Click ⭐if you like the project. Pull Requests are highly appreciated. Follow me @SudheerJonna for technical updates.

JHipster module, Generate PrimeNG application with 90+ components and their features

Introduction

This is a JHipster module, that is meant to be used in a JHipster application.

The minimum required version of JHipster is >=6.8.0

This module is used to generate components, using PrimeNG.

Prerequisites

As this is a JHipster module, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed:

Installation

With YARN

First,we need to install yo as below,

yarn global add yo

To install this module:

yarn global add generator-jhipster-primeng

To update this module:

yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-primeng

With NPM

To install this module:

npm install -g generator-jhipster-primeng

To update this module:

npm update -g generator-jhipster-primeng

Using Docker

Download the Dockerfile:

mkdir docker cd docker wget https://github.com/sudheerj/generator-jhipster-primeng/raw/master/docker/Dockerfile

Build the Docker images:

docker build -t jhipster-generator-primeng:latest .

Make a folder where you want to generate the Service:

mkdir service cd service

Run the generator from image to generate service:

docker run -it --rm -v $PWD :/home/jhipster/app jhipster-generator-primeng

Run and attach interactive shell to the generator docker container to work from inside the running container:

docker run -it --rm -v $PWD :/home/jhipster/app jhipster-generator-primeng /bin/bash

Getting Started

Run JHipster-PrimeNG module using yo jhipster-primeng command Select your favourite theme

Either select component group or individual components Select your component and navigate to required features Run client and server side environments Client: npm start Server: ./mvnw Open application in the browser using http://localhost:9000

What next?

Please check the road map list https://github.com/sudheerj/generator-jhipster-primeng/wiki/Roadmap. If you need a new feature please raise a github request for the discussion.

Blog

http://sudheerjonna.com/blog/2017/10/09/jhipster-meets-primeng-or-primeng-meets-jhipster/

Usage