Yeoman generator for modular AngularJS apps with Gulp and optional Polymer support

Inspired by John Papa's Angular Style Guide and Todd Motto's AngularJS styleguide.

Purpose

This generator focuses on organizing Angular components by feature (home, about, video player, etc.) instead of by type (controller, service, directive, etc.) to encourage the development of self-contained, reusable components.

A typical workflow with this generator consists of creating an Angular module (ng-poly:module) and then generating controllers, directives, etc. for this module to create a new feature.

Polymer is just an added feature, but it isn't required to utilize this generator.

Usage

Install generator-ng-poly :

npm install -g bower gulp yo generator-ng-poly

If TypeScript is going to be used, tsd will need to be installed:

npm install -g tsd

Run yo ng-poly Yeoman will then ask for an app name and language preferences.

If using Node 0.12, there is a bug in Yeoman or Node causing yeoman generators to hang. With ng-poly, if after it outputs the generated home module files it hangs, then it is safe to enter Ctrl+C , etc. The project is good to go and everything else should work normally.

Run gulp to build and start the development environment. More detail on Gulp tasks

User Groups

Please feel free to ask any questions on our GitHub Issues or Google Group.

Generators

Available generators:

Languages and Features supported:

Angular Versions 1.2.*, 1.3.*, 1.4.*

Markup HAML, HTML, Jade

Application scripting languages CoffeeScript, EcmaScript2015 (ES6) with Babel, JavaScript (ES5), TypeScript

Testing scripting languages CoffeeScript, EcmaScript2015 (ES6) with Babel, JavaScript (ES5), TypeScript†

Style languages CSS, LESS, SCSS, Stylus

Routers Angular Route, UI Router

Unit testing Jasmine (Karma as the test runner) for AngularJS Mocha with Chai (Karma as the test runner) for AngularJS

e2e testing Jasmine (ran with Protractor) for AngularJS Mocha, Chai, and Chai as Promised (ran with Protractor) for AngularJS

Frameworks (scaffolds simple navbar) Angular Material (1.3.* or higher only) Doesn't scaffold navbar, yet Bootstrap with AngularStrap Bootstrap with UI Bootstrap Foundation with Angular Foundation

Polymer Core, Paper

Task runners Gulp

Other supported Bower packages: Angular Animate Angular Cookies Angular Messages Angular Resource Angular Sanitize Angular Touch Font Awesome Lo-Dash Restangular



Configurations:

† e2e tests are not supported in TypeScript. JavaScript will instead be used for e2e tests.

Gulp Tasks Briefing

gulp will start a localhost and open in the default browser

Using --stage prod will concat and minify HTML, CSS, and Angular modules.

gulp build will compile the assets

gulp dev will call the build task and setup the development environment

gulp unitTest will run unit tests via Karma and create code coverage reports

gulp webdriverUpdate will download the Selenium server standalone and Chrome driver for e2e testing

gulp e2eTest will run e2e tests via Protractor (must start a localhost before running gulp e2eTest )

Gulp Tasks in Detail

All generators ask for a module name except app and element. All generators except app take a name as an argument. A name can be written with CamelCase or hyphens.

Generators requiring a module can take a module option to bypass the prompt:

yo ng-poly: view newView

A module value of app will add the new components to the module defined in app.js or app.coffee.

Examples are shown with HTML, LESS, JavaScript, Jasmine, and UI Router as the app configuration.

App

Asks for application name and language preferences to scaffold out an application with a home module. It will also ask if tests should be placed in the app/ or tests/ directory. It'll ask for some additional Bower dependencies and then install npm and Bower dependencies.

Example:

Run yo ng-poly to get started. ng-poly will then asks you some questions:

[?] What is the app's name? [?] Which version of Angular should be used? [?] Which structure should be used? [?] Which is the preferred markup language? [?] Which is the preferred application scripting language? [?] Want to use Controller As syntax? [?] Should directives be generated using a templateUrl (and markup file) instead of an inline template? [?] By default , should the route generator create controllers? [?] Which is the preferred test scripting language? [?] Which is the preferred unit testing framework? [?] Which is the preferred e2e testing framework? [?] Which is the preferred style language? [?] Should Polymer support be enabled? [?] Should a framework be setup? [?] Should ngRoute be used instead of UI Router? [?] Which additional Bower components should be installed?

ng-poly makes some assumptions, but these can be overridden.

Option Default Value Info host localhost BrowserSync and Protractor will use this host. port 3000 BrowserSync and Protractor will use this port. app-dir app Source code will be generated here. unit-test-dir app Unit tests will be generated here. skip-controller false Should the route generator skip creating a controller? skip-install false Should ng-poly skip installing Bower and npm dependencies?

Example: yo ng-poly --port=8080 --app-dir=src to override the default port and app directory.

A module-only structure produces:

root/ ├── app/ │ ├── fonts/ (empty) │ ├── home/ │ │ ├── home-module.{coffee,es6,js,ts} │ │ ├── home-routes.{coffee,es6,js,ts} │ │ ├── home.{css,less,scss,styl} │ │ ├── home .tpl .{haml, html ,jade} │ │ ├── home-controller.{coffee,es6,js,ts} │ │ └── home-controller_test.{coffee,es6,js,ts} │ ├── images/ (empty) │ ├── app-module.{coffee,es6,js,ts} │ ├── app-routes.{coffee,es6,js,ts} │ └── index.{haml, html ,jade} ├── bower_components/ ├── e2e/ │ └── home/ │ ├── home .po .{coffee,es6,js} │ └── home_test.{coffee,es6,js} ├── gulp/ │ ├── analyze .js │ ├── build .js │ ├── test .js │ └── watch .js ├── node_modules/ ├── typings

A module-type structure produces:

root/ ├── app/ │ ├── fonts/ (empty) │ ├── home/ │ │ ├── controllers/ │ │ │ ├── home-controller.{coffee,es6,js,ts} │ │ │ └── home-controller_test.{coffee,es6,js,ts} │ │ ├── views/ │ │ │ ├── home.{css,less,scss,styl} │ │ │ └── home .tpl .{haml, html ,jade} │ │ ├── home-module.{coffee,es6,js,ts} │ │ └── home-routes.{coffee,es6,js,ts} │ ├── images/ (empty) │ ├── app-module.{coffee,es6,js,ts} │ ├── app-routes.{coffee,es6,js,ts} │ └── index.{haml, html ,jade} ├── bower_components/ ├── e2e/ │ └── home/ │ ├── home .po .{coffee,es6,js} │ └── home_test.{coffee,es6,js} ├── gulp/ │ ├── analyze .js │ ├── build .js │ ├── test .js │ └── watch .js ├── node_modules/ ├── typings

* Only TypeScript projects will have this.

Constant

Generates a constant and its test.

Example:

yo ng-poly :constant theHero [?] Which module is this for ?

Produces app/module/the-hero-constant.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'module' ) .constant( 'theHero' , 0 ); }());

Produces app/module/the-hero-constant_test.js :

; describe( 'theHero' , function ( ) { var constant; beforeEach( module ( 'module' )); beforeEach(inject( function ( theHero ) { constant = theHero; })); it( 'should equal 0' , function ( ) { expect(constant).toBe( 0 ); }); });

Controller

Genrates a controller and its test.

Example:

yo ng-poly :controller micro [?] Which module is this for ?

Produces app/module/micro-controller.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'module' ) .controller( 'MicroCtrl' , MicroCtrl); function MicroCtrl ( $scope ) { $scope.micro = {}; $scope.micro.ctrlName = 'MicroCtrl' ; } }());

Produces app/module/micro-controller_test.js :

; describe( 'MicroCtrl' , function ( ) { var scope; beforeEach( module ( 'module' )); beforeEach(inject( function ( $rootScope, $controller ) { scope = $rootScope.$ new (); $controller( 'MicroCtrl' , { $scope : scope}); })); it( 'should have ctrlName as MicroCtrl' , function ( ) { expect(scope.micro.ctrlName).toEqual( 'MicroCtrl' ); }); });

Decorator

Generates a decorator and its test.

Example:

yo ng-poly :decorator awesomeService [?] Which module is this for ?

Note: If decorating a service starting with a $ you must escape it like:

yo ng-poly:decorator \$state

Produces app/module/awesome-service-decorator.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'module' ) .config(decorator); function decorator ( $provide ) { $provide.decorator( 'awesomeService' , function ( $delegate ) { $delegate.simpleFunction = function ( ) { return 'awesomeService' ; }; return $delegate; }); } }());

Produces: app/module/awesome-service-decorator_test.js :

; describe( 'awesomeService' , function ( ) { var decorator; beforeEach( module ( 'module' )); beforeEach(inject( function ( awesomeService ) { decorator = awesomeService; })); it( 'should have simpleFunction return awesomeService' , function ( ) { expect(decorator.simpleFunction()).toEqual( 'awesomeService' ); }); });

Directive

Generates a directive, its template, and its test.

Example:

yo ng-poly :directive fancy-button [?] Which module is this for ?

Produces app/module/fancy-button-directive.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'module' ) .directive( 'fancyButton' , fancyButton); function fancyButton ( ) { return { restrict : 'EA' , scope : {}, templateUrl : 'module/fancy-button-directive.tpl.html' , replace : false , controller : function ( scope ) { scope.fancyButton = {}; scope.fancyButton.name = 'fancyButton' ; }, link : function ( scope, element, attrs ) { } }; } }());

Produces app/module/fancy-button-directive.tpl.html :

< div > {{fancyButton.name}} </ div >

Produces app/module/fancy-button-directive_test.js :

; describe( 'fancyButton' , function ( ) { var scope; var element; beforeEach( module ( 'module' , 'module/fancy-button-directive.tpl.html' )); beforeEach(inject( function ( $compile, $rootScope ) { scope = $rootScope.$ new (); element = $compile(angular.element( '<fancy-button></fancy-button>' ))(scope); })); it( 'should have correct text' , function ( ) { scope.$apply(); expect(element.isolateScope().fancyButton.name).toEqual( 'fancyButton' ); }); });

The directive's template (HAML, HTML, or Jade) is converted to a temporary module automatically for testing.

Factory

Generates a factory and its test.

Example:

yo ng-poly :factory cake [?] Which module is this for ?

Produces app/module/cake-factory.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'module' ) .factory( 'Cake' , Cake); function Cake ( ) { var CakeBase = {}; CakeBase.someValue = 'Cake' ; CakeBase.someMethod = function ( ) { return 'Cake' ; }; return CakeBase; } }());

Produces app/module/Cake-factory_test.js :

; describe( 'Cake' , function ( ) { var factory; beforeEach( module ( 'module' )); beforeEach(inject( function ( Cake ) { factory = Cake; })); it( 'should have someValue be Cake' , function ( ) { expect(factory.someValue).toEqual( 'Cake' ); }); it( 'should have someMethod return Cake' , function ( ) { expect(factory.someMethod()).toEqual( 'Cake' ); }); });

Filter

Generates a filter and its test.

Example:

yo ng-poly :filter coffee [?] Which module is this for ?

Produces app/module/coffee-filter.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'module' ) .filter( 'coffee' , coffee); function coffee ( ) { return function ( input ) { var temp = []; angular.forEach(input, function ( item ) { if (item > 3 ) { temp.push(item); } }); return temp; }; } }());

Produces app/module/coffee-filter_test.js :

; describe( 'coffee' , function ( ) { beforeEach( module ( 'module' )); it( 'should filter our numbers not greater than 3' , inject( function ( $filter ) { expect($filter( 'coffee' )([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual([ 4 ]); })); });

Module

Generates a new module and create a new route. Updates parent module's dependencies.

Top Level Example:

yo ng-poly :module top

Produces app/top/top-module.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'top' , [ 'ui.router' ]); }());

Produces pp/top/top-routes.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'top' ) .config(config); function config ( $stateProvider ) { $stateProvider .state( 'top' , { url : '/top' , templateUrl : 'top/top.tpl.html' , controller : 'TopCtrl' }); } }());

Produces app/top/top-controller.js , app/top/top-controller_test.js , app/top/top.tpl.html , app/top/top.less , e2e/top/top.po.js , e2e/top/top_test.js

Updates app/app-module.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'module' , [ 'ui.router' , 'home' , 'top' ]); }());

Deep Level Example:

yo ng-poly: module top/bottom

Produces app/top/bottom/bottom-module.js , app/top/boottom/bottom-routes.js , app/top/bottom/bottom-controller.js , app/top/bottom/bottom-controller_test.js , app/top/bottom/bottom.tpl.html , app/top/bottom/bottom.less , e2e/bottom/bottom.po.js , e2e/bottom/bottom_test.js

Updates app/top/top-module.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'top' , [ 'ui.router' , 'top.bottom' ]); }());

Notice the module in app/top/bottom/ is called 'top.bottom'. All tests in this directory use this nomenclature, as well.

Deeper Level Example:

yo ng-poly: module top/bottom/bottomest

Produces 'bottom.bottomest' module and routes, a controller, controller test, style, and a view in app/top/bottom/bottomest/

Updates 'top.bottom' module with the new 'bottom.bottemest' module as a dependency.

Deeperestier Level Example:

It just keeps going...

Empty modules

By running ng-poly:module newHome --empty a module's routes file will not be created.

The module file will omit the router dependency:

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'newHome' , [ ]); }());

Provider

Generates a provider and its test.

Example:

yo ng-poly :provider bacon [?] Which module is this for ?

Produces app/module/bacon-provider.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'module' ) .provider( 'Bacon' , Bacon); function Bacon ( ) { return { $get : function ( ) { return 'Bacon' ; } }; } }());

Produces app/module/Bacon-provider_test.js :

; describe( 'Bacon' , function ( ) { var provider; beforeEach( module ( 'module' )); beforeEach(inject( function ( Bacon ) { provider = Bacon; })); it( 'should equal Bacon' , function ( ) { expect(provider).toEqual( 'Bacon' ); }); });

Route

Adds a new route and generates a controller and view. The name provided is used as state name for UI Router and as the route URL for ngRoute. Yeoman will then ask for the module to add the route to, the URL for the route (UI Router only), and the templateUrl. It will also generate an e2e test and a Page Object model for the new route.

Example:

yo ng-poly:route your-place [?] Which module is this for? [?] What 's the URL for this route? (UI Router only) [?] What' s the templateURL for this route?

Updates app/module/module-module.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'module' , [ 'ui.router' ]); angular .module( 'module' ) .config(config); function config ( $stateProvider ) { $stateProvider .state( 'module' , { url : '/module' , templateUrl : 'module/module.tpl.html' , controller : 'ModuleCtrl' }) .state( 'yourPlace' , { url : '/yourPlace' , templateUrl : 'module/your-place.tpl.html' , controller : 'YourPlaceCtrl' }); } }());

Produces e2e/your-place/your-place.po.js :

; var YourPlacePage = function ( ) { this .text = element(by.tagName( 'p' )); this .heading = element(by.tagName( 'h2' )); }; module .exports = YourPlacePage;

Produces e2e/your-place/your-place_test.js :

; var buildConfigFile = require ( 'findup-sync' )( 'build.config.js' ) , buildConfig = require (buildConfigFile) , YourPlacePagePo = require ( './your-place.po' ); describe( 'Your place page' , function ( ) { var yourPlacePage; beforeEach( function ( ) { yourPlacePage = new YourPlacePagePo(); browser.driver.get(buildConfig.host + ':' + buildConfig.port + '/#/yourPlace' ); }); it( 'should say YourPlaceCtrl' , function ( ) { expect(yourPlacePage.heading.getText()).toEqual( 'yourPlace' ); expect(yourPlacePage.text.getText()).toEqual( 'YourPlaceCtrl' ); }); });

Produces app/module/your-place-controller.js , app/module/your-place-controller_test.js , app/module/your-place.tpl.html , and app/module/your-place.less

Currently, the module must have an existing state for another to be added.

The route generator can take URL and templateUrl options, as well.

yo ng-poly:route yourPlace --url=yourPlace --template-url=your-place

The URL will automatically be prepended with / and and the templateUrl will be appended with .tpl.html .

Service

Generates a service and its test.

Example:

yo ng-poly :service cheap-or-good [?] Which module is this for ?

Produces app/module/cheap-or-good-service.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'module' ) .service( 'CheapOrGood' , CheapOrGood); function CheapOrGood ( ) { var self = this ; self.get = function get ( ) { return 'CheapOrGood' ; }; } }());

Produces app/module/cheap-or-good-service_test.js :

; describe( 'CheapOrGood' , function ( ) { var service; beforeEach( module ( 'module' )); beforeEach(inject( function ( CheapOrGood ) { service = CheapOrGood; })); it( 'should equal CheapOrGood' , function ( ) { expect(service.get()).toEqual( 'CheapOrGood' ); }); });

Value

Generates a value and its test.

Example:

yo ng-poly :value morals [?] Which module is this for ?

Produces app/module/morals-value.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'module' ) .value( 'morals' , 0 ); }());

Produces app/module/morals-value_test.js :

; describe( 'morals' , function ( ) { var value; beforeEach( module ( 'module' )); beforeEach(inject( function ( morals ) { value = morals; })); it( 'should equal 0' , function ( ) { expect(value).toBe( 0 ); }); });

View

Generates a view and its style.

Example:

yo ng-poly :view nice [?] Which module is this for ?

Produces app/module/nice-view.tpl.html :

< h2 > nice </ h2 > < p > {{nice.ctrlName}} </ p >

Produces an empty file app/module/nice-view.less

Element

Generates a Polymer element.

Example:

yo ng-poly :element gold-silver

Produces app/components/gold-silver/gold-silver.less :

:host { height : 100px ; width : 100px ; display : inline-block; }

Produces app/components/gold-silver/gold-silver.html :

< link rel = 'import' href = '../polymer/polymer.html' > < polymer-element name = 'gold-silver' > < template > < link rel = 'stylesheet' href = 'gold-silver.css' > < div > {{name}} </ div > </ template > < script src = 'gold-silver.js' > </ script > </ polymer-element >

Produces app/components/gold-silver/gold-silver.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; var element = new Polymer({ is : 'gold-silver' , ready : function ( ) { console .log( 'gold-silver' ); } }); return element; }());

Configurations

It is possible to override some configurations initially specified when yo ng-poly was ran.

Each generator is able to take the following arguments. For example, yo ng-poly:module test --skip-controller=true will override the configuration settings for everything generated by this command.

Option Possible Values Description directive-template-url true, false Use external markup files and templateUrl instead of template in directives skip-controller true, false Skip creating controllers when generating routes and modules

It's not recommended to mix ngRoute and UI Router, but it's possible.

Controller As Syntax

This generator has support for the Controller As syntax. Yeoman will ask if this should be enabled when ng-poly:app is ran.

This will generate controllers like:

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'home' ) .controller( 'HomeCtrl' , HomeCtrl); function ( ) { var vm = this ; vm.ctrlName = 'HomeCtrl' ; } }());

...and their tests like:

; describe( 'HomeCtrl' , function ( ) { var ctrl; beforeEach( module ( 'home' )); beforeEach(inject( function ( $rootScope, $controller ) { ctrl = $controller( 'HomeCtrl' ); })); it( 'should have ctrlName as HomeCtrl' , function ( ) { expect(ctrl.ctrlName).toEqual( 'HomeCtrl' ); }); });

It'll also modify the state's controller like:

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'home' , [ 'ui.router' ]); angular .module( 'home' ) .config(config); function config ( $stateProvider ) { $stateProvider .state( 'home' , { url : '/home' , templateUrl : 'home/home.tpl.html' , controller : 'HomeCtrl as home' }); } }());

Directives will be generated like:

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'home' ) .directive( 'fancyButton' , fancyButton); function fancyButton ( ) { return { restrict : 'EA' , scope : {}, templateUrl : 'home/fancy-button-directive.tpl.html' , replace : false , controllerAs : 'fancyButton' , controller : function ( ) { var vm = this ; vm.name = 'fancyButton' ; }, link : function ( scope, element, attrs ) { } }; } }());

Lastly, views will be generated like:

< h2 > home </ h2 > < p > {{home.ctrlName}} </ p >

Directive TemplateUrl

This generator has supporting for creating directives with inline templates and external markup files using templateUrl.

If Directive TemplateUrl is enabled, directives will be created as described above.

If Directive TemplateUrl is disabled, directives will be created like below.

Example:

yo ng-poly :directive fancy-button [?] Which module is this for ?

Produces app/module/fancy-button-directive.js :

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular .module( 'module' ) .directive( 'fancyButton' , fancyButton); function fancyButton ( ) { return { restrict : 'EA' , scope : {}, template : '<div>{{fancyButton.name}}</div>' , replace : false , controller : function ( scope ) { scope.fancyButton = {}; scope.fancyButton.name = 'fancyButton' ; }, link : function ( scope, element, attrs ) { } }; } }());

Produces app/module/fancy-button-directive_test.js :

; describe( 'fancyButton' , function ( ) { var scope; var element; beforeEach( module ( 'module' )); beforeEach(inject( function ( $compile, $rootScope ) { scope = $rootScope.$ new (); element = $compile(angular.element( '<fancy-button></fancy-button>' ))(scope); })); it( 'should have correct text' , function ( ) { scope.$apply(); expect(element.isolateScope().fancyButton.name).toEqual( 'fancyButton' ); }); });

Gulp Tasks in Detail

Items in italics are only ran in --stage=prod

Available tasks:

gulp or gulp default

or Runs gulp dev

gulp dev

Runs gulp build and starts BrowserSync and Gulp's watch

and starts BrowserSync and Gulp's watch gulp build

Runs gulp analyze

Runs gulp clean to delete build directory

to delete build directory Runs gulp markup to compile Haml and Jade to HTML

to compile Haml and Jade to HTML Runs gulp styles to compile Less, SCSS, and Stylus (with Nib), add vendor prefixes, modify images and font URLs, concat, minify, and rev

to compile Less, SCSS, and Stylus (with Nib), add vendor prefixes, modify images and font URLs, concat, minify, and rev Runs gulp scripts to compile ES2015, CoffeeScript, and TypeScript, injects HTML templates in $templateCache, sorts Angular files, annotates, minifies, and rev

to compile ES2015, CoffeeScript, and TypeScript, injects HTML templates in $templateCache, sorts Angular files, annotates, minifies, and rev Runs gulp inject to inject sorted JS and CSS source files into build/index.html

to inject sorted JS and CSS source files into build/index.html Runs gulp bowerCopy to modify image and font URLs in vendor CSS files, concat vendor CSS, minify vendor CSS, rev vendor CSS, copy vendor CSS to build, concat vendor JS, minify vendor JS and leave licenses intact, copy vendor JS to build

to modify image and font URLs in vendor CSS files, concat vendor CSS, minify vendor CSS, rev vendor CSS, copy vendor CSS to build, concat vendor JS, minify vendor JS and leave licenses intact, copy vendor JS to build Runs gulp bowerInject to inject vendor CSS and JS into build/index.html

to inject vendor CSS and JS into build/index.html Runs gulp bowerAssets to copy over any vendor image and fonts to build/

to copy over any vendor image and fonts to build/ Runs gulp fonts to copy app fonts to build/

to copy app fonts to build/ Runs gulp images to copy app images to build/

to copy app images to build/ Runs gulp copyTemplates to copy compiled templates to a separate test directory used for unit testing

to copy compiled templates to a separate test directory used for unit testing Runs gulp deleteTemplates to delete templates in build

to delete templates in build gulp unitTest

Runs gulp lint

Runs gulp clean:test to delete previous compiled unit tests

to delete previous compiled unit tests Runs gulp buildTests to compile CoffeeScript, ES2015, and TypeScript unit tests

to compile CoffeeScript, ES2015, and TypeScript unit tests Runs gulp build

Runs gulp karmaFiles to automatically configure Bower dependencies, directive templates, sorted build JS files, and unit tests for Karma

to automatically configure Bower dependencies, directive templates, sorted build JS files, and unit tests for Karma Run unit tests with Karma

gulp e2eTest

Runs gulp lint

Runs gulp build

Runs gulp build:e2eTest to compile CoffeeScript, ES2015, and TypeScript tests

to compile CoffeeScript, ES2015, and TypeScript tests Runs Protractor to perform e2eTest ( app needs to be running via gulp default )

) gulp webdriverUpdate downloads Selenium and webdrivers for e2e testing

downloads Selenium and webdrivers for e2e testing gulp analyze

Analyzes source and test code with CoffeeLint, TSLint, ESLint, JSHint, and JSCS

Uses Plato to inspect source and test for complexity and maintainability

How to Add Polymer elements

Currently, this process isn't as simple as desired. Pull requests are greatly appreciated to help this process in any way.

For this, we're going to install and setup paper-toolbar .

Run bower install --save polymerelements/paper-toolbar to download paper-toolbar and its dependencies. Digging through bower_components/paper-toolbar/ , we can determine it needs to have paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.html , paper-styles/paper-styles.html , and polymer/polymer . We then dig through bower_components/paper-styles/ to find it needs paper-styles/paper-styles.html , paper-styles/color.html , paper-styles/default-theme.html , paper-styles/shadow.html , paper-styles/typography.html , iron-flex-layout/iron-flex-layout.html , and iron-flex-layout/classes/iron-flex-layout.html . Then we dig through iron-flex-layout/iron-flex-layout to find out we just need to additionally include iron-flex-layout/iron-flex-layout/classes/iron-shadow-flex-layout.html . Edit the components task in gulp/build.js to include polymerBowerAssetsToCopy like: polymerBowerAssetsToCopy = [ 'polymer/polymer*.html' , 'iron-flex-layout/iron-flex-layout.html' , 'iron-flex-layout/classes/*.html' , 'paper-styles/{color,default-theme,paper-styles,shadow.html,typography.html}' , 'paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.html' ].map( function ( file ) { return bowerDir + file; }); Edit the componentsInject task in gulp/build.js to include var polymerAssetsToInject = [ 'polymer/polymer.html' , 'paper-styles/paper-styles.html' ].map( function ( file ) { return config.buildComponents + file; }); Now, we can use the <paper-toolbar> element in our code.

Note: for custom components, we just need to include them in polymerAssetsToInject . They are all automically copied.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT