🛠 Mode: In Development

JHipster blueprint, JHipster Quarkus blueprint

Introduction

This is a JHipster blueprint, that is meant to be used in a JHipster application.

Demo

Because a code worth a 1k words here your have sample JHipster Quarkus repositories

The classic JHipster Sample App

Prerequisites

As this is a JHipster blueprint, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed:

Installation

To install this blueprint:

npm install -g generator-jhipster-quarkus

To update this blueprint:

npm update -g generator-jhipster-quarkus

Usage

To use this blueprint, run the command below:

jhipster --blueprints quarkus

Running local Blueprint version for development

During development of blueprint, please note the below steps. They are very important.

Link your blueprint globally

Note: If you do not want to link the blueprint(step 3) to each project being created, use NPM instead of Yarn as yeoman doesn't seem to fetch globally linked Yarn modules. On the other hand, this means you have to use NPM in all the below steps as well.

cd jhipster-quarkus npm link

Link the development version of JHipster to your blueprint (optional: required only if you want to use a non-released JHipster version, like the master branch or your own custom fork)

cd generator-jhipster npm link cd quarkus npm link generator-jhipster

Create a new folder for the app to be generated and link JHipster and your blueprint there

mkdir my-app && cd my-app npm link generator-jhipster-quarkus npm link generator-jhipster (Optional: Needed only if you are using a non-released JHipster version) jhipster -d --blueprints quarkus

🚦 What we have now

✅ Generate App generation - jhipster --blueprints quarkus

✅ Entity generation - jhipster --blueprints quarkus entity <entity-name>

✅ JDL import - jhipster --blueprints quarkus import-jdl sample.jh

❤️ for community

Interested in contributing? Check out JHipster contributing guide to get started.

License

Apache-2.0 © Daniel Petisme