A mobile-first generator based on Web Starter Kit.
In addition to what Web Starter Kit already provides, this generator creates
a
deploy task.
You will need NodeJS, npm and yeoman installed.
npm install --global generator-mobile.
yo mobile and answer a few questions about the site you want to build.
gulp deploy to publish the site.
There are 3 hosting categories currently supported by the generator: static hosting, PaaS providers and regular servers.
Here's a list of implementation status for each category.
Static hosting
PaaS
Servers
Deployment options (servers only)
Please, refer to the docs folder for details about hosting and deployment.
Fork the repo and create a local copy with
git clone git@github.com:user/generator-mobile.git.
Create a new branch to work on a bugfix or a new feature with
git checkout -b branch-name.
Add new tests or modify existing ones to reflect the changes you want to make.
Make the changes until
npm test is all green again.
Occasionally push changes to github with
git push origin branch-name.
Iterate over 3-5 as many times as you want.
You can also try running the generator with your local changes manually using npm link.
Once you're satisfied, create a pull request.
BSD license Copyright (c) Google