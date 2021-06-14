Generate LICENSE file for your project using Yeoman.

yo license

Getting started

Make sure you have yo installed: npm install -g yo

Install the generator: npm install -g generator-license

Run: yo license , enter your full name and choose a license

The generator will generate the LICENSE file and fill the license field of the package.json .

Compose with generator license in your own generator

generator-license can be easily embedded into your own generator using Yeoman composability.

First, install generator-license as a dependency of your own generator.

npm install --save generator-license

Then call it from your generator.

this .composeWith( require .resolve( 'generator-license' ), { name : 'John Doe' , email : 'john.doe@example.com' , website : 'https://example.com' , year : '1945' , licensePrompt : 'Which license do you want to use?' defaultLicense : 'MIT' , license : 'MIT' , });

All the options are optional; the generator will prompt for answers when information is not provided.

Supported licenses

For Creative Commons Licenses (useful for media files, documentation and other creative works) you can use generator-license-cc.

License

MIT License