ts * │ │ ├── style.scss * │ │ └── template.html * │ ├── e2e.js * end - to - end test for the app component │ ├── index.ts * the app component │ ├── root.spec.ts * the main entry point for hierarchically nested tests. │ ├── services/ * app level service folder │ │ └── api/ * example application level service folder │ │ ├── index.ts * example service │ │ └── spec.ts * unit test associated with example service │ ├── style.scss * application component specific styles │ └── template.html * application component html template ├── bootstrap.ts * application entry point (bootstrap) ├── public/ * static public facing resources │ ├── img/ * global/top level icons and images │ └── index.html * the html index page where it all starts ├── shims/ * shims an polyfills for non-compliant browsers │ └── shims_for_IE.js * sample shim ├── style/ * │ └── app.scss * styles required by the index page └── vendor.ts * this is where we import shims/polyfills and core third party libraries

Dependencies

What you need to run this app:

node and npm (Use NVM)

and (Use NVM) Ensure you're running Node ( v4.1.x +) and NPM ( 2.14.x +)

Installing

$mkdir my-app $ cd my-app yo ng2-webpack [project-name]

That's it!

Running the app

After you have installed all dependencies you can now run the app with:

npm start

or (if you want to automatically open a browser window)

npm delayed-open

It will start a local server using webpack-dev-server which will watch, build (in-memory), and reload for you. The port will be displayed to you as http://localhost:2368 .

Developing

Build files

single run: npm run build

build files and watch: npm run watch

Testing

1. Unit Tests

single run: npm test

live mode (TDD style): npm run test-watch

Roadmap

Frequently asked questions

License

MIT