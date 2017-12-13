openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gjs

generator-jhipster-swagger2markup

by Frederik Hahne
1.2.0 (see all)

JHipster module to create static api docs with swagger2markup

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

generator-jhipster-swagger2markup NPM version Build Status Dependency Status

JHipster module to create static api docs with swagger2markup

Usage

This is a JHipster module, that is meant to be use in a JHipster application.

Installation

As this is a JHipster module, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed.

npm install -g generator-jhipster-swagger2markup

Then run the module on a JHipster generated application:

yo jhipster-swagger2markup

If you want don't want to answer each question you can use

yo jhipster-swagger2markup default

to setup HTML5 backend and asciidoc sample chapter.

Gradle

This plugin adds new tasks to your gradle build system

  • gradlew asciidoctor

The generated static documentation can be found in build/asciidoc as html or pdf.

Maven

Requirements

You must add the jcenter repository to your pom.xml, otherwise some dependencies can't be resolved!

<repositories>
  <repository>
    <snapshots>
      <enabled>false</enabled>
    </snapshots>
    <id>central</id>
    <name>bintray</name>
    <url>http://jcenter.bintray.com</url>
  </repository>
</repositories>

Usage

The html or pdf generation is bound to the install lifecycle phase. The swagger2markup creation is not bound to any phase, therefore you must create it explicitly during the test phase and process the swagger file:

  • mvnw test swagger2markup:convertSwagger2markup install

The generated static documentation can be found in target/asciidoc as html or pdf.

Result

resulting html documentation

License

Apache-2.0 © Frederik Hahne

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial