openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gnf

generator-ng-fullstack

by Eric M. Dantas
2.0.18 (see all)

Client, server or fullstack - it's up to you. ng-fullstack gives you the best of the latest.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

700

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

ng-fullstack is a yeoman generator that allows you to rapidly get started with prototyping web applications with the newest technologies available. It allows you to choose between a client app, a server app or a fullstack app. All of them simple to extend and powerful to use.

Getting Started

$ npm install -g generator-ng-fullstack

Then, to create a new app, simply run:

$ yo ng-fullstack

A few questions will be shown, make sure you answer them and, there you go! Now you have the boilerplate app working.

Type less, create more

By installing ngf you'll speed up your development by using the official generator-ng-fullstack alias. It shortens significantly the amount of stuff you type.

$ npm install -g ngf

Wiki

In the wiki you'll find: pro tips, the sub-generators, FAQ, Troubleshooting, walkthroughs and much more.

Chat

Do you have a doubt, want to talk about something cool or just want to chat? Join us on the gitter chat 😄

Contributing

Pull requests, helping others solving issues, improving the Wiki, among other tasks, are all valid, and more than welcome, contributions - don't hesitate.

Development

Build Status Coverage Status npm version

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial