Yet another yeoman generator for scaffolding a simple MEAN stack application using some material design elements.

This project is still under heavy development.

Features

The generator supports group based ACL's and socket.io communication with the server API.

Install

$ npm install generator-material-app

Quick Start

To quickly scaffold an application use the following commands (Answer all questions with hitting the enter key):

$ mkdir app && cd $_ $ yo material-app $ gulp build $ npm start

Will generate something like this: Create user dialog

Navigate to http://localhost:9001 to see the generated application where you can administer the users of your application

Add API

This will add a server API and a corresponding client route to manage your cats including test stubs and documentation:

$ yo material-app:api cat $ yo material-app:apiroute cat $ gulp build $ npm start

Generate Documentation

The documentation is by now generated for server side code only:

gulp jsdoc

Run Tests

For running the generated test start the following gulp tasks

gulp unit:server gulp unit:client

Deploy

For now, run commands:

NODE_ENV =production gulp build NODE_ENV =production npm start

And manually seed database with NODE_ENV=production npm run seed if you choosed to auth your app. You can't sign into app without any users. You can specify users and seed data in server/config/seed.js .

Environment Variables

DATABASE_NAME

MONGO_URI || 'mongodb://localhost/' + process.env.DATABASE_NAME

MONGO_OPTIONS

ModelDefinition

Modefy factory YourResourceDefinition in your-resource.service.js. For example:

ModelDefinitions ({ name : { type : 'text' , required : true}, info : 'text' , nested : { name : { type : 'text' , desc : 'Nested Name' } } })

For detail options.

List of Generators

Application scaffold material-app (alias for material-app:app ) - The directory name will be used as the application name

Server API material-app:api - Pass the name of the API items as an argument

Client Generators material-app:apiroute - Pass the name of the route as an argument material-app:decorator - Pass the name of the decorator as an argument material-app:directive - Pass the name of the directive as an argument material-app:route - Pass the name of the route as an argument material-app:controller - Pass the name of the controller as an argument material-app:filter - Pass the name of the filter as an argument material-app:service - Pass the name of the service as an argument material-app:provider - Pass the name of the provider as an argument material-app:factory - Pass the name of the factory as an argument



APIs

PropDefintion

types supported now: types for input (corresponding Mongoose type in () ), like 'text' ( String ), 'url' ( String ), 'number' ( Number ), 'date' ( Date ), 'password' ( String ), 'select' - type values in options array correspond to mongoose type 'select/resource' - mongoose ObjectId , use resource to simulate mongoose ref

common options type - different types of property Notice: name: {type: 'text'} can be short in name: 'text' but type: {type: 'text'} can't desc - name of prop displayed in form, detail and list default is capitalized last name of nested name displayKey - key to display in md-select default is 'name' when type === 'select/resource' displayPriority - when set to 'low' , field in list will auto-hide when when screen width is less than 1200 because of css class .hide-in-narrow narrowMode in ModelViewGroup is true

validation options required - ng-required format - regex for ng-validate remoteUnique - resource name to check unique from server repeatInput - force repeat field, usually for type=password validators - for ng-messages , above validations can be written in validators uniformly required pattern remote-unique repeat-input

special config options for 'select' options - static options for select valueKey - key to value in md-select default is '_id' when type === 'select/resource' resource - static resource for 'select/resource' only work when type === '' params - static params for 'select/resource' getOptions - async function returns a promise to load options upon md-select is open, resource and params can be dynamic with this



Below is an example with all options, which can be generated into app with the demo option

var typeMap = { User: User, ClientModelDoc: ClientModelDoc }; return ModelDefinitions({ name: { type: 'text' , format: { value: /^[a-zA-Z]{6,18}$/, error: 'Should be 6-18 letters.' }, required: true , remoteUnique: 'ClientModelDoc' }, repeatName: { type: 'text' , repeatInput: 'name' , desc: 'Repeat Name' , displayPriority: 'low' }, wholeName: { type: 'text' , validators: { required: true , 'remote-unique': { value: 'ClientModelDoc' , error: 'Override default error' }, pattern: /^[a-zA-Z0-9]{8,12}$/ } }, user: { type: 'select/resource' , required: true , resource: User }, rootUser: { type: 'select/resource' , resource: User, params: { role: 'root' }, displayKey: '_id' }, anyType: { type: 'select' , options: ['User', 'ClientModelDoc' ] }, anyTypeRef: { type: 'select' , getOptions: function(model) { var resource = typeMap[model.anyType]; if (!resource || !resource .query) return $q.when([]); return resource.query().$promise; }, displayKey: 'name' , valueKey: '_id' }, important: 'text' , notImportant: { type: 'text' , desc: 'Not Important' , displayPriority: 'low' }, nested: { name: 'text' , repeatName: { type: 'text' , repeatInput: 'nested.name' , desc: 'Nested Repeat Name' , displayPriority: 'low' }, wholeName: { type: 'text' , desc: 'Whole Name' , remoteUnique: 'ClientModelDoc' , auto: function (nestedModel) { return nestedModel.nested.firstName + ' ' + nestedModel.nested.secondName; } }, firstName: { type: 'text' , desc: 'First Name' , displayPriority: 'low' }, secondName: { type: 'text' , desc: 'Second Name' , displayPriority: 'low' }, }, info: 'text' , //active: 'boolean' })

Purpose

This generator is suited for prototyping simple CRUD applications. The generated code is somehow following John Papa's Styleguide for Angular applications. Every generator generates a test stub for easily adding tests to your application. Note that there is not much material design in the layout yet, despite the use of the Angular Material Design components.

Used Technologies

Node.js

MongoDB

Express

mongoose

socket.io

Angular.js

ui.router

SASS

Gulp

Screenshots

Set password dialog