Getting Started

⚠️ Upgrading to 1.x?

Route registration has been enhanced with kraken 1.x. Please be aware that this changes where controllers are generated.

Already familiar with the generator? Skip right to the new stuff.

Installation

[sudo] npm install -g yo generator-kraken bower

Usage

yo kraken

Generators

$ yo kraken [myApp] Creates a new kraken application. Parameters:

- -templateModule - (Optional) Set the template module - -cssModule - (Optional) Set the CSS module - -jsModule - (Optional) Set the JavaScript module

$ yo kraken:controller myController

Generates a new controller namespace called myController and it's dependencies.

$ yo kraken:model myModel

Generates a new model named myModel.

$ yo kraken:template myTemplate

Generates a new template named myTemplate and it's dependencies.

$ yo kraken:locale myFile [myCountry myLang] Generates a new content bundle named myFile.

Learning Your Way Around

Once installed, you can create a basic application by following the prompts.

yo kraken ,'""`. / _ _ \ |(@)(@)| Release the Kraken! ) __ ( /,'))((`.\ (( (( )) )) `\ `)(' /' [?] Application name: HelloWorld ...

To run your application, just go into the newly created directory and type npm start .

cd HelloWorld npm start helloworld@0.0.1 start ~/HelloWorld node index.js Listening on 8000

Project Structure

/config/ - Application and middleware configuration

- Application and middleware configuration /controllers/ - Application routes

- Application routes /locales/ - Country/language specific content bundles

- Country/language specific content bundles /models/ - Controller models

- Controller models /public/ - Web resources that are publicly available

- Web resources that are publicly available /public/templates/ - Server and browser-side templates

- Server and browser-side templates /tests/ - Unit and functional test cases

- Unit and functional test cases /index.js - Application entry point

Configuration

Application configuration can be found in /config/config.json .

Different environment configuration can be loaded by creating an alternate file with the environment, e.g. ./config/development.json . You can control which file is loaded by defining an environment variable, NODE_ENV , and setting its value to production or development .

Controllers

Route logic is moved into the /controllers/ directory.

For example, a route for your home page, would use a /controllers/index.js file such as:

; var IndexModel = require ( '../models/index' ); module .exports = function ( router ) { var model = new IndexModel(); router.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'index' , model); }); };

This file would define the routes and the logic for the home page. The advantage of keeping routes and logic segregated in individual files starts to show as the application grows. If something fails, it's very easy to pinpoint where things went wrong.

When a new controller is created, the generator will also create a template, locale file, and model for you.

⚠️ New in kraken 1.x

Kraken 1.x now leverages express 4 and, most notably, passes a router into your controllers.

Additionally, routes are now—by default—automatically determined for you based on directory structure. For example, if we wanted to have a number of routes that start with /users , we could simply create a /controllers/users/index.js file with the following contents:

; module .exports = function ( router ) { router.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'You can find me at /users' ); }); router.get( '/new' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'You can find me at /users/new' ); }); }

Calling yo kraken:controller users would be enough to generate the basis for that file. Want to register routes that begin with /users/all ? yo kraken:controller users/all is the command you're looking for.

Route registration is highly customizable. If you're interested in trying a different behavior, be sure to check out the module that takes care of it in kraken: express-enrouten.

Models

Data models are separated from the controller logic resulting in cleaner, more organized code. Data models live in the /models/ folder.

; module .exports = function IndexModel ( ) { return { name : 'myApp' }; };

While not very complex, this model serves as a base to build upon.

Templates

Dust JavaScript templates are the default templating language.

Templates are loaded from the /public/templates/ directory. Since they exist in the public folder the application can render the same templates on the server side as well as the client side.

Localized Content

When using Dust for it's templating, the application is able to load localized templates. If we wanted to greet a user in their native language, we would simply add this context to the response before rendering the template:

function ( req, res ) { res.locals.context = { locality : 'es_ES' }; res.render( 'index' , { name : 'Antonio Banderas' }); }

We would also change our template as follows, using a @pre content tag:

< h1 > {@pre type="content" key="index.greeting"/} </ h1 >

This instructs the application to pick up the index.greeting string from the appropriate locale content bundle in the /locales/ directory, in this case /locales/ES/es/ .

License

Apache 2.0