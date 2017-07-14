Generator for scaffolding out Kraken applications.
Route registration has been enhanced with kraken 1.x. Please be aware that this changes where controllers are generated.
Already familiar with the generator? Skip right to the new stuff.
$ [sudo] npm install -g yo generator-kraken bower
$ yo kraken
$ yo kraken [myApp]
Creates a new kraken application. Parameters:
--templateModule - (Optional) Set the template module
--cssModule - (Optional) Set the CSS module
--jsModule - (Optional) Set the JavaScript module
$ yo kraken:controller myController
Generates a new controller namespace called myController and it's dependencies.
$ yo kraken:model myModel
Generates a new model named myModel.
$ yo kraken:template myTemplate
Generates a new template named myTemplate and it's dependencies.
$ yo kraken:locale myFile [myCountry myLang]
Generates a new content bundle named myFile.
Once installed, you can create a basic application by following the prompts.
$ yo kraken
,'""`.
/ _ _ \
|(@)(@)| Release the Kraken!
) __ (
/,'))((`.\
(( (( )) ))
`\ `)(' /'
[?] Application name: HelloWorld
...
To run your application, just go into the newly created directory and type
npm start.
$ cd HelloWorld
$ npm start
> helloworld@0.0.1 start ~/HelloWorld
> node index.js
Listening on 8000
Application configuration can be found in
/config/config.json.
Different environment configuration can be loaded by creating an alternate file with the environment, e.g.
./config/development.json. You can control which file is loaded by defining an environment variable,
NODE_ENV, and setting its value to
production or
development.
Route logic is moved into the
/controllers/ directory.
For example, a route for your home page, would use a
/controllers/index.js file such as:
'use strict';
var IndexModel = require('../models/index');
module.exports = function (router) {
var model = new IndexModel();
router.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.render('index', model);
});
};
This file would define the routes and the logic for the home page. The advantage of keeping routes and logic segregated in individual files starts to show as the application grows. If something fails, it's very easy to pinpoint where things went wrong.
When a new controller is created, the generator will also create a template, locale file, and model for you.
Kraken 1.x now leverages express 4 and, most notably, passes a router into your controllers.
Additionally, routes are now—by default—automatically determined for you based on directory structure. For example, if we wanted to have a number of routes that start with
/users, we could simply create a
/controllers/users/index.js file with the following contents:
'use strict';
module.exports = function (router) {
// note that we don't need to specify "/users"
router.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send('You can find me at /users');
});
router.get('/new', function (req, res) {
res.send('You can find me at /users/new');
});
}
Calling
yo kraken:controller users would be enough to generate the basis for that file. Want to register routes that begin with
/users/all?
yo kraken:controller users/all is the command you're looking for.
Route registration is highly customizable. If you're interested in trying a different behavior, be sure to check out the module that takes care of it in kraken: express-enrouten.
Data models are separated from the controller logic resulting in cleaner, more organized code. Data models live in the
/models/ folder.
'use strict';
module.exports = function IndexModel() {
return {
name: 'myApp'
};
};
While not very complex, this model serves as a base to build upon.
Dust JavaScript templates are the default templating language.
Templates are loaded from the
/public/templates/ directory. Since they exist in the public folder the application can render the same templates on the server side as well as the client side.
When using Dust for it's templating, the application is able to load localized templates. If we wanted to greet a user in their native language, we would simply add this context to the response before rendering the template:
function (req, res) {
res.locals.context = { locality: 'es_ES' };
res.render('index', {
name: 'Antonio Banderas'
});
}
We would also change our template as follows, using a
@pre content tag:
<h1>{@pre type="content" key="index.greeting"/}</h1>
This instructs the application to pick up the
index.greeting string from the appropriate locale content bundle in the
/locales/ directory, in this case
/locales/ES/es/.