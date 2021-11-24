⚠️ Archived This repository is archived and is no longer maintained. For the latest Keystone release please visit the Keystone website.

Keystone Generator

⚠️ NOTE This generator is for keystone classic, not the new version of keystone. To use the new version of keystone, use create-keystone-app

A Yeoman generator for KeystoneJS, the model-driven CMS for Node.js built on Express, Mongoose, and MongoDB.

yo keystone will scaffold a new KeystoneJS project for you, and offer to set up blog, gallery, and enquiry (contact form) models + views.

Getting Started

First up, you'll need Node.js >= 6.0 and MongoDB >= 3.2 installed. If you don't have them, follow the Dependencies instructions below.

Create an empty directory for your new KeystoneJS Project, then run the generator:

mkdir myproject cd myproject npx -p yo -p generator-keystone yo keystone

NOTE: If you see errors, check the problems section below.

The generator will ask you a few questions about which features to include, then prompt you for Cloudinary and Mailgun account details.

These accounts are optional, but Cloudinary is used to host the images for the blog and gallery templates. You can get a free account for each at:

Cloudinary - Image serving and management in the cloud

Mailgun - Easy email integration

I want the default Keystone start project

To generate a starter project with all default options selected, run:

yo keystone auto

This is good for experimenting with Keystone, but will require adjustment to use as an ongoing project.

Most importantly:

Replace default Cloudinary credentials with your own Cloudinary credentials

Set up email

Keystone Beta vs. Stable

The generator will install the latest Keystone v4 release.

What next?

When you've got your new project, check out the Keystone 4 Documentation to learn more about how to get started with KeystoneJS.

ERR! Please try running this command again as root/Administrator.

When running npm install -g generator-keystone , you may get an EACCES error asking you to run the command again as root/Administrator. This indicates that there is a permissions issue.

On your development system you can change directory ownership to the current $USER so you do not have to run sudo while installing untrusted code:

sudo chown -R $USER /usr/ local sudo chown -R $USER /usr/lib/node_modules/

For a production/shared environment you may wish to re-run the npm command with the sudo prefix:

sudo npm install -g generator-keystone

For more information, see the "What, no sudo?" of the Intro to npm by Isaac Schlueter.

What do you mean it couldn't find my Database?

By default, KeystoneJS will look for a MongoDB server running on localhost on the default port, and connect to it. If you're getting errors related to the MongoDB connection, make sure your MongoDB server is running.

If you haven't installed MongoDB yet, follow the instructions below.

To connect to a server other than localhost , add a MONGO_URI setting to the .env file in your Keystone project directory:

MONGO_URI=mongodb://your- server / database - name

What do you mean 'yo: command not found'?

When running 'yo keystone', you'll run into this problem if you don't have Yeoman installed. Yeoman is a generator ecosystem.

One Line Install npm install -g yo

For more information, see the Yeoman Getting Started Page.

Dependencies

Install Node.js

Download and install the Node.js binaries for your platform from the Node.js download page.

Install MongoDB

If you're on a Mac, the easiest way to install MongoDB is to use the homebrew package manager for OS X. To install brew , run this in your terminal:

ruby -e " $(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install) "

With Homebrew installed, run this in your terminal to download and install MongoDB:

brew install mongodb

This may generate a warning message

'Warning: You have not agreed to the Xcode license. Builds will fail! Agree to the license by opening Xcode.app or running: xcodebuild -license.' If you see this message, run:

sudo xcodebuild -license

Hit 'enter' if prompted to view and agree to the licenses, navigate to the bottom using the 'space' key, then type 'agree' before attempting the install command again.

For other platforms, see the MongoDB installation guides.

License

MIT License. Copyright (c) 2018 Jed Watson.