A generator for creating static sites. Helps you harness the power of your favorite tools: Pug or Nunjucks, Gulp, ES6/2015, and much more!

Features

Included in every project

Preview development server with Browsersync

Automated build process that includes: compilation of preprocessors (Pug, Sass, etc), minification of CSS/HTML/Javascript, cache-bust revisioning, and optimization of images

.editorconfig for consistent coding styles within text editors

Sourcemaps for JavaScript and Stylesheets

JavaScript Linting with ESLint

Available Options

Project/Site naming

ES6/2015+ support using Babel

PostCSS or Sass (via node-sass)

Jasmine or Mocha + Chai for JavaScript unit testing

Karma for running unit tests

Pug or Nunjucks for templating

Getting Started

This generator utilizes Yeoman to scaffold out projects, automate tasks, and manage front-end dependencies respectively. If this is your first time here, it is recommended you read about these tools before proceeding.

Installation

There are a few dependencies that this project relies on:

NOTE: For OSX users You may have some issues compiling code during installation of packages. Please install Xcode from App Store first. After Xcode is installed, open Xcode and go to Preferences -> Download -> Command Line Tools -> Install to install command line tools.

NOTE: For Windows users You may have some issues compiling BrowserSync during installation of packages. Please go to http://www.browsersync.io/docs/#windows-users for more information on how to get all the needed dependencies.

Check to see if you already have Node installed. Do this by bringing up a terminal/command prompt and type node -v . If the response shows a version at or above v8.16.x , you are all set and can proceed to installing Yeoman. If you see an error and/or your version is too low, navigate to the Node.js website and install Node from there.

Yeoman

Once you have Node installed, make sure you have these tools by opening up a terminal/command prompt and entering following commands:

Command Response yo --version at or above v1.8.0

If you get any errors and/or you're version(s) are too low, you should run npm install -g yo . This will install both tools and update them to their latest versions.

Yeogurt

Now that you have all the needed dependencies, you can install this generator with the following command:

npm install -g generator-yeogurt

That completes installation! So at this point you should have all the needed tools to start working Yeogurt.

Setup

When starting a new project, you will want to: open up a terminal/command prompt, make a new directory, and navigate into it.

mkdir my-new-project && cd $_

then, run the Yeogurt generator.

yo yeogurt

Optionally, you can skip the automated installation of npm packages by passing in --skip-install . The main reason to use this is if you have spotty/no internet connection, but would still like to generate your project.

yo yeogurt --skip-install

Follow all the prompts and choose what suits you most for the project you would like to create. When you finish with all of the prompts, your project scaffold will be created and all dependencies will be installed.

NOTE: If you used the --skip-install option, no dependencies will have been installed and your gulp tasks will NOT work. You will need to run npm install in your project's root directory in order to get started running automated tasks

Once everything is installed, you will see a project structure like below:

├── gulp/ | ├── tasks | └── utils.js ├── build/ ├── tmp/ ├── src | ├── _data | ├── _images | ├── _layouts | | └── base.pug | ├── _modules | | └── link | | ├── __tests__ | | | └── link.spec.js | | ├── link.pug | | ├── link.js | | └── link.scss | ├── _styles | | └── main.scss | ├── _scripts | | └── main.js | ├── fonts | ├── index.pug | ├── favicon.ico | └── robots.txt ├── gulpfile.js └── package.json

Congratulations! You should now have successfully created a Yeogurt project and are ready to start building out your site/app.

Now you can run the following npm scripts:

npm run serve for previewing your site/app on a development server.

for previewing your site/app on a development server. npm run serve:prod for previewing a production version of your site/app.

for previewing a production version of your site/app. npm run build builds a production version of your site.

builds a production version of your site. npm test for linting your scripts and running unit tests.

You can learn more about what scripts are available in the npm scripts section.

Configuration

In the package.json file, within the root of the generated project, you have the ability to configure some project settings:

Site

Setting Description host Host URL of the development server (browserSync) port Port of the development server (browserSync) baseUrl Root directory of your site

Main Directories

Setting Description source Source folder for all development files (default location for page subgenerator) destination Build folder where production version of site is generated temporary Temporary folder where development server files are generated

Source Directories

Folders relative to the source configured directory

Setting Description data Data folder where JSON/YAML files are loaded into templates scripts Scripts folder where all .js files are located (main.js must be in root of this folder) styles Styles folder where all stylesheet files are located (main stylesheet must be in root of this folder) modules Modules folder where all reusable code should live (default location for module subgenerator) layouts Layouts folder where all layout templates should live (default location for layout subgenerator) images Images folder where all .png, jpeg, jpg, svg, gif files should live

Entry files

Files that should be searched for and created by build tasks. File strings and Globs can be used to process desired file(s). Ex: main**.js will process all files that start with main and end with .js

Setting Description js Tells browserify what file(s) to bundle and generate at your desired build target css Tells your stylesheet preprocessor (Sass or PostCSS) what file(s) to generate at your desired build target

Default configuration:

"//" : "CUSTOM CONFIGURATION" , "config" : { "//" : "Local Server Settings" , "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : "9010" , "baseUrl" : "./" , "//" : "Gulp Task Directories" , "//" : "NOTE: folders prefixed with an underscore (_) will have it removed when moved to build target (ex: src/_images -> build/images)" , "//" : "NOTE: folders NOT prefixed with underscore (_) will be copied to build target 1 to 1 (ex: src/fonts -> build/fonts)" , "directories" : { "source" : "src" , "destination" : "build" , "temporary" : "tmp" , "//" : "Directories relative to `source` directory" , "modules" : "_modules" , "layouts" : "_layouts" , "images" : "_images" , "styles" : "_styles" , "scripts" : "_scripts" , "data" : "_data" }, "//" : "Entry files" , "entries" : { "js" : "main**.js" , "css" : "main**.{scss,sass,css}" } }

npm Workflow

npm run build

Runs npm test and builds out an optimized site through compilation of preprocessors (Pug, Sass, etc), minification of CSS and HTML, uglification of Javascript, and optimization of images.

npm run serve

Starts up a development server that watches files and automatically reloads them to the browser when a change is detected.

Extra Task Target(s)

Tasks Description npm run serve:prod starts up a server that loads a production version of the site npm run serve -- --open starts up a server and opens it within your default browser

npm test

Runs ESLint and Karma to lint and run JavaScript tests, respectively.

Extra Task Target(s)

Tasks Description npm test -- --watch runs npm test , but also watches test files and auto runs tests when changes are detected.

NOTE: test:watch is only available if you chose to unit test your javascript

Adding the --debug option to any npm script displays extra debugging information (ex. data being loaded into your templates)

Note: Generators need to be run from the root directory of your app.

Default Generators

Page

Creates a new page.

yo yeogurt:page contact

Produces:

src/contact/ index .{pug,nunjucks}

Example #2: Specifying a layout

$ yo yeogurt:page contact --layout=one-col

Produces:

// Page that extends from 'src/_layouts/one-col' src/contact/ index .{pug,nunjucks}

NOTE: Pages will default to extending from src/_layouts/base if --layout is not provided

Module

Creates a new module.

$ yo yeogurt: module header

Produces:

src/_modules/ header / header .{pug,nunjucks} src/_modules/ header / header .{scss,sass,css} src/_modules/ header / header .js src/_modules/ header /__tests__/ header .test.js

Example #2: Specifying module as atomic

This is a great way to create modules that adhere to atomic design

$ yo yeogurt: module link --atomic=atom

Produces:

src/_modules/atoms/link/link.{pug,nunjucks} src/_modules/atoms/link/link.{scss,sass,css} src/_modules/atoms/link/link .js src/_modules/atoms/link/__tests__/link .test .js

NOTE: Possible --atomic options: atom, molecule, organism

Example #3: Specifying module multiple folder levels deep

$ yo yeogurt:module some /cool/link

Produces:

src/_modules/atoms/ some /cool/link/link.{pug,nunjucks} src/_modules/atoms/ some /cool/link/link.{scss,sass,css} src/_modules/atoms/ some /cool/link/link.js src/_modules/atoms/ some /cool/link/__tests__/link.test.js

Layout

Creates a new layout.

yo yeogurt:layout one-col

Produces:

Example #2: Specifying another layout to extend from

$ yo yeogurt:page contact --layout=one-col

Produces:

// Layout that extends from 'src/_layouts/one-col' src/contact/ index .{pug,nunjucks}

NOTE: Layouts will default to extending from 'src/_layouts/base'

Guides

Adding third-party libraries

Odds are that you will need to add some third party libraries to your project at some point. To do so, it is strongly recommended that you install them using NPM:

npm install [package name ]

Scripts

Once installed, you can access scripts within your JavaScript files like so:

$( function ( ) { console .log( 'Hello' ); }); import $ from 'jquery' ; $(() => { console .log( 'Hello' ); });

Stylesheets

You can also access stylesheets by importing them to you chosen preprocessor like so:

Using SCSS:

@ import 'node_modules/bootstrap-sass-official/scss/bootstrap' ; @ import 'node_modules/normalize.css/normalize' ;

Using SASS:

// SASS @import node_modules/bootstrap-sass-official/scss/bootstrap // CSS @import node_modules/normalize.css/normalize

Using PostCSS:

// PostCSS @ import 'node_modules/bootstrap-sass-official/css/bootstrap' ; @ import 'normalize.css' ;

Using Non-CommonJS modules with browserify-shim

Sometimes you need to use libraries that attach themselves to the window object and don't work with browserify very well. In this case, you can use a transform called browserify-shim.

Step 1: Install browserify-shim transform for browserify

Browserify doesn't support Non-CommonJS scripts out of the box (jQuery plugins, window.* libs, etc), but you can install a transform called 'browserify-shim' to remedy that:

npm install --save-dev browserify-shim

Step 2: Install desired npm package

Now you can install your desired npm package:

npm install --save slick-carousel

Step 3: Setup browserify-shim

Add the following to your package.json file:

"browserify" : { "transform" : [ "browserify-shim" ] }, "browser" : { "slick-carousel" : "./node_modules/slick-carousel/slick/slick.js" }, "browserify-shim" : { "slick-carousel" : { "exports" : null , "depends" : "jquery:$" } },

Note: slick-carousel requires jQuery, hence the "depends": "jquery:$"

Step 4: Import file to your project

Now you can include your desired module/lib within your src/_scripts/main.js file:

import 'slick-carousel' ; ... $( '#someId' ).slick();

Using Bower

If you can't find your desired package on the NPM registry and you wish to use Bower to manage some front-end packages, you can accomplish this in a couple steps:

Step 1: Install Bower

npm install -g bower

Step2: Create bower.json

Create a bower.json file within the root directory of your generated project with the following contents:

{ "name" : "Sample" , "version" : "0.0.1" , "authors" : [ "John Doe <john.doe@someurl.com>" ], "license" : "MIT" , "ignore" : [ "**/.*" , "node_modules" , "bower_components" , "test" , "tests" ], "dependencies" : {} }

Note: Be sure to update the name, version, author, etc info to your liking

Step 3: Install package

bower install --save [package name]

Step 4: Use package

If the package installed is a javascript library, you will need to shim it. Instructions for this are in the browserify-shim section of this README.

If the package is CSS or Sass, you can follow the instructions in the Stylesheets section of this README

Data Files

If you want to load global data into your templates (pug or nunjucks), you can add JSON/YAML files in src/_data folder.

For example, add menu.json in src/_data folder:

{ "name" : "Home" , "link" : "/" , "category" : "Page" , "status" : "Development" }

And it will be added to the site.data object so it can be used like so:

div h1= site.data.menu.name

Which outputs to:

< div > < h1 > Home </ h1 > </ div >

Creating a dashboard

Using data files, you can build a nice dashboard for your pages and modules. You can add an example dashboard to your Yeogurt project by going to this Dashboard Example repository and following the instructions in the README.md.

NOTE: Example dashboard only works with Pug currently

Using SVN

If you plan on using SVN instead of Git, you will want to setup some default ignores to make sure you aren't committing extraneous/generated files to your codebase. To do this, adhere to the following steps:

Step 1

Create a new file in the root of your project named .svnignore and give it the following contents:

node_modules * .log build tmp .DS_Store

Step 2

Run the following command:

svn propset svn :ignore -R -F .svnignore .

This command will go through your newly created .svnignore file and set the specified files/folders to be ignored by SVN.

Common Issues

ESLint giving errors for third-party scripts

Typical error message:

jQuery is not defined

When adding third-party scripts, you should always import them to your _scripts/main.js file (See Adding third-party libraries). However, if you shimmed the library/package to be global (ex: window.jQuery), ESLint will not know that your new library is defined globally. Thus, giving you errors.

Solution

To remedy this situation, all you need to do is open up your .eslintrc file in the root directory of you project, and add your new library name to the global: property array:

// .eslintrc { ... globals: { jQuery: true // Tells ESLint that jQuery is defined globally } ... }

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

Testing Generator

To run unit tests, you have a couple options:

npm test : This will run all unit tests with Mocha and send the report to coveralls.io to be processed. (Don't run this for local testing)

: This will run all unit tests with Mocha and send the report to coveralls.io to be processed. (Don't run this for local testing) npm run localtest : This is the same as npm test only it doesn't send anything to coveralls.io. (Use this for local testing)

: This is the same as only it doesn't send anything to coveralls.io. (Use this for local testing) npm run localtest-report : This is the same as npm run localtest , but it also generates an HTML report of the current code coverage.

