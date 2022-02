Generate JVM (java, kotlin, scala) project with gradle / maven build systems and docker / docker-compose for rapid development

See also

I aslo have a lot of jvm starters here, and not sure that will move all of them inside this generator

Installation

First, install Yeoman and generator-jvm using npm (we assume you have pre-installed node.js).

npm install -g yo npm install -g generator-jvm

npm audit

It's not recommended, but if you really need, you can install npm packages without audit by using:

npm install --no-audit

Usage

Then generate your new project using command line options ( name and type ):

yo jvm --name my-awesom-java-project -- type java yo jvm -n spring-boot-kotlin-project -t kotlin-spring-boot cd my-awesom-java-project

Then generate your new project using prompt:

yo jvm cd app

using gradle

idea build.gradle bash gradlew

using maven

idea pom.xml bash mvnw

docker-compose

bash gradlew composeUp bash mvnw docker-compose:up

java-ee (micro-profile) project

java 8 based project

javaee 7.0 / 8.0 using thorntail (aka wildfly-swarm) micro-profile

support fatjar

support executable bash jar

support kotlin

support maven build system

support gradle build system (only swarm projects)

vavr (aka javaslang), lombok

support testing with junit 4 / 5

docker / docker-compose support

type options:

java-thorntail

java-wildfly-swarm

kotlin-thorntail

kotlin-wildfly-swarm

java-payara-micro

java 8 based project

Java / JavaEE 8

lombok (slf4j + logback logging)

support fat (uber) jar

support maven build system

support gradle build system

support testing with junit 5

docker / docker-compose support

type options:

java-payara-micro

akka-actor project

java 8 based project

scala 2.12

akka-actor 2.5.14

lombok (slf4j + logback logging)

vavr (javaslang)

support fatjar

support sbt build system

support maven build system

support gradle build system

support application scripts when using gradle

support testing with junit 4 / 5

docker / docker-compose support

type options:

java-akka-actor

scala-gradle-akka-actor

scala-sbt-akka-actor

akka-persistence project

java 8 based project

scala 2.12

akka-actor 2.5.14 / akka-persistence

support fatjar

support gradle build system

docker / docker-compose support

type options:

scala-gradle-akka-persistence

java-ee thymeleaf project

Java EE 8 based web project

Thymeleaf

JAX-RX

support JBOSS EAP 7.1 (docker)

support maven build system

support gradle build system

docker / docker-compose support

type options:

java-ee-thymeleaf

vertx project

java 8 based Vert.x web project

support fatjar

support kotlin 1.3.11

support maven build system

support gradle build system

docker / docker-compose support

type options:

java-vertx

kotlin-vertx

spring cloud function web project

java 8 based spring-cloud-function-web project

spring-boot 2 / spring framework 5

support fatjar

support executable bash jar

support kotlin 1.3.11

support maven build system

support gradle build system

docker / docker-compose support

type options:

java-spring-cloud-function-web

kotlin-spring-cloud-function-web

spring-boot 2 / spring framework 5 project

java 8 based project

spring-boot 2 / spring framework 5

support fatjar

support executable bash jar

support kotlin 1.3.11

support maven build system

support gradle build system

vavr (javaslang)

lombok (slf4j + logback logging)

support testing with junit 4 / 5

docker / docker-compose support

type options:

java-spring-boot

kotlin-spring-boot

java-spring-boot-2.0.x

kotlin-spring-boot-2.0.x

spring-boot 1 / spring framework 4 project

java 8 based project

spring-boot 1 / spring framework 4

support fatjar

support executable bash jar

support kotlin 1.2.71

support maven build system

support gradle build system

vavr (javaslang)

lombok (slf4j + logback logging)

support testing with junit 4 / 5

docker / docker-compose support

type options:

java-spring-boot-1.x

kotlin-spring-boot-1.x

java-ee-faces project

javaee 8.0 project

JSF using mojarrra 2.2.16 faces implementation

lombok (slf4j + logback logging)

support maven build system

support gradle build system

docker / docker-compose support (Glassfish 5.0 / JBOSS EAP 7.1)

java-ee EAR multi project

javaee 8.0 project

EAR with EJB + CDI configured

EAR without CDI at all, but could be easily added ( java-ee-cdi-multi-project )

) EJB3 (business services module: ejb-services)

EJB3 (JPA repositories module: ejb-data with embedded H2database for simplicity)

JAX-RS REST API

WEB/HTML5 static content

Servlet and JSP with EJB usage

lombok (slf4j + logback logging)

vavr (javaslang)

support maven build system

support gradle build system

docker / docker-compose support (JBOSS EAP 7.1)

type options:

java-ee-cdi-full-multi-project

java-ee-ejb-full-multi-project

java-ee project

java 8 based project

javaee 8.0

lombok (slf4j + logback logging)

vavr (javaslang)

support kotlin 1.3.11

support maven build system

support gradle build system

support testing with junit 4 / 5

docker / docker-compose support (JBOSS EAP 7)

type options:

java-ee

kotlin-ee

parent multi project

java 8 based parent multi project

support fatjar

support kotlin 1.3.11

support executable bash jar

support maven build system

support gradle build system

vavr (javaslang)

lombok (slf4j + logback logging)

support testing with junit 4 / 5

docker / docker-compose support

type options:

java-parent-multi-project

kotlin-parent-multi-project

simple fat project

java 8 based project

lombok (slf4j + logback logging)

vavr (javaslang)

support fatjar

support scala 2.12 / 2.11

support maven build system

support gradle build system

docker / docker-compose support

support application scripts when using gradle

support application executable scripts when using gradle

support testing using junit 4, scalactic, scalatest, specs2

type options:

java

kotlin

scala

scala-2.11

scala-sbt

Also inside all projects available

FindBugs maven / gradle plugins functionality ./gradlew check ./mvnw verify site

Ascii documentation (asciidoctor maven / gradle plugins functionality) ./gradlew asciidoctor

Artifact deployment (local maven repositories) ./gradlew publish ./mvnw deploy

Getting To Know Yeoman

Yeoman has a heart of gold.

Yeoman is a person with feelings and opinions, but is very easy to work with.

Yeoman can be too opinionated at times but is easily convinced not to be.

Feel free to learn more about Yeoman.

License

MIT © Maksim Kostromin