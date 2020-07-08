openbase logo
generator-m

by mwaylabs
1.3.1

Advanced workflows and setup for building rock-solid Ionic apps

RENAMED: This project has been renamed to generator-m-ionic. Install using generator-m-ionic instead to stay up to date

Readme

We moved on! This project is not longer maintained from our side.

It is still here for sake of completness.

Generator-M-Ionic

NPM version Coverage Status Build Status Dependency Status Download Month

Development:

Dev Coverage Status Dev Build Status Dev Dependency Status Greenkeeper badge

Why you need it

Note on Angular 2 & Ionic 2:

This Generator delivers highly advanced workflows for Angular 1 & Ionic 1 with the latest Cordova. If you are looking for a version for Angular 2 & Ionic 2, we're working on one but progress is slow for various reasons. Meanwhile, we are still solidly committed to maintaining and rolling updates for the Angular 1 & Ionic 1 stack. Everybody looking to get involved in either topic is very welcome!

Advanced workflows for building rock-solid Ionic apps: develop, prototype, test, build and deliver high quality apps with Yeoman, Gulp, Bower, Angular, Cordova and of course Ionic. All in one sexy generator.

Read more ...

What's in the box







Read more ...

Latest releases

What's new

Ionic Blog Series - Great ride through everything Generator-M-Ionic has to offer:

Advanced workflows for building rock-solid Ionic Apps

Guides

Quick Start
  • Quick Start for the experienced developer.
  • Try the demo. Get a quick impression by cloning the sample project generated with the latest version of Generator-M-Ionic.
Setup
Basics
Quality
  • ESLint code style checks and setting up your IDE/Editor.
  • Testing with our testing setup.
  • Husky hooks, automatically run linting and tests before you commit.
Advanced
Building & Continuous Integration
Ecosystems
  • Greenhouse & Relution - build and distribute your apps using these powerful cloud services
  • Ionic Cloud (beta) - a powerful suite of hybrid-focused mobile backend services and tools

Generator Insights

We've published 3 blog articles on our company blog delivering deep insights into the why and how of the generator:

Questions, issues? Talk to us!

Do the following:

  1. check out our Issue Guidelines and issues to see if there already is a solution or answer.
  2. Join the chat at https://gitter.im/mwaylabs/generator-m-ionic - Get in touch with other developers and our core team.
  3. If all fails, make sure you have read the Issue Guidelines first and then open a new issue.

Want to contribute ideas, code?

Start by reading our:

  1. Mission Statement
  2. Contribution Guide

License

Code licensed under MIT. Docs under Apache 2. PhoneGap is a trademark of Adobe.

