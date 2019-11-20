JHipster module, jHipster generator for vuejs client side
<3
This is a JHipster module, that is meant to be used in a JHipster application.
As this is a JHipster module, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed:
For now if you want to use this module, you have to install the generator-jhipster-x module with yarn/npm which is a fork of generator-jhipster
To install this module:
yarn global add generator-jhipster-vuejs2
yarn global add generator-jhipster-x
In order for the entity post hook to work, the module should be installed locally
yarn add generator-jhipster-vuejs2
npm install generator-jhipster-vuejs2
To update this module:
yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-vuejs2
To install this module:
npm install -g generator-jhipster-vuejs2
To update this module:
npm update -g generator-jhipster-vuejs2
yarn add generator-jhipster-vuejs2 --latest
jhipster-x
MIT © [Ilovepotatoes]