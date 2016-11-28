Now that Angular2 has moved to Webpack, the need for this generator is less of a priority for me. I'm working on a new one based on Redux-Observable that will support either Angular2 or React as well as a seamless mixture of the two. Work on this repo will be limited to bug-fixes and pull-requests.
An opinionated BYOBE tool (Yeoman generator) for scaffolding an app using angular2 and webpack
We like React too! So if you have some react components you want to use in your Angular 2 apps we will be adding a sub-generator very soon! For now check out the about component in the generated app for a taste of what you can do.
This generator was inspired by:
First, install Yeoman and generator-ng2-webpack using npm. If you don't already have node.js/npm installed, we recommend using nvm (windows users may want to consult the wiki).
npm install -g yo
npm install -g generator-ng2-webpack
Then generate your new project:
# create an application directory
$mkdir my-app
# change directory to your app
$ cd my-app
yo ng2-webpack [project-name]
You then have access to the following sub generators:
Resulting in a complete, yet simple, starter for Angular using Webpack.
You may prefer to use npm to run your sub-generators. For a complete list of available commands and to add tab auto-completion, run the following commands in a terminal:
$ npm completion >> ~/.bashrc
$ source ~/.bashrc
$ npm run <tab><tab>
which will produce the following output
build docker-open-terminal e2e-live new-service watch
ci docker-server lint postinstall webdriver-start
clean docker-start new-component server webdriver-update
clean-install docker-stop new-directive start
clean-start docs new-interface test
delayed-open e2e new-pipe test-watch
This workflow serves as a starting point for building component based Angular 2.0 applications using Webpack.
Warning: Make sure you're using the latest version of Node.js and NPM
# change directory to your app
$ cd my-app
# start the server
$ npm start
go to http://localhost:2368 in your browser.
├── app/ * top level web app component folder
│ ├── components/ * subcomponents
│ │ ├── about/ * example page level component folder
│ │ │ ├── index.async.ts * .async indicates that the component will be asychronously loaded
│ │ │ ├── spec.ts * unit test
│ │ │ ├── style.scss * css styles, could be css, less or sass
│ │ │ └── template.html * component's html template
│ │ └── home/ * example main page level component
│ │ ├── e2e.js * end-to-end test for home
│ │ ├── index.ts * a simple synchronous component
│ │ ├── spec.ts *
│ │ ├── style.scss *
│ │ └── template.html *
│ ├── e2e.js * end-to-end test for the app component
│ ├── index.ts * the app component
│ ├── root.spec.ts * the main entry point for hierarchically nested tests.
│ ├── services/ * app level service folder
│ │ └── api/ * example application level service folder
│ │ ├── index.ts * example service
│ │ └── spec.ts * unit test associated with example service
│ ├── style.scss * application component specific styles
│ └── template.html * application component html template
├── bootstrap.ts * application entry point (bootstrap)
├── public/ * static public facing resources
│ ├── img/ * global/top level icons and images
│ └── index.html * the html index page where it all starts
├── shims/ * shims an polyfills for non-compliant browsers
│ └── shims_for_IE.js * sample shim
├── style/ *
│ └── app.scss * styles required by the index page
└── vendor.ts * this is where we import shims/polyfills and core third party libraries
What you need to run this app:
node and
npm (Use NVM)
v4.1.x+) and NPM (
2.14.x+)
# create an application directory
$mkdir my-app
# change directory to your app
$ cd my-app
yo ng2-webpack [project-name]
That's it!
After you have installed all dependencies you can now run the app with:
npm start
or (if you want to automatically open a browser window)
npm delayed-open
It will start a local server using
webpack-dev-server which will watch, build (in-memory), and reload for you. The port will be displayed to you as
http://localhost:2368.
npm run build
npm run watch
npm test
npm run test-watch
npm install -g docker-run