JHipster module, jHipster generator for vuejs client side

<3

For now if you want to use this module, you have to install the generator-jhipster-x module with yarn/npm which is a fork of generator-jhipster

Introduction

This is a JHipster module, that is meant to be used in a JHipster application.

Prerequisites

As this is a JHipster module, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed:

For now if you want to use this module , you have to install the generator-jhipster-x module with yarn/npm which is a fork of generator-jhipster

Installation

With Yarn

To install this module:

yarn global add generator-jhipster-vuejs2

yarn global add generator-jhipster-x

In order for the entity post hook to work, the module should be installed locally

yarn add generator-jhipster-vuejs2 npm install generator-jhipster-vuejs2

To update this module:

yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-vuejs2

With NPM

To install this module:

npm install -g generator-jhipster-vuejs2

To update this module:

npm update -g generator-jhipster-vuejs2

Usage

yarn add generator-jhipster-vuejs2 --latest jhipster-x

License

MIT © [Ilovepotatoes]