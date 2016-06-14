Yeoman generator for modular AngularJS apps with Gulp and optional Polymer support
Inspired by John Papa's Angular Style Guide and Todd Motto's AngularJS styleguide.
This generator focuses on organizing Angular components by feature (home, about, video player, etc.) instead of by type (controller, service, directive, etc.) to encourage the development of self-contained, reusable components.
A typical workflow with this generator consists of creating an Angular module (ng-poly:module) and then generating controllers, directives, etc. for this module to create a new feature.
Polymer is just an added feature, but it isn't required to utilize this generator.
Install
generator-ng-poly:
npm install -g bower gulp yo generator-ng-poly
If TypeScript is going to be used,
tsd will need to be installed:
npm install -g tsd
Run
yo ng-poly
Yeoman will then ask for an app name and language preferences.
If using Node 0.12, there is a bug in Yeoman or Node causing yeoman generators to hang. With ng-poly, if after it outputs the generated home module files it hangs, then it is safe to enter
Ctrl+C, etc. The project is good to go and everything else should work normally.
Run
gulp to build and start the development environment. More detail on Gulp tasks
Please feel free to ask any questions on our GitHub Issues or Google Group.
Available generators:
Languages and Features supported:
† e2e tests are not supported in TypeScript. JavaScript will instead be used for e2e tests.
gulp will start a localhost and open in the default browser
Using
--stage prod will concat and minify HTML, CSS, and Angular modules.
gulp build will compile the assets
gulp dev will call the build task and setup the development environment
gulp unitTest will run unit tests via Karma and create code coverage reports
gulp webdriverUpdate will download the Selenium server standalone and Chrome driver for e2e testing
gulp e2eTest will run e2e tests via Protractor (must start a localhost before running
gulp e2eTest)
All generators ask for a module name except app and element. All generators except app take a name as an argument. A name can be written with CamelCase or hyphens.
Generators requiring a module can take a module option to bypass the prompt:
yo ng-poly:view newView --module=home/kitchen
A module value of
app will add the new components to the module defined in app.js or app.coffee.
Examples are shown with HTML, LESS, JavaScript, Jasmine, and UI Router as the app configuration.
Asks for application name and language preferences to scaffold out an application with a home module. It will also ask if tests should be placed in the
app/ or
tests/ directory. It'll ask for some additional Bower dependencies and then install npm and Bower dependencies.
Example:
Run
yo ng-poly to get started. ng-poly will then asks you some questions:
[?] What is the app's name?
[?] Which version of Angular should be used?
[?] Which structure should be used?
[?] Which is the preferred markup language?
[?] Which is the preferred application scripting language?
[?] Want to use Controller As syntax?
[?] Should directives be generated using a templateUrl (and markup file) instead of an inline template?
[?] By default, should the route generator create controllers?
[?] Which is the preferred test scripting language?
[?] Which is the preferred unit testing framework?
[?] Which is the preferred e2e testing framework?
[?] Which is the preferred style language?
[?] Should Polymer support be enabled?
[?] Should a framework be setup?
[?] Should ngRoute be used instead of UI Router?
[?] Which additional Bower components should be installed?
ng-poly makes some assumptions, but these can be overridden.
|Option
|Default Value
|Info
|host
|localhost
|BrowserSync and Protractor will use this host.
|port
|3000
|BrowserSync and Protractor will use this port.
|app-dir
|app
|Source code will be generated here.
|unit-test-dir
|app
|Unit tests will be generated here.
|skip-controller
|false
|Should the route generator skip creating a controller?
|skip-install
|false
|Should ng-poly skip installing Bower and npm dependencies?
Example:
yo ng-poly --port=8080 --app-dir=src to override the default port and app directory.
A module-only structure produces:
root/
├── app/
│ ├── fonts/ (empty)
│ ├── home/
│ │ ├── home-module.{coffee,es6,js,ts}
│ │ ├── home-routes.{coffee,es6,js,ts}
│ │ ├── home.{css,less,scss,styl}
│ │ ├── home.tpl.{haml,html,jade}
│ │ ├── home-controller.{coffee,es6,js,ts}
│ │ └── home-controller_test.{coffee,es6,js,ts}
│ ├── images/ (empty)
│ ├── app-module.{coffee,es6,js,ts}
│ ├── app-routes.{coffee,es6,js,ts}
│ └── index.{haml,html,jade}
├── bower_components/
├── e2e/
│ └── home/
│ ├── home.po.{coffee,es6,js}
│ └── home_test.{coffee,es6,js}
├── gulp/
│ ├── analyze.js
│ ├── build.js
│ ├── test.js
│ └── watch.js
├── node_modules/
├── typings/*
├── .bowerrc
├── .editorconfig
├── .eslintrc
├── .gitignore
├── .jscsrc
├── .jshintrc
├── .yo-rc.json
├── bower.json
├── build.config.js
├── Gulpfile.js
├── karma.config.js
├── package.json
├── protractor.config.js
├── README.md
├── tsd.json*
└── tslint.json*
A module-type structure produces:
root/
├── app/
│ ├── fonts/ (empty)
│ ├── home/
│ │ ├── controllers/
│ │ │ ├── home-controller.{coffee,es6,js,ts}
│ │ │ └── home-controller_test.{coffee,es6,js,ts}
│ │ ├── views/
│ │ │ ├── home.{css,less,scss,styl}
│ │ │ └── home.tpl.{haml,html,jade}
│ │ ├── home-module.{coffee,es6,js,ts}
│ │ └── home-routes.{coffee,es6,js,ts}
│ ├── images/ (empty)
│ ├── app-module.{coffee,es6,js,ts}
│ ├── app-routes.{coffee,es6,js,ts}
│ └── index.{haml,html,jade}
├── bower_components/
├── e2e/
│ └── home/
│ ├── home.po.{coffee,es6,js}
│ └── home_test.{coffee,es6,js}
├── gulp/
│ ├── analyze.js
│ ├── build.js
│ ├── test.js
│ └── watch.js
├── node_modules/
├── typings/*
├── .bowerrc
├── .editorconfig
├── .eslintrc
├── .gitignore
├── .jscsrc
├── .jshintrc
├── .yo-rc.json
├── bower.json
├── build.config.js
├── Gulpfile.js
├── karma.config.js
├── package.json
├── protractor.config.js
├── README.md
├── tsd.json*
└── tslint.json*
* Only TypeScript projects will have this.
Generates a constant and its test.
Example:
yo ng-poly:constant theHero
[?] Which module is this for?
Produces
app/module/the-hero-constant.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/**
* @ngdoc service
* @name module.constant:theHero
*
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('module')
.constant('theHero', 0);
}());
Produces
app/module/the-hero-constant_test.js:
/*global describe, beforeEach, it, expect, inject, module*/
'use strict';
describe('theHero', function () {
var constant;
beforeEach(module('module'));
beforeEach(inject(function (theHero) {
constant = theHero;
}));
it('should equal 0', function () {
expect(constant).toBe(0);
});
});
Genrates a controller and its test.
Example:
yo ng-poly:controller micro
[?] Which module is this for?
Produces
app/module/micro-controller.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/**
* @ngdoc object
* @name module.controller:MicroCtrl
* @requires $scope
*
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('module')
.controller('MicroCtrl', MicroCtrl);
function MicroCtrl($scope) {
$scope.micro = {};
$scope.micro.ctrlName = 'MicroCtrl';
}
}());
Produces
app/module/micro-controller_test.js:
/*global describe, beforeEach, it, expect, inject, module*/
'use strict';
describe('MicroCtrl', function () {
var scope;
beforeEach(module('module'));
beforeEach(inject(function ($rootScope, $controller) {
scope = $rootScope.$new();
$controller('MicroCtrl', {$scope: scope});
}));
it('should have ctrlName as MicroCtrl', function () {
expect(scope.micro.ctrlName).toEqual('MicroCtrl');
});
});
Generates a decorator and its test.
Example:
yo ng-poly:decorator awesomeService
[?] Which module is this for?
Note: If decorating a service starting with a
$ you must escape it like:
yo ng-poly:decorator \$state
Produces
app/module/awesome-service-decorator.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/**
* @ngdoc decorator
* @name home.decorator:awesomeService
* @restrict EA
* @element
*
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('module')
.config(decorator);
function decorator($provide) {
$provide.decorator('awesomeService', function ($delegate) {
$delegate.simpleFunction = function () {
return 'awesomeService';
};
return $delegate;
});
}
}());
Produces:
app/module/awesome-service-decorator_test.js:
/*global describe, beforeEach, it, expect, inject, module*/
'use strict';
describe('awesomeService', function () {
var decorator;
beforeEach(module('module'));
beforeEach(inject(function (awesomeService) {
decorator = awesomeService;
}));
it('should have simpleFunction return awesomeService', function () {
expect(decorator.simpleFunction()).toEqual('awesomeService');
});
});
Generates a directive, its template, and its test.
Example:
yo ng-poly:directive fancy-button
[?] Which module is this for?
Produces
app/module/fancy-button-directive.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/**
* @ngdoc directive
* @name module.directive:fancyButton
* @restrict EA
* @element
*
* @description
*
* @example
<example module="module">
<file name="index.html">
<fancy-button></fancy-button>
</file>
</example>
*
*/
angular
.module('module')
.directive('fancyButton', fancyButton);
function fancyButton() {
return {
restrict: 'EA',
scope: {},
templateUrl: 'module/fancy-button-directive.tpl.html',
replace: false,
controller: function (scope) {
scope.fancyButton = {};
scope.fancyButton.name = 'fancyButton';
},
link: function (scope, element, attrs) {
/*jshint unused:false */
/*eslint "no-unused-vars": [2, {"args": "none"}]*/
}
};
}
}());
Produces
app/module/fancy-button-directive.tpl.html:
<div>{{fancyButton.name}}</div>
Produces
app/module/fancy-button-directive_test.js:
/*global describe, beforeEach, it, expect, inject, module*/
'use strict';
describe('fancyButton', function () {
var scope;
var element;
beforeEach(module('module', 'module/fancy-button-directive.tpl.html'));
beforeEach(inject(function ($compile, $rootScope) {
scope = $rootScope.$new();
element = $compile(angular.element('<fancy-button></fancy-button>'))(scope);
}));
it('should have correct text', function () {
scope.$apply();
expect(element.isolateScope().fancyButton.name).toEqual('fancyButton');
});
});
The directive's template (HAML, HTML, or Jade) is converted to a temporary module automatically for testing.
Generates a factory and its test.
Example:
yo ng-poly:factory cake
[?] Which module is this for?
Produces
app/module/cake-factory.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/**
* @ngdoc service
* @name module.factory:Cake
*
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('module')
.factory('Cake', Cake);
function Cake() {
var CakeBase = {};
CakeBase.someValue = 'Cake';
CakeBase.someMethod = function () {
return 'Cake';
};
return CakeBase;
}
}());
Produces
app/module/Cake-factory_test.js:
/*global describe, beforeEach, it, expect, inject, module*/
'use strict';
describe('Cake', function () {
var factory;
beforeEach(module('module'));
beforeEach(inject(function (Cake) {
factory = Cake;
}));
it('should have someValue be Cake', function () {
expect(factory.someValue).toEqual('Cake');
});
it('should have someMethod return Cake', function () {
expect(factory.someMethod()).toEqual('Cake');
});
});
Generates a filter and its test.
Example:
yo ng-poly:filter coffee
[?] Which module is this for?
Produces
app/module/coffee-filter.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/**
* @ngdoc filter
* @name module.filter:coffee
*
* @description
*
* @param {Array} input The array to filter
* @returns {Array} The filtered array
*
*/
angular
.module('module')
.filter('coffee', coffee);
function coffee() {
return function (input) {
var temp = [];
angular.forEach(input, function (item) {
if(item > 3) {
temp.push(item);
}
});
return temp;
};
}
}());
Produces
app/module/coffee-filter_test.js:
/*global describe, beforeEach, it, expect, inject, module*/
'use strict';
describe('coffee', function () {
beforeEach(module('module'));
it('should filter our numbers not greater than 3', inject(function ($filter) {
expect($filter('coffee')([1,2,3,4])).toEqual([4]);
}));
});
Generates a new module and create a new route. Updates parent module's dependencies.
Top Level Example:
yo ng-poly:module top
Produces
app/top/top-module.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/* @ngdoc object
* @name top
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('top', [
'ui.router'
]);
}());
Produces
pp/top/top-routes.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
angular
.module('top')
.config(config);
function config($stateProvider) {
$stateProvider
.state('top', {
url: '/top',
templateUrl: 'top/top.tpl.html',
controller: 'TopCtrl'
});
}
}());
Produces
app/top/top-controller.js,
app/top/top-controller_test.js,
app/top/top.tpl.html,
app/top/top.less,
e2e/top/top.po.js,
e2e/top/top_test.js
Updates
app/app-module.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/* @ngdoc object
* @name module
* @requires $urlRouterProvider
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('module', [
'ui.router',
'home',
'top'
]);
}());
Deep Level Example:
yo ng-poly:module top/bottom
Produces
app/top/bottom/bottom-module.js,
app/top/boottom/bottom-routes.js,
app/top/bottom/bottom-controller.js,
app/top/bottom/bottom-controller_test.js,
app/top/bottom/bottom.tpl.html,
app/top/bottom/bottom.less,
e2e/bottom/bottom.po.js,
e2e/bottom/bottom_test.js
Updates
app/top/top-module.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/* @ngdoc object
* @name top
* @requires $stateProvider
*
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('top', [
'ui.router',
'top.bottom'
]);
}());
Notice the module in
app/top/bottom/ is called 'top.bottom'. All tests in this directory use this nomenclature, as well.
Deeper Level Example:
yo ng-poly:module top/bottom/bottomest
Produces 'bottom.bottomest' module and routes, a controller, controller test, style, and a view in
app/top/bottom/bottomest/
Updates 'top.bottom' module with the new 'bottom.bottemest' module as a dependency.
Deeperestier Level Example:
It just keeps going...
Empty modules
By running
ng-poly:module newHome --empty a module's routes file will not be created.
The module file will omit the router dependency:
(function () {
'use strict';
/* @ngdoc object
* @name newHome
*
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('newHome', [
]);
}());
Generates a provider and its test.
Example:
yo ng-poly:provider bacon
[?] Which module is this for?
Produces
app/module/bacon-provider.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/**
* @ngdoc service
* @name module.provider:Bacon
*
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('module')
.provider('Bacon', Bacon);
function Bacon() {
return {
$get: function () {
return 'Bacon';
}
};
}
}());
Produces
app/module/Bacon-provider_test.js:
/*global describe, beforeEach, it, expect, inject, module*/
'use strict';
describe('Bacon', function () {
var provider;
beforeEach(module('module'));
beforeEach(inject(function (Bacon) {
provider = Bacon;
}));
it('should equal Bacon', function () {
expect(provider).toEqual('Bacon');
});
});
Adds a new route and generates a controller and view. The name provided is used as state name for UI Router and as the route URL for ngRoute. Yeoman will then ask for the module to add the route to, the URL for the route (UI Router only), and the templateUrl. It will also generate an e2e test and a Page Object model for the new route.
Example:
yo ng-poly:route your-place
[?] Which module is this for?
[?] What's the URL for this route? (UI Router only)
[?] What's the templateURL for this route?
Updates
app/module/module-module.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/* @ngdoc object
* @name module
* @requires $stateProvider
*
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('module', [
'ui.router'
]);
angular
.module('module')
.config(config);
function config($stateProvider) {
$stateProvider
.state('module', {
url: '/module',
templateUrl: 'module/module.tpl.html',
controller: 'ModuleCtrl'
})
.state('yourPlace', {
url: '/yourPlace',
templateUrl: 'module/your-place.tpl.html',
controller: 'YourPlaceCtrl'
});
}
}());
Produces
e2e/your-place/your-place.po.js:
/*global element, by*/
'use strict';
var YourPlacePage = function () {
this.text = element(by.tagName('p'));
this.heading = element(by.tagName('h2'));
};
module.exports = YourPlacePage;
Produces
e2e/your-place/your-place_test.js:
/*global describe, beforeEach, it, browser, expect */
'use strict';
var buildConfigFile = require('findup-sync')('build.config.js')
, buildConfig = require(buildConfigFile)
, YourPlacePagePo = require('./your-place.po');
describe('Your place page', function () {
var yourPlacePage;
beforeEach(function () {
yourPlacePage = new YourPlacePagePo();
browser.driver.get(buildConfig.host + ':' + buildConfig.port + '/#/yourPlace');
});
it('should say YourPlaceCtrl', function () {
expect(yourPlacePage.heading.getText()).toEqual('yourPlace');
expect(yourPlacePage.text.getText()).toEqual('YourPlaceCtrl');
});
});
Produces
app/module/your-place-controller.js,
app/module/your-place-controller_test.js,
app/module/your-place.tpl.html, and
app/module/your-place.less
Currently, the module must have an existing state for another to be added.
The route generator can take URL and templateUrl options, as well.
yo ng-poly:route yourPlace --url=yourPlace --template-url=your-place
The URL will automatically be prepended with
/ and and the templateUrl will be appended with
.tpl.html.
Generates a service and its test.
Example:
yo ng-poly:service cheap-or-good
[?] Which module is this for?
Produces
app/module/cheap-or-good-service.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/**
* @ngdoc service
* @name home.service:CheapOrGood
*
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('module')
.service('CheapOrGood', CheapOrGood);
function CheapOrGood() {
var self = this;
self.get = function get() {
return 'CheapOrGood';
};
}
}());
Produces
app/module/cheap-or-good-service_test.js:
/*global describe, beforeEach, it, expect, inject, module*/
'use strict';
describe('CheapOrGood', function () {
var service;
beforeEach(module('module'));
beforeEach(inject(function (CheapOrGood) {
service = CheapOrGood;
}));
it('should equal CheapOrGood', function () {
expect(service.get()).toEqual('CheapOrGood');
});
});
Generates a value and its test.
Example:
yo ng-poly:value morals
[?] Which module is this for?
Produces
app/module/morals-value.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/**
* @ngdoc service
* @name module.constant:morals
*
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('module')
.value('morals', 0);
}());
Produces
app/module/morals-value_test.js:
/*global describe, beforeEach, it, expect, inject, module*/
'use strict';
describe('morals', function () {
var value;
beforeEach(module('module'));
beforeEach(inject(function (morals) {
value = morals;
}));
it('should equal 0', function () {
expect(value).toBe(0);
});
});
Generates a view and its style.
Example:
yo ng-poly:view nice
[?] Which module is this for?
Produces
app/module/nice-view.tpl.html:
<h2>nice</h2>
<p>{{nice.ctrlName}}</p>
Produces an empty file
app/module/nice-view.less
Generates a Polymer element.
Example:
yo ng-poly:element gold-silver
Produces
app/components/gold-silver/gold-silver.less:
:host {
height: 100px;
width: 100px;
display: inline-block;
}
Produces
app/components/gold-silver/gold-silver.html:
<link rel='import' href='../polymer/polymer.html'>
<polymer-element name='gold-silver'>
<template>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='gold-silver.css'>
<div>{{name}}</div>
</template>
<script src='gold-silver.js'></script>
</polymer-element>
Produces
app/components/gold-silver/gold-silver.js:
/*global Polymer*/
(function () {
'use strict';
var element = new Polymer({
is: 'gold-silver',
ready: function () {
console.log('gold-silver');
}
});
return element;
}());
It is possible to override some configurations initially specified when
yo ng-poly was ran.
Each generator is able to take the following arguments. For example,
yo ng-poly:module test --skip-controller=true will override the configuration settings for everything generated by this command.
|Option
|Possible Values
|Description
|directive-template-url
|true, false
|Use external markup files and templateUrl instead of template in directives
|skip-controller
|true, false
|Skip creating controllers when generating routes and modules
It's not recommended to mix ngRoute and UI Router, but it's possible.
This generator has support for the Controller As syntax. Yeoman will ask if this should be enabled when
ng-poly:app is ran.
This will generate controllers like:
(function () {
'use strict';
/**
* @ngdoc object
* @name home.controller:HomeCtrl
*
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('home')
.controller('HomeCtrl', HomeCtrl);
function () {
var vm = this;
vm.ctrlName = 'HomeCtrl';
}
}());
...and their tests like:
/*global describe, beforeEach, it, expect, inject, module*/
'use strict';
describe('HomeCtrl', function () {
var ctrl;
beforeEach(module('home'));
beforeEach(inject(function ($rootScope, $controller) {
ctrl = $controller('HomeCtrl');
}));
it('should have ctrlName as HomeCtrl', function () {
expect(ctrl.ctrlName).toEqual('HomeCtrl');
});
});
It'll also modify the state's controller like:
(function () {
'use strict';
/* @ngdoc object
* @name home
* @requires $stateProvider
*
* @description
*
*/
angular
.module('home', [
'ui.router'
]);
angular
.module('home')
.config(config);
function config($stateProvider) {
$stateProvider
.state('home', {
url: '/home',
templateUrl: 'home/home.tpl.html',
controller: 'HomeCtrl as home'
});
}
}());
Directives will be generated like:
(function () {
'use strict';
/**
* @ngdoc directive
* @name home.directive:fancyButton
* @restrict EA
* @element
*
* @description
*
* @example
<example module="home">
<file name="index.html">
<fancy-button></fancy-button>
</file>
</example>
*
*/
angular
.module('home')
.directive('fancyButton', fancyButton);
function fancyButton() {
return {
restrict: 'EA',
scope: {},
templateUrl: 'home/fancy-button-directive.tpl.html',
replace: false,
controllerAs: 'fancyButton',
controller: function () {
var vm = this;
vm.name = 'fancyButton';
},
link: function (scope, element, attrs) {
/*jshint unused:false */
/*eslint "no-unused-vars": [2, {"args": "none"}]*/
}
};
}
}());
Lastly, views will be generated like:
<h2>home</h2>
<p>{{home.ctrlName}}</p>
This generator has supporting for creating directives with inline templates and external markup files using templateUrl.
If Directive TemplateUrl is enabled, directives will be created as described above.
If Directive TemplateUrl is disabled, directives will be created like below.
Example:
yo ng-poly:directive fancy-button
[?] Which module is this for?
Produces
app/module/fancy-button-directive.js:
(function () {
'use strict';
/**
* @ngdoc directive
* @name module.directive:fancyButton
* @restrict EA
* @element
*
* @description
*
* @example
<example module="module">
<file name="index.html">
<fancy-button></fancy-button>
</file>
</example>
*
*/
angular
.module('module')
.directive('fancyButton', fancyButton);
function fancyButton() {
return {
restrict: 'EA',
scope: {},
template: '<div>{{fancyButton.name}}</div>',
replace: false,
controller: function (scope) {
scope.fancyButton = {};
scope.fancyButton.name = 'fancyButton';
},
link: function (scope, element, attrs) {
/*jshint unused:false */
/*eslint "no-unused-vars": [2, {"args": "none"}]*/
}
};
}
}());
Produces
app/module/fancy-button-directive_test.js:
/*global describe, beforeEach, it, expect, inject, module*/
'use strict';
describe('fancyButton', function () {
var scope;
var element;
beforeEach(module('module'));
beforeEach(inject(function ($compile, $rootScope) {
scope = $rootScope.$new();
element = $compile(angular.element('<fancy-button></fancy-button>'))(scope);
}));
it('should have correct text', function () {
scope.$apply();
expect(element.isolateScope().fancyButton.name).toEqual('fancyButton');
});
});
Items in italics are only ran in --stage=prod
Available tasks:
gulp or
gulp default
gulp dev
gulp dev
gulp build and starts BrowserSync and Gulp's watch
gulp build
gulp analyze
gulp clean to delete build directory
gulp markup to compile Haml and Jade to HTML
gulp styles to compile Less, SCSS, and Stylus (with Nib), add vendor prefixes, modify images and font URLs, concat, minify, and rev
gulp scripts to compile ES2015, CoffeeScript, and TypeScript, injects HTML templates in $templateCache, sorts Angular files, annotates, minifies, and rev
gulp inject to inject sorted JS and CSS source files into build/index.html
gulp bowerCopy to modify image and font URLs in vendor CSS files, concat vendor CSS, minify vendor CSS, rev vendor CSS, copy vendor CSS to build, concat vendor JS, minify vendor JS and leave licenses intact, copy vendor JS to build
gulp bowerInject to inject vendor CSS and JS into build/index.html
gulp bowerAssets to copy over any vendor image and fonts to build/
gulp fonts to copy app fonts to build/
gulp images to copy app images to build/
gulp copyTemplates to copy compiled templates to a separate test directory used for unit testing
gulp deleteTemplates to delete templates in build
gulp unitTest
gulp lint
gulp clean:test to delete previous compiled unit tests
gulp buildTests to compile CoffeeScript, ES2015, and TypeScript unit tests
gulp build
gulp karmaFiles to automatically configure Bower dependencies, directive templates, sorted build JS files, and unit tests for Karma
gulp e2eTest
gulp lint
gulp build
gulp build:e2eTest to compile CoffeeScript, ES2015, and TypeScript tests
gulp default)
gulp webdriverUpdate downloads Selenium and webdrivers for e2e testing
gulp analyze
Currently, this process isn't as simple as desired. Pull requests are greatly appreciated to help this process in any way.
For this, we're going to install and setup
paper-toolbar.
Run
bower install --save polymerelements/paper-toolbar to download
paper-toolbar and its dependencies.
Digging through
bower_components/paper-toolbar/, we can determine it needs to have
paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.html,
paper-styles/paper-styles.html, and
polymer/polymer. We then dig through
bower_components/paper-styles/ to find it needs
paper-styles/paper-styles.html,
paper-styles/color.html,
paper-styles/default-theme.html,
paper-styles/shadow.html,
paper-styles/typography.html,
iron-flex-layout/iron-flex-layout.html, and
iron-flex-layout/classes/iron-flex-layout.html. Then we dig through
iron-flex-layout/iron-flex-layout to find out we just need to additionally include
iron-flex-layout/iron-flex-layout/classes/iron-shadow-flex-layout.html.
Edit the
components task in
gulp/build.js to include polymerBowerAssetsToCopy like:
polymerBowerAssetsToCopy = [
'polymer/polymer*.html',
'iron-flex-layout/iron-flex-layout.html',
'iron-flex-layout/classes/*.html',
'paper-styles/{color,default-theme,paper-styles,shadow.html,typography.html}',
'paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.html'
].map(function (file) {
return bowerDir + file;
});
Edit the
componentsInject task in
gulp/build.js to include
var polymerAssetsToInject = [
'polymer/polymer.html',
'paper-styles/paper-styles.html'
].map(function (file) {
return config.buildComponents + file;
});
Now, we can use the
<paper-toolbar> element in our code.
Note: for custom components, we just need to include them in
polymerAssetsToInject. They are all automically copied.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Dustin Specker
💻 📖 ⚠️
Binh Nguyen
💻 📖 ⚠️
Roman C. Podolski
💻
David Brown
💻 📖
David Steinkopff
💻
Frode Egeland
💻 ⚠️
Scott Busche
💻
Rafael Zeffa
💻 ⚠️
PatrickJS
📖
Tiago de Assis Gonçalves
💻
Ruslan Stelmachenko
💻
Jeff Arese Vilar
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
