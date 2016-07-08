Yet another yeoman generator for scaffolding a simple MEAN stack application using some material design elements.
The generator supports group based ACL's and socket.io communication with the server API.
$ npm install generator-material-app
To quickly scaffold an application use the following commands (Answer all questions with hitting the enter key):
$ mkdir app && cd $_
$ yo material-app
$ gulp build
$ npm start
Will generate something like this: Create user dialog
Navigate to http://localhost:9001 to see the generated application where you can administer the users of your application
This will add a server API and a corresponding client route to manage your cats including test stubs and documentation:
$ yo material-app:api cat
$ yo material-app:apiroute cat
$ gulp build
$ npm start
The documentation is by now generated for server side code only:
gulp jsdoc
For running the generated test start the following gulp tasks
gulp unit:server
gulp unit:client
For now, run commands:
NODE_ENV=production gulp build
NODE_ENV=production npm start
And manually seed database with
NODE_ENV=production npm run seed if you choosed to auth your app.
You can't sign into app without any users. You can specify users and seed data in
server/config/seed.js.
Modefy factory YourResourceDefinition in your-resource.service.js. For example:
ModelDefinitions({
name: {type: 'text', required: true},
info: 'text',
nested: {
name: {
type: 'text',
desc: 'Nested Name'
}
}
})
For detail options.
Application scaffold
material-app (alias for
material-app:app) - The directory name will be used as the application name
Server API
material-app:api - Pass the name of the API items as an argument
Client Generators
material-app:apiroute - Pass the name of the route as an argument
material-app:decorator - Pass the name of the decorator as an argument
material-app:directive - Pass the name of the directive as an argument
material-app:route - Pass the name of the route as an argument
material-app:controller - Pass the name of the controller as an argument
material-app:filter - Pass the name of the filter as an argument
material-app:service - Pass the name of the service as an argument
material-app:provider - Pass the name of the provider as an argument
material-app:factory - Pass the name of the factory as an argument
types supported now:
()), like
'text'(
String),
'url'(
String),
'number'(
Number),
'date'(
Date),
'password'(
String),
'select' - type values in options array correspond to mongoose type
'select/resource' - mongoose
ObjectId, use
resource to simulate mongoose
ref
common options
name: {type: 'text'} can be short in
name: 'text' but
type: {type: 'text'} can't
md-select
type === 'select/resource'
'low', field in list will auto-hide when
.hide-in-narrow
narrowMode in ModelViewGroup is true
validation options
ng-required
ng-validate
type=password
ng-messages, above validations can be written in
validators uniformly
special config options for
'select'
options - static options for select
valueKey - key to value in
md-select
type === 'select/resource'
resource - static resource for
'select/resource'
type === ''
params - static params for
'select/resource'
getOptions - async function returns a promise to load options upon
md-select is open, resource and params can be dynamic with this
Below is an example with all options, which can be generated into app with the demo option
var typeMap = {
User: User,
ClientModelDoc: ClientModelDoc
};
return ModelDefinitions({
name: {
type: 'text',
format: {
value: /^[a-zA-Z]{6,18}$/,
error: 'Should be 6-18 letters.'
},
required: true,
remoteUnique: 'ClientModelDoc'
},
repeatName: {
type: 'text',
repeatInput: 'name',
desc: 'Repeat Name',
displayPriority: 'low'
},
wholeName: {
type: 'text',
validators: {
required: true,
'remote-unique': {
value: 'ClientModelDoc',
error: 'Override default error'
},
pattern: /^[a-zA-Z0-9]{8,12}$/
}
},
user: {
type: 'select/resource',
required: true,
resource: User
},
rootUser: {
type: 'select/resource',
resource: User,
params: {
role: 'root'
},
displayKey: '_id'
},
anyType: {
type: 'select',
options: ['User', 'ClientModelDoc']
},
anyTypeRef: {
type: 'select',
getOptions: function(model) {
var resource = typeMap[model.anyType];
if (!resource || !resource.query) return $q.when([]);
return resource.query().$promise;
},
displayKey: 'name',
valueKey: '_id'
},
important: 'text',
notImportant: {
type: 'text',
desc: 'Not Important',
displayPriority: 'low'
},
nested: {
name: 'text',
repeatName: {
type: 'text',
repeatInput: 'nested.name',
desc: 'Nested Repeat Name',
displayPriority: 'low'
},
wholeName: {
type: 'text',
desc: 'Whole Name',
remoteUnique: 'ClientModelDoc',
auto: function (nestedModel) {
return nestedModel.nested.firstName + ' ' + nestedModel.nested.secondName;
}
},
firstName: {
type: 'text',
desc: 'First Name',
displayPriority: 'low'
},
secondName: {
type: 'text',
desc: 'Second Name',
displayPriority: 'low'
},
},
info: 'text',
//active: 'boolean'
})
This generator is suited for prototyping simple CRUD applications. The generated code is somehow following John Papa's Styleguide for Angular applications. Every generator generates a test stub for easily adding tests to your application. Note that there is not much material design in the layout yet, despite the use of the Angular Material Design components.
Set password dialog