generator-marionette

by Michel Richard
0.1.5

Yeoman marionette generator a la AMD

Readme

generator-marionette

Yeoman generator for Express, Marionette and Backbone with AMD

Stack

Directory structure

  • app/ --> client side files

    • /bower_components --> bower installs

    • /images

    • /scripts

      • /vendor --> 3rd party scripts
      • /models
      • /collections
      • /controllers
      • /routers
      • /regions
      • /views
        • /item
        • /collection
        • /composite
        • /layout
      • init.js --> require configuration
      • main.js --> application starting point
      • application.js --> application file

    • /styles --> scss files

    • /templates --> handlebar templates

  • server/ --> node server files

  • test/ --> unittesting

    • /spec --> individual spec files

Install

First make sure you have MongoDB, Node, Npm, Yeoman, Bower and Grunt installed.

Install mongoDB with: 

$ brew install mongodb

Or visit http://www.mongodb.org/

Visit nodejs.org to install node and NPM

Install phantomJS with:

$ brew install phantomjs

Or visit http://phantomjs.org/

To install Yeoman, Bower and Grunt run: 

$ npm install -g yo grunt-cli bower

Install mocha-phantomjs:

$ npm install -g mocha-phantomjs

Install mocha generator: 

$ npm install (-g) generator-mocha-amd

Install marionette generator

$ npm install (-g) generator-marionette

Bootstrap project

To bootstrap a new project simply run:

$ yo marionette

You have option to include the full express server OR just the marionette generators with a minimal server to develop and run test. No SASS/CSS in the latter.

To start the app run:

$ grunt

Unit testing generation

The biggest change in this release is the automatic unit test generation as part of the marionette-generator. The Marionette generator calls upon the mocha-amd generator. The default grunt task will automatically run all unit test files via phantom JS. You can also use the browser at localhost:1234/test. Test file generation looks something like the following:

  • yo marionette:collection sizes --model size --create-all // run collection generator
  • create app/scripts/collections/sizes.js
  • invoke marionette:model
  • create app/scripts/models/size.js
  • invoke mocha-amd:unitTest
  • create test/spec/models/size.js // unit test for size model
  • force test/spec/testSuite.js
  • invoke mocha-amd:unitTest
  • create test/spec/collections/sizes.js // unit test for sizes collection
  • force test/spec/testSuite.js // testSuite file which lists all test to run

Recommends

The generator is most useful using the --create-all flag. In the example:

$ yo marionette:compositeview peopleview --itemview personview --create-all

You will get the following files:

  • create app/scripts/views/composite/people.js
  • invoke marionette:itemview
  • create app/scripts/views/item/person.js
  • invoke marionette:tmpl
  • create app/templates/item/person_tmpl.hbs
  • invoke marionette:tmpl
  • create app/templates/composite/people_tmpl.hbs

Create routers

You can generate routers too with

$ yo marionette:router router-name

Create model

To add a Backbone model to the project use the model generator like this

$ yo marionette:model model-name

Or to inherit from an existing model

$ yo marionette:model model-name --inherit model-name

Create collection

To add a Backbone collection to the project use collection generator

$ yo marionette:collection collection-name

You can link the collection with an existent model

$ yo marionette:collection collection-name model-name

Or may be you want to create both, model and collection on one step

$ yo marionette:collection collection-name --model model-name --create-all

Or you may want to inherit from another collection

$ yo marionette:collection collection-name --model model-name --inherit collection-name --create-all

Create views

Backbone works with view definitions, to create one use this command. It is recommended to use Marionette views instead of the standard Backbone view

$ yo marionette:view view-name

Create item views

Create a Marionette ItemView and link to an existing template at location templates/[template-location]

$ yo marionette:itemview view-name

You may want to inherit from another itemview

$ yo marionette:itemview view-name --inherit view-name

Or maybe you want to create both, itemView and template on one step

$ yo marionette:itemview view-name --create-all

Create collection views

Create a Marionette CollectionView that is associated to an existing itemview

$ yo marionette:collectionview view-name --itemview itemview-name

Or inherit from another collectionview

$ yo marionette:collectionview view-name --itemview itemview-name --inherit view-name

Or maybe you want to create both, itemview (with template) and collectionview.

$ yo  marionette:collectionview view-name --itemview itemview-name --create-all

Create composite views

Create a Marionette CompositeView

$ yo marionette:compositeview view-name --itemview itemview-name

Or inherit from another CompositeView

$ yo marionette:compositeview view-name --itemview itemview-name --inherit view-name

Or maybe you want to create all, itemview and compositeview and both templates. 

$ yo marionette:compositeview view-name --itemview itemview-name --create-all

Create regions

Create a Marionette Region

$ yo marionette:region region-name

Or inherit from another Region

$ yo marionette:region region-name --inherit region-name

Create layouts

Create a Marionette Layout and link to an existing template at location templates/[template-location]

$ yo marionette:layout layout-name

Or inherit from another layout

$ yo marionette:layout layout-name --inherit layout-name

Or maybe you want to create both, Layout and template on one step

$ yo marionette:layout layout-name --create-all

Create controller

Create a Marionette Controller

$ yo marionette:controller controller-name

Or inherit from another Controller

$ yo marionette:controller controller-name --inherit controller-name

Create templates

Create a handle bars tmpl

$ yo marionette:tmpl tmpl-name --tmplLocation tmpl-location

