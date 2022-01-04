openbase logo
Readme

About

JHipster is a development platform to quickly generate, develop, and deploy modern web applications and microservice architectures. We support many frontend technologies, including Angular, React, and Vue. We even have mobile app support for Ionic and React Native! On the backend, we support Spring Boot (with Java or Kotlin), Micronaut, Quarkus, Node.js, and .NET. For deployment, we embrace cloud native principles with Docker and Kubernetes. Deployment support exists for AWS, Azure, Cloud Foundry, Google Cloud Platform, Heroku, and OpenShift.

Documentation and information about KHipster is available here

Full documentation and information about JHipster is available here

Build status

Angular

React

Webflux

Microservices

KHipster Generated Applications CI

Greetings, Kotlin Hipster!

NPM version Dependency Status

This project adds Kotlin to the JHipster application 😎. It is based on JHipster Blueprint 🔵.

🚀 How to get started

Install the package with npm install -g generator-jhipster-kotlin

  1. Make sure you have yo installed with npm install -g yo
  2. Install the package with npm install -g generator-jhipster-kotlin
  3. Generate the application with khipster

Using Docker

Download the Dockerfile:

mkdir docker
cd docker
wget https://github.com/jhipster/jhipster-kotlin/raw/main/docker/Dockerfile

Build the Docker images:

docker build -t jhipster-generator-kotlin:latest .

Make a folder where you want to generate the Service:

mkdir service
cd service

Run the generator from image to generate service:

docker run -it --rm -v $PWD:/home/khipster/app jhipster-generator-kotlin

Run and attach interactive shell to the generator docker container to work from inside the running container:

docker run -it --rm -v $PWD:/home/khipster/app jhipster-generator-kotlin /bin/bash

🚦 What we have now

✅ General App generation - khipster

✅ Spring Controller - khipster spring-controller <controller-name>

✅ Spring Service - khipster spring-service <service-name>

✅ Entity generation - khipster entity <entity-name>

❤️ for community

Found an issue, let us know here.

Interested in contributing, check out our contributing guide to get started.

Any questions sendilkumarn

