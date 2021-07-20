openbase logo
gko

generator-kcd-oss

by Kent C. Dodds
5.1.0 (see all)

A yeoman generator for my open source modules

Readme

generator-kcd-oss

An open source project generator for my open source projects :)

Build Status version downloads MIT License All Contributors PRs Welcome Code of Conduct

The problem

I have to do a lot of repetitive stuff every time I set up a new open source project.

This solution

This is a yeoman generator for my open source projects

Table of Contents

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed globally (with yo):

npm install -g generator-kcd-oss yo

Try Without Installing

npx -p yo -p generator-kcd-oss -c 'yo kcd-oss'

Usage

yo kcd-oss

Follow the prompts...

Inspiration

I referenced @sindresorhus's module heavily.

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

See Bugs

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

See Feature Requests

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):


Kent C. Dodds
💻 📖 🚇
Anup
📖
Eric McCormick
📖
Michaël De Boey
💻 📖
Matan Borenkraout
💻
Nick McCurdy
📖 💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

