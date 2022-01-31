openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

generator-jhipster-module

by jhipster
2.6.1 (see all)

💍 One JHipster module to rule them all

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

generator-jhipster-module

NPM version Build Status Dependency Status

Yeoman generator to create a JHipster module - "One JHipster module to rule them all"

Introduction

This Yeoman generator will help you to kickstart a new JHipster module, if you want to develop a generator that will add new features to an existing JHipster application.

Prerequisites

Reading this JHipster module

Installation

With NPM

To install this module:

npm install -g generator-jhipster-module

To update this module:

npm update -g generator-jhipster-module

With Yarn

To install this module:

yarn global add generator-jhipster-module

To update this module:

yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-module

Usage

To run the module, follow these steps :

  • create a new directory
mkdir generator-jhipster-<name of your module>
  • go into this directory
cd generator-jhipster-<name of your module>
  • init the git repository
git init
  • launch the jhipster-module
yo jhipster-module
  • answer all questions

License

Apache-2.0 © Pascal Grimaud and the respective JHipster contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial