This module is now integrated into generator-jhipster repository as React support is now planned in the core generator. Work is being done on https://github.com/jhipster/generator-jhipster/tree/jh-react

See this issue for details

A Jhipster based generator to create awesome react + spring boot applications

Installation

TODO:

Migrate Account modules

Migrate Admin modules

support no i18n properly

support no-sass option

Add entity sub generator

Add import-jdl sub generator

Migrate protractor tests

Add generator tests

Add generator travis builds

First, install Yeoman and JHipster, then install generator-jhipster-react using npm (we assume you have pre-installed node.js).

npm install -g yo npm install -g generator-jhipster

Clone JHipster and run npm link inside it.

Clone this project and run npm link and npm link generator-jhipster inside it.

Now all the projects are pointing to latest master versions

Now generate your new awesome project:

yo jhipster-react

Make sure to run npm link generator-jhipster-react within the generated project if you are regenerating it again.

As this is a generator which runs on top of JHipster, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed.

This generator requires Jhipster version 4.1 or greater in order to work

Frontend is working through webpack-dev-server proxy mode feature in order to have an ability to use both frontend & backend server simultaneously. All requests from frontend would be proxied to backend server.

To start frontend server please run the following command:

yarn start

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. we follow the same contribution guidelines as JHipster, check it out here

License

Apache-2.0 © Deepu KS