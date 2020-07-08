We moved on! This project is not longer maintained from our side.

It is still here for sake of completness.

Development:

Why you need it

Note on Angular 2 & Ionic 2:

This Generator delivers highly advanced workflows for Angular 1 & Ionic 1 with the latest Cordova. If you are looking for a version for Angular 2 & Ionic 2, we're working on one but progress is slow for various reasons. Meanwhile, we are still solidly committed to maintaining and rolling updates for the Angular 1 & Ionic 1 stack. Everybody looking to get involved in either topic is very welcome!

Advanced workflows for building rock-solid Ionic apps: develop, prototype, test, build and deliver high quality apps with Yeoman, Gulp, Bower, Angular, Cordova and of course Ionic. All in one sexy generator.

What's in the box







Latest releases

What's new

Ionic Blog Series - Great ride through everything Generator-M-Ionic has to offer:

Advanced workflows for building rock-solid Ionic Apps

Guides

Quick Start

Quick Start for the experienced developer.

Try the demo. Get a quick impression by cloning the sample project generated with the latest version of Generator-M-Ionic.

Setup

Installation and Prerequisites

Questions the generator will ask and what they mean

Basics

Quality

ESLint code style checks and setting up your IDE/Editor.

Testing with our testing setup.

Husky hooks, automatically run linting and tests before you commit.

Advanced

CORS & Proxying, how to cope with CORS issues.

App Icons and splash screens, a simple setup or different sets for different builds - all is possible.

Use Environments manage different API Endpoints and much more with just a single parameter.

Gulp defaults, spare yourself some tedious typing on the command line.

Building & Continuous Integration

Ecosystems

Greenhouse & Relution - build and distribute your apps using these powerful cloud services

Ionic Cloud (beta) - a powerful suite of hybrid-focused mobile backend services and tools

Generator Insights

We've published 3 blog articles on our company blog delivering deep insights into the why and how of the generator:

September 2015: Generator-M-Ionic and the search for the holy grail rather technical comparison between the generator and similar tools as well as technical insights to the decisions and motivation behind the generator

September 2015: Generator-M-Ionic: HTML5 mobile app development evolved provides insight to the technology choices and ecosystem and the benefits of using the generator

March 2015: Generator-M: the state of HTML5 mobile app development at M-Way the origins of the generator development and company strategy



Questions, issues? Talk to us!

Do the following:

check out our Issue Guidelines and issues to see if there already is a solution or answer. - Get in touch with other developers and our core team. If all fails, make sure you have read the Issue Guidelines first and then open a new issue.

Want to contribute ideas, code?

Start by reading our:

License

Code licensed under MIT. Docs under Apache 2. PhoneGap is a trademark of Adobe.