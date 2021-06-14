Generate LICENSE file for your project using Yeoman.
yo license
npm install -g yo
npm install -g generator-license
yo license, enter your full name and choose a license
The generator will generate the
LICENSE file and fill the
license field of the
package.json.
generator-license can be easily embedded into your own generator using Yeoman composability.
First, install
generator-license as a dependency of your own generator.
npm install --save generator-license
Then call it from your generator.
this.composeWith(require.resolve('generator-license'), {
name: 'John Doe', // (optional) Owner's name
email: 'john.doe@example.com', // (optional) Owner's email
website: 'https://example.com', // (optional) Owner's website
year: '1945', // (optional) License year (defaults to current year)
licensePrompt: 'Which license do you want to use?' // (optional) customize license prompt text
defaultLicense: 'MIT', // (optional) Select a default license
license: 'MIT', // (optional) Select a license, so no license prompt will happen, in case you want to handle it outside of this generator
});
All the options are optional; the generator will prompt for answers when information is not provided.
For Creative Commons Licenses (useful for media files, documentation and other creative works) you can use generator-license-cc.