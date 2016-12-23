Yeoman generator for Express, Marionette and Backbone with AMD

Stack

Directory structure

app/ --> client side files /bower_components --> bower installs /images /scripts /vendor --> 3rd party scripts /models /collections /controllers /routers /regions /views /item /collection /composite /layout init.js --> require configuration main.js --> application starting point application.js --> application file /styles --> scss files /templates --> handlebar templates

server/ --> node server files

test/ --> unittesting /spec --> individual spec files



Install

First make sure you have MongoDB, Node, Npm, Yeoman, Bower and Grunt installed.

Install mongoDB with:

brew install mongodb

Or visit http://www.mongodb.org/

Visit nodejs.org to install node and NPM

Install phantomJS with:

brew install phantomjs

Or visit http://phantomjs.org/

To install Yeoman, Bower and Grunt run:

npm install -g yo grunt-cli bower

Install mocha-phantomjs:

npm install -g mocha-phantomjs

Install mocha generator:

npm install (-g) generator-mocha-amd

Install marionette generator

npm install (-g) generator-marionette

Bootstrap project

To bootstrap a new project simply run:

yo marionette

You have option to include the full express server OR just the marionette generators with a minimal server to develop and run test. No SASS/CSS in the latter.

To start the app run:

grunt

Unit testing generation

The biggest change in this release is the automatic unit test generation as part of the marionette-generator. The Marionette generator calls upon the mocha-amd generator. The default grunt task will automatically run all unit test files via phantom JS. You can also use the browser at localhost:1234/test. Test file generation looks something like the following:

yo marionette:collection sizes --model size --create-all // run collection generator

create app/scripts/collections/sizes.js

invoke marionette:model

create app/scripts/models/size.js

invoke mocha-amd:unitTest

create test/spec/models/size.js // unit test for size model

force test/spec/testSuite.js

invoke mocha-amd:unitTest

create test/spec/collections/sizes.js // unit test for sizes collection

force test/spec/testSuite.js // testSuite file which lists all test to run

Recommends

The generator is most useful using the --create-all flag. In the example:

$ yo marionette:compositeview peopleview

You will get the following files:

create app/scripts/views/composite/people.js

invoke marionette:itemview

create app/scripts/views/item/person.js

invoke marionette:tmpl

create app/templates/item/person_tmpl.hbs

invoke marionette:tmpl

create app/templates/composite/people_tmpl.hbs

Create routers

You can generate routers too with

$ yo marionette:router router- name

Create model

To add a Backbone model to the project use the model generator like this

$ yo marionette:model model- name

Or to inherit from an existing model

$ yo marionette:model model- name

Create collection

To add a Backbone collection to the project use collection generator

$ yo marionette:collection collection- name

You can link the collection with an existent model

$ yo marionette:collection collection- name model- name

Or may be you want to create both, model and collection on one step

$ yo marionette:collection collection- name

Or you may want to inherit from another collection

$ yo marionette:collection collection- name

Create views

Backbone works with view definitions, to create one use this command. It is recommended to use Marionette views instead of the standard Backbone view

$ yo marionette: view view - name

Create item views

Create a Marionette ItemView and link to an existing template at location templates/[template-location]

$ yo marionette:itemview view - name

You may want to inherit from another itemview

$ yo marionette:itemview view - name

Or maybe you want to create both, itemView and template on one step

$ yo marionette:itemview view - name

Create collection views

Create a Marionette CollectionView that is associated to an existing itemview

$ yo marionette:collectionview view - name

Or inherit from another collectionview

$ yo marionette:collectionview view - name

Or maybe you want to create both, itemview (with template) and collectionview.

$ yo marionette:collectionview view - name

Create composite views

Create a Marionette CompositeView

$ yo marionette:compositeview view - name

Or inherit from another CompositeView

$ yo marionette:compositeview view - name

Or maybe you want to create all, itemview and compositeview and both templates.

$ yo marionette:compositeview view - name

Create regions

Create a Marionette Region

$ yo marionette:region region- name

Or inherit from another Region

$ yo marionette:region region- name

Create layouts

Create a Marionette Layout and link to an existing template at location templates/[template-location]

$ yo marionette:layout layout- name

Or inherit from another layout

$ yo marionette:layout layout- name

Or maybe you want to create both, Layout and template on one step

$ yo marionette:layout layout- name

Create controller

Create a Marionette Controller

$ yo marionette:controller controller- name

Or inherit from another Controller

$ yo marionette:controller controller- name

Create templates

Create a handle bars tmpl