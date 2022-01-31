Yeoman generator to create a JHipster module - "One JHipster module to rule them all"

Introduction

This Yeoman generator will help you to kickstart a new JHipster module, if you want to develop a generator that will add new features to an existing JHipster application.

Prerequisites

Reading this JHipster module

Installation

With NPM

To install this module:

npm install -g generator-jhipster-module

To update this module:

npm update -g generator-jhipster-module

With Yarn

To install this module:

yarn global add generator-jhipster-module

To update this module:

yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-module

Usage

To run the module, follow these steps :

create a new directory

mkdir generator-jhipster-<name of your module>

go into this directory

cd generator-jhipster-<name of your module>

init the git repository

git init

launch the jhipster-module

yo jhipster-module

answer all questions

License

Apache-2.0 © Pascal Grimaud and the respective JHipster contributors