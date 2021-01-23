openbase logo
Readme

generator-loopback

⚠️ LoopBack 3 has reached end of life. We are no longer accepting pull requests or providing support for community users. The only exception is fixes for critical bugs and security vulnerabilities provided as part of support for IBM API Connect customers. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Overview

Yeoman generator that scaffolds out a loopback application.

Getting Started

  • Install: npm install -g generator-loopback
  • Run yo loopback
  • Run node . to start the scaffolded server

See the documentation for more information.

Mailing List

Discuss features and ask questions on LoopBack Forum.

License

MIT.

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

VersionStatusPublishedEOL
6.xEnd-of-LifeNov 2018Dec 2020
5.xEnd-of-LifeSep 2017Apr 2019

Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.

