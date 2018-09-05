openbase logo
generator-kittn

by kittn
5.12.8

The Yeoman Kittn Generator

Readme

Generator-Kittn

Build Status bitHound Overall Score bitHound Dependencies

kittn-generator

Yeoman Generator for the Kittn Toolkit. Scaffolds and Prepare the Toolkit for you.

Documentation.

IMPORTANT: You need Node >= 7.6 for this generator.

Install

$ npm install -g generator-kittn

Optional

You can use now Yarn with Kittn, instead off NPM. https://yarnpkg.com/

Usage

Jump in your Working Directory and type: 

yo kittn

The Generator will ask you some questions, at the end it will prepare the Project.

Commands

With Webpack you have to use NPM Script Commands

npm run init
Intialize your Project and the Sass Documentation (/sassdocs/)

npm run dev
Main development task with BrowserSync and Webpack

npm run build
Minify JS, Images, CSS. Is for a automated Build Process, comes after a Gulp Init.

npm run scripts
Rebuild all JS Files except the Application JS File

npm run uiimages
Rebuild all Image Files for CSS, copy it to distribution, build Bitmap- and Vector Sprites.

npm run htmlassets
Copy all Imagefiles for Documentusage.

npm run template
Copy all or Generate the Template Files.

npm run favicon
Generate Favicons and the HTML Snippet (generated Files you will find in src/.system/)

New in 4.1.0

Autoprefixer and Babel now use the browserslist-variable from the package.json.

New in 5.1.0

If you want to create modules or components, you can use the new file generator. This creates the necessary Sass, JS and Structure Files and assigns them to the respective directories. The Sassfile you then only to the Application.scss connect. In the root folder of your project, you call up the file generator:

yo kittn:module

Contentbuilder

To make it easier to work with Craft or Wordpress, we have built contentbuilders. You will get the necessary plugins, CSS, JS and the modules to build the site after the installation.

Further steps in the documentation.

Dependencies

  • Node >= 8
  • Gulp 3.9.1
  • Yeoman 2.0.0
  • Git CLI
  • Wget
  • WP CLI
  • mysql CLI

Special Thanks to

  • David Hellmann (@davidhellmann) - for his Fluidtype Mixin
  • Martin Herweg (@martinherweg) - for his Support with the new generator
  • Hugo Giraudel (@HugoGiraudel) - for his awesome Sass Scripts
  • Team Sass - Jacket

Authors

  • Sascha Fuchs @gisugosu
  • Lars Eichler @cinkon
  • Martin Herweg @martinherweg

Licence

MIT

