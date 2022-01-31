Yeoman generator to create a JHipster module - "One JHipster module to rule them all"
This Yeoman generator will help you to kickstart a new JHipster module, if you want to develop a generator that will add new features to an existing JHipster application.
Reading this JHipster module
To install this module:
npm install -g generator-jhipster-module
To update this module:
npm update -g generator-jhipster-module
yarn global add generator-jhipster-module
yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-module
To run the module, follow these steps :
mkdir generator-jhipster-<name of your module>
cd generator-jhipster-<name of your module>
git init
yo jhipster-module
Apache-2.0 © Pascal Grimaud and the respective JHipster contributors