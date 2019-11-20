openbase logo
gjv

generator-jhipster-vuejs2

by Angel Angelov
1.1.12 (see all)

jHipster generator for vuejs client side

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
deprecated

Readme

generator-jhipster-vuejs2

NPM version Build Status Dependency Status

JHipster module, jHipster generator for vuejs client side

<3

Introduction

This is a JHipster module, that is meant to be used in a JHipster application.

Prerequisites

As this is a JHipster module, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed:

For now if you want to use this module, you have to install the generator-jhipster-x module with yarn/npm which is a fork of generator-jhipster

Installation

With Yarn

To install this module:

yarn global add generator-jhipster-vuejs2

yarn global add generator-jhipster-x

In order for the entity post hook to work, the module should be installed locally


yarn add generator-jhipster-vuejs2

npm install generator-jhipster-vuejs2

To update this module:

yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-vuejs2

With NPM

To install this module:

npm install -g generator-jhipster-vuejs2

To update this module:

npm update -g generator-jhipster-vuejs2

Usage

yarn add generator-jhipster-vuejs2 --latest
jhipster-x

License

MIT © [Ilovepotatoes]

