JHipster module to create static api docs with swagger2markup
This is a JHipster module, that is meant to be use in a JHipster application.
As this is a JHipster module, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed.
npm install -g generator-jhipster-swagger2markup
Then run the module on a JHipster generated application:
yo jhipster-swagger2markup
If you want don't want to answer each question you can use
yo jhipster-swagger2markup default
to setup
HTML5 backend and
asciidoc sample chapter.
This plugin adds new tasks to your gradle build system
gradlew asciidoctor
The generated static documentation can be found in
build/asciidoc as html or pdf.
You must add the
jcenter repository to your
pom.xml, otherwise some dependencies can't be resolved!
<repositories>
<repository>
<snapshots>
<enabled>false</enabled>
</snapshots>
<id>central</id>
<name>bintray</name>
<url>http://jcenter.bintray.com</url>
</repository>
</repositories>
The html or pdf generation is bound to the
install lifecycle phase. The
swagger2markup creation is not bound to any phase, therefore you must create it explicitly during the test phase and process the swagger file:
mvnw test swagger2markup:convertSwagger2markup install
The generated static documentation can be found in
target/asciidoc as html or pdf.
Apache-2.0 © Frederik Hahne