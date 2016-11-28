openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gnw

generator-ng2-webpack

by cmelion
0.6.7 (see all)

An opinionated tool for scaffolding an app using angular2 and webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Hot Reload

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Now that Angular2 has moved to Webpack, the need for this generator is less of a priority for me. I'm working on a new one based on Redux-Observable that will support either Angular2 or React as well as a seamless mixture of the two. Work on this repo will be limited to bug-fixes and pull-requests.

NPM

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/cmelion/generator-ng2-webpack

generator-ng2-webpack

An opinionated BYOBE tool (Yeoman generator) for scaffolding an app using angular2 and webpack

We like React too! So if you have some react components you want to use in your Angular 2 apps we will be adding a sub-generator very soon! For now check out the about component in the generated app for a taste of what you can do.

Credits

This generator was inspired by:

Demo App

Sample generator output

Installation

First, install Yeoman and generator-ng2-webpack using npm. If you don't already have node.js/npm installed, we recommend using nvm (windows users may want to consult the wiki).

npm install -g yo
npm install -g generator-ng2-webpack

Then generate your new project:

# create an application directory
$mkdir my-app

# change directory to your app
$ cd my-app

yo ng2-webpack [project-name]

You then have access to the following sub generators:

  • yo ng2-webpack:service (Creates a service)
  • yo ng2-webpack:pipe (Creates a pipe)
  • yo ng2-webpack:component (Creates a component)
  • yo ng2-webpack:directive (Creates a directive)
  • yo ng2-webpack:interface (Creates an interface)

Resulting in a complete, yet simple, starter for Angular using Webpack.

You may prefer to use npm to run your sub-generators. For a complete list of available commands and to add tab auto-completion, run the following commands in a terminal:

$ npm completion >> ~/.bashrc
$ source ~/.bashrc
$ npm run <tab><tab>

which will produce the following output 


build                 docker-open-terminal  e2e-live              new-service           watch
ci                    docker-server         lint                  postinstall           webdriver-start
clean                 docker-start          new-component         server                webdriver-update
clean-install         docker-stop           new-directive         start                 
clean-start           docs                  new-interface         test                  
delayed-open          e2e                   new-pipe              test-watch

This workflow serves as a starting point for building component based Angular 2.0 applications using Webpack.

  • Heavily commented webpack configuration with reasonable defaults.
  • ES6, and ES7 support with babel.
  • Source maps included in all builds.
  • Development server with live reload.
  • Production builds with cache busting.
  • Testing environment using karma to run tests and jasmine as the framework.
  • Code coverage when tests are run.
  • No gulp and no grunt, just npm scripts.

Warning: Make sure you're using the latest version of Node.js and NPM

Quick start


# change directory to your app
$ cd my-app

# start the server
$ npm start

go to http://localhost:2368 in your browser.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

File Structure

├── app/                            * top level web app component folder
│   ├── components/                 * subcomponents
│   │   ├── about/                  * example page level component folder
│   │   │   ├── index.async.ts      * .async indicates that the component will be asychronously loaded
│   │   │   ├── spec.ts             * unit test
│   │   │   ├── style.scss          * css styles, could be css, less or sass
│   │   │   └── template.html       * component's html template
│   │   └── home/                   * example main page level component
│   │       ├── e2e.js              * end-to-end test for home
│   │       ├── index.ts            * a simple synchronous component
│   │       ├── spec.ts             * 
│   │       ├── style.scss          * 
│   │       └── template.html       * 
│   ├── e2e.js                      * end-to-end test for the app component
│   ├── index.ts                    * the app component
│   ├── root.spec.ts                * the main entry point for hierarchically nested tests.
│   ├── services/                   * app level service folder
│   │   └── api/                    * example application level service folder
│   │       ├── index.ts            * example service
│   │       └── spec.ts             * unit test associated with example service
│   ├── style.scss                  * application component specific styles
│   └── template.html               * application component html template
├── bootstrap.ts                    * application entry point (bootstrap)
├── public/                         * static public facing resources
│   ├── img/                        * global/top level icons and images
│   └── index.html                  * the html index page where it all starts
├── shims/                          * shims an polyfills for non-compliant browsers
│   └── shims_for_IE.js             * sample shim
├── style/                          * 
│   └── app.scss                    * styles required by the index page
└── vendor.ts                       * this is where we import shims/polyfills and core third party libraries

Dependencies

What you need to run this app:

  • node and npm (Use NVM)
  • Ensure you're running Node (v4.1.x+) and NPM (2.14.x+)

Installing

# create an application directory
$mkdir my-app

# change directory to your app
$ cd my-app

yo ng2-webpack [project-name]

That's it!

Running the app

After you have installed all dependencies you can now run the app with:

npm start

or (if you want to automatically open a browser window)

npm delayed-open

It will start a local server using webpack-dev-server which will watch, build (in-memory), and reload for you. The port will be displayed to you as http://localhost:2368.

Developing

Build files

  • single run: npm run build
  • build files and watch: npm run watch

Testing

1. Unit Tests

  • single run: npm test
  • live mode (TDD style): npm run test-watch

Roadmap

Frequently asked questions

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@storybook/angular📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
208K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Poor Documentation
hmr
@angularclass/hmr:fire: Angular Hot Module Replacement for Hot Module Reloading
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
58K
@angularclass/hmr-loader:fire: Angular HMR Webpack Loader by @AngularClass
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
9K
hb
@smartapartmentdata/hmr-builderBuilder for serving Angular with Hot Module Replacement: ng serve --hmr
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
77
ahr
angular-hot-reload-loaderangular 项目热更新 webpack loader
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial