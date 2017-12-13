JHipster module to create static api docs with swagger2markup

Usage

This is a JHipster module, that is meant to be use in a JHipster application.

Installation

As this is a JHipster module, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed.

npm install -g generator-jhipster-swagger2markup

Then run the module on a JHipster generated application:

yo jhipster-swagger2markup

If you want don't want to answer each question you can use

yo jhipster-swagger2markup default

to setup HTML5 backend and asciidoc sample chapter.

Gradle

This plugin adds new tasks to your gradle build system

gradlew asciidoctor

The generated static documentation can be found in build/asciidoc as html or pdf.

Maven

Requirements

You must add the jcenter repository to your pom.xml , otherwise some dependencies can't be resolved!

< repositories > < repository > < snapshots > < enabled > false </ enabled > </ snapshots > < id > central </ id > < name > bintray </ name > < url > http://jcenter.bintray.com </ url > </ repository > </ repositories >

Usage

The html or pdf generation is bound to the install lifecycle phase. The swagger2markup creation is not bound to any phase, therefore you must create it explicitly during the test phase and process the swagger file:

mvnw test swagger2markup:convertSwagger2markup install

The generated static documentation can be found in target/asciidoc as html or pdf.

Result

License

Apache-2.0 © Frederik Hahne