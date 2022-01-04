JHipster is a development platform to quickly generate, develop, and deploy modern web applications and microservice architectures. We support many frontend technologies, including Angular, React, and Vue. We even have mobile app support for Ionic and React Native! On the backend, we support Spring Boot (with Java or Kotlin), Micronaut, Quarkus, Node.js, and .NET. For deployment, we embrace cloud native principles with Docker and Kubernetes. Deployment support exists for AWS, Azure, Cloud Foundry, Google Cloud Platform, Heroku, and OpenShift.
Documentation and information about KHipster is available here
Full documentation and information about JHipster is available here
This project adds Kotlin to the JHipster application 😎. It is based on JHipster Blueprint 🔵.
Install the package with
npm install -g generator-jhipster-kotlin
yo installed with
npm install -g yo
npm install -g generator-jhipster-kotlin
khipster
Download the Dockerfile:
mkdir docker
cd docker
wget https://github.com/jhipster/jhipster-kotlin/raw/main/docker/Dockerfile
Build the Docker images:
docker build -t jhipster-generator-kotlin:latest .
Make a folder where you want to generate the Service:
mkdir service
cd service
Run the generator from image to generate service:
docker run -it --rm -v $PWD:/home/khipster/app jhipster-generator-kotlin
Run and attach interactive shell to the generator docker container to work from inside the running container:
docker run -it --rm -v $PWD:/home/khipster/app jhipster-generator-kotlin /bin/bash
✅ General App generation -
khipster
✅ Spring Controller -
khipster spring-controller <controller-name>
✅ Spring Service -
khipster spring-service <service-name>
✅ Entity generation -
khipster entity <entity-name>
Found an issue, let us know here.
Interested in contributing, check out our contributing guide to get started.
Any questions sendilkumarn