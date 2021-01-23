⚠️ LoopBack 3 has reached end of life. We are no longer accepting pull requests or providing support for community users. The only exception is fixes for critical bugs and security vulnerabilities provided as part of support for IBM API Connect customers. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)
We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.
Yeoman generator that scaffolds out a loopback application.
npm install -g generator-loopback
yo loopback
node . to start the scaffolded server
See the documentation for more information.
Discuss features and ask questions on LoopBack Forum.
MIT.
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|6.x
|End-of-Life
|Nov 2018
|Dec 2020
|5.x
|End-of-Life
|Sep 2017
|Apr 2019
Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.