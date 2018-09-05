Yeoman Generator for the Kittn Toolkit. Scaffolds and Prepare the Toolkit for you.

Documentation.

IMPORTANT: You need Node >= 7.6 for this generator.

Install

$ npm install -g generator-kittn

Optional

You can use now Yarn with Kittn, instead off NPM. https://yarnpkg.com/

Usage

Jump in your Working Directory and type:

yo kittn

The Generator will ask you some questions, at the end it will prepare the Project.

Commands

With Webpack you have to use NPM Script Commands

npm run init

Intialize your Project and the Sass Documentation (/sassdocs/)

npm run dev

Main development task with BrowserSync and Webpack

npm run build

Minify JS, Images, CSS. Is for a automated Build Process, comes after a Gulp Init.

npm run scripts

Rebuild all JS Files except the Application JS File

npm run uiimages

Rebuild all Image Files for CSS, copy it to distribution, build Bitmap- and Vector Sprites.

npm run htmlassets

Copy all Imagefiles for Documentusage.

npm run template

Copy all or Generate the Template Files.

npm run favicon

Generate Favicons and the HTML Snippet (generated Files you will find in src/.system/ )

New in 4.1.0

Autoprefixer and Babel now use the browserslist-variable from the package.json.

New in 5.1.0

If you want to create modules or components, you can use the new file generator. This creates the necessary Sass, JS and Structure Files and assigns them to the respective directories. The Sassfile you then only to the Application.scss connect. In the root folder of your project, you call up the file generator:

yo kittn:module

Contentbuilder

To make it easier to work with Craft or Wordpress, we have built contentbuilders. You will get the necessary plugins, CSS, JS and the modules to build the site after the installation.

Further steps in the documentation.

Dependencies

Node >= 8

Gulp 3.9.1

Yeoman 2.0.0

Git CLI

Wget

WP CLI

mysql CLI

Special Thanks to

David Hellmann (@davidhellmann) - for his Fluidtype Mixin

Martin Herweg (@martinherweg) - for his Support with the new generator

Hugo Giraudel (@HugoGiraudel) - for his awesome Sass Scripts

Team Sass - Jacket

Authors

Sascha Fuchs @gisugosu

Lars Eichler @cinkon

Martin Herweg @martinherweg

Licence

MIT