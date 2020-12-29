openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gjp

generator-jhipster-primeng

by Sudheer Jonna
9.1.0 (see all)

Generate PrimeNG components and their features

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

101

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

generator-jhipster-primeng

Click ⭐if you like the project. Pull Requests are highly appreciated. Follow me @SudheerJonna for technical updates.

NPM version npm Crates.io

JHipster module, Generate PrimeNG application with 90+ components and their features

Introduction

This is a JHipster module, that is meant to be used in a JHipster application.

The minimum required version of JHipster is >=6.8.0

This module is used to generate components, using PrimeNG.

Prerequisites

As this is a JHipster module, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed:

Installation

With YARN

First,we need to install yo as below,

yarn global add yo

To install this module:

yarn global add generator-jhipster-primeng

To update this module:

yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-primeng

With NPM

To install this module:

npm install -g generator-jhipster-primeng

To update this module:

npm update -g generator-jhipster-primeng

Using Docker

Download the Dockerfile:

mkdir docker
cd docker
wget https://github.com/sudheerj/generator-jhipster-primeng/raw/master/docker/Dockerfile

Build the Docker images:

docker build -t jhipster-generator-primeng:latest .

Make a folder where you want to generate the Service:

mkdir service
cd service

Run the generator from image to generate service:

docker run -it --rm -v $PWD:/home/jhipster/app jhipster-generator-primeng

Run and attach interactive shell to the generator docker container to work from inside the running container:

docker run -it --rm -v $PWD:/home/jhipster/app jhipster-generator-primeng /bin/bash

Getting Started

  1. Run JHipster-PrimeNG module using yo jhipster-primeng command
  2. Select your favourite theme

  1. Either select component group or individual components

  2. Select your component and navigate to required features

  3. Run client and server side environments

    Client: npm start

    Server: ./mvnw

  4. Open application in the browser using http://localhost:9000

What next?

Please check the road map list https://github.com/sudheerj/generator-jhipster-primeng/wiki/Roadmap. If you need a new feature please raise a github request for the discussion.

Blog

http://sudheerjonna.com/blog/2017/10/09/jhipster-meets-primeng-or-primeng-meets-jhipster/

Usage

In your JHipster project, launch yo jhipster-primeng and confirm.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial