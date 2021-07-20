An open source project generator for my open source projects :)
I have to do a lot of repetitive stuff every time I set up a new open source project.
This is a yeoman generator for my open source projects
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed globally (with
yo):
npm install -g generator-kcd-oss yo
npx -p yo -p generator-kcd-oss -c 'yo kcd-oss'
yo kcd-oss
Follow the prompts...
I referenced @sindresorhus's module heavily.
Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.
Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.
Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.
Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):
|
Kent C. Dodds
💻 📖 🚇
|
Anup
📖
|
Eric McCormick
📖
|
Michaël De Boey
💻 📖
|
Matan Borenkraout
💻
|
Nick McCurdy
📖 💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT