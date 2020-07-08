It is still here for sake of completness.
Development:
This Generator delivers highly advanced workflows for Angular 1 & Ionic 1 with the latest Cordova. If you are looking for a version for Angular 2 & Ionic 2, we're working on one but progress is slow for various reasons. Meanwhile, we are still solidly committed to maintaining and rolling updates for the Angular 1 & Ionic 1 stack. Everybody looking to get involved in either topic is very welcome!
Advanced workflows for building rock-solid Ionic apps: develop, prototype, test, build and deliver high quality apps with Yeoman, Gulp, Bower, Angular, Cordova and of course Ionic. All in one sexy generator.
Latest releases
Ionic Blog Series - Great ride through everything Generator-M-Ionic has to offer:
Advanced workflows for building rock-solid Ionic Apps
config.xml, with
gulp config an essential part for a successful continuous integration setup.
gulp config!
We've published 3 blog articles on our company blog delivering deep insights into the why and how of the generator:
Do the following:
Start by reading our:
Code licensed under MIT. Docs under Apache 2. PhoneGap is a trademark of Adobe.