Introduction

This is a JHipster blueprint.

Prerequisites

As this is a JHipster blueprint, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed:

Installation

With NPM

To install this blueprint:

npm install -g generator-jhipster-vuejs

To update this blueprint:

npm update -g generator-jhipster-vuejs

With Yarn

To install this blueprint:

yarn global add generator-jhipster-vuejs

To update this blueprint:

yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-vuejs

Usage

To use this blueprint, run

jhipster --blueprints vuejs

Using Docker

Download the Dockerfile:

mkdir docker cd docker wget https://github.com/jhipster/jhipster-vuejs/raw/master/docker/Dockerfile

Build the Docker images:

docker build -t jhipster-generator-vuejs:latest .

Make a folder where you want to generate the Service:

mkdir service cd service

Run the generator from image to generate service:

docker run -it --rm -v $PWD :/home/jhipster/app jhipster-generator-vuejs

Run and attach interactive shell to the generator docker container to work from inside the running container:

docker run -it --rm -v $PWD :/home/jhipster/app jhipster-generator-vuejs /bin/bash

Create a new component page

To create a new Vue.js empty page, run

jhipster --blueprints vuejs page

Running local Blueprint version for development

During development of blueprint, please note the below steps. They are very important.

Clone the projects

You'll probably need the current master of generator-jhipster :

fork generator-jhipster: https://github.com/jhipster/generator-jhipster/fork

clone locally your fork: git clone https://github.com/<your_username>/generator-jhipster

cd generator-jhipster

git remote add upstream https://github.com/jhipster/generator-jhipster

so you'll be able to update regularly your fork, using git fetch upstream && git checkout master && git rebase upstream/master

npm ci

npm link

Then, about jhipster-vuejs :

fork jhipster-vuejs: https://github.com/jhipster/jhipster-vuejs/fork

clone locally your fork: git clone https://github.com/<your_username>/jhipster-vuejs

cd jhipster-vuejs

git remote add upstream https://github.com/jhipster/jhipster-vuejs

so you'll be able to update regularly your fork, using git fetch upstream && git checkout master && git rebase upstream/master

npm ci

npm link

npm link generator-jhipster

Create a new folder for the app to be generated and link JHipster and your blueprint there

mkdir my-app cd my-app npm link generator-jhipster-vuejs jhipster -d --blueprints vuejs

License

Apache-2.0 © Deepu K Sasidharan