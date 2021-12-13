Ionic for JHipster

A JHipster Module that generates an Ionic Client

Introduction

This is a JHipster module. You can use it to generate an Ionic app that talks to a JHipster backend. It uses the Ionic JHipster Starter as a base template, then applies functionality (e.g. entity generation) on top of it.

To learn more about this module, see Build Mobile Apps with Angular, Ionic 4, and Spring Boot.

Prerequisites

As this is a JHipster module, we expect you to have an existing JHipster, Ionic, and Angular CLI already installed.

Or just run:

npm i -g generator-jhipster @ionic/cli @angular/cli

Installation

To install this module:

npm install -g generator-jhipster-ionic yo

To update this module:

npm update -g generator-jhipster-ionic

Usage

Create a JHipster app using jhipster , or a backend-only with yo jhipster:server . Choose JWT or OAuth 2.0 as the authentication type.

In a directory alongside your JHipster app, run this module.

- jhipster-app - ionic-app

The following command will create an Ionic app (and its directory) for you and install the necessary code for it to communicate with your JHipster backend.

yo jhipster-ionic

This module also ships with an ionic4j CLI that you can use as a shortcut.

Use ionic4j to generate a new app

to generate a new app ionic4j entity <name> generates entities

generates entities ionic4j import-jdl <file.jdl> imports JDL and generates entities

Add PWA Support

To add PWA support to your Ionic app, run:

ng add @angular/pwa

Watch use the Angular CLI to transform your Ionic app into a PWA to learn more.

Entity Generator

To generate entities, run ionic4j entity <name> or yo jhipster-ionic:entity <name> .

Import JDL

To import JDL, run ionic4j import-jdl <entities.jdl> or yo jhipster-ionic:import-jdl <entities.jdl> .

Testing

You can run unit tests with:

npm test

See the testing section of the Ionic JHipster Starter for more information.

iOS

Generate a native iOS project with the following commands:

ionic build ionic capacitor add ios

Add your custom scheme to ios/App/App/Info.plist :

< key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key > < array > < dict > < key > CFBundleURLName </ key > < string > com.getcapacitor.capacitor </ string > < key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key > < array > < string > capacitor </ string > < string > dev.localhost.ionic </ string > < string > com.okta.dev-737523 </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ array >

Then, run your project using the Capacitor CLI:

npx cap run ios

Modify CORS Settings in JHipster

In order to communicate with your JHipster app, you'll need to modify its CORS settings (in src/main/resources/config/application-dev.yml ) to allow capacitor://localhost as an origin.

To run your app in iOS Simulator with hot-reload, run:

npx cap run ios -l --external

You will need to modify your JHipster app to allow your external IP as a trusted origin for this to work!

You can also open your project in Xcode and configure code signing.

npx cap open ios

Then, run your app from Xcode.

Android

Generate a native project with the following commands:

ionic build ionic capacitor add android

Change the custom scheme in android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml to use dev.localhost.ionic or your reverse domain name:

< string name = "custom_url_scheme" > com.okta.dev-737523 </ string >

The SafariViewController Cordova Plugin is installed as part of this project. Capacitor uses AndroidX dependencies, but the SafariViewController plugin uses an older non-AndroidX dependency. Use jetifier to patch usages of old support libraries with the following commands:

npm install jetifier npx jetify npx cap sync android

Then, run your project using the Capacitor CLI:

npx cap run android

Modify CORS Settings in JHipster

In order to communicate with your JHipster app, you'll need to modify its CORS settings (in src/main/resources/config/application-dev.yml ) to allow http://localhost as an origin.

To run your app in iOS Simulator with hot-reload, run:

npx cap run android -l --external

You will need to modify your JHipster app to allow your external IP as a trusted origin for this to work!

You can also open your project in Android Studio and run your app.

npx cap open android

You'll need to run a couple commands to allow the emulator to communicate with JHipster (and Keycloak if you're using OIDC for authentication).

adb reverse tcp :8080 tcp :8080 adb reverse tcp :9080 tcp :9080

If you see java.io.IOException: Cleartext HTTP traffic to localhost not permitted in your Android Studio console, enable clear text traffic in android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml :

< application ... android:usesCleartextTraffic = "true" >

See this Stack Overflow Q&A for more information.

Use Okta for Authentication

Choosing OAuth 2.0 / OIDC for authentication will allow you to use Keycloak or Okta for identity. In theory, you should be able to use any OIDC-compliant identity provider, and these are the only ones we've tested against. JHipster ships with Keycloak configured and ready to go by default. You simply have to start it in your JHipster backend.

docker-compose -f src/main/docker/keycloak up -d

See JHipster's security docs to see how to configure JHipster for Okta.

NEW: You can use the Okta CLI to add JHipster integration in seconds! After running okta register , run okta apps create jhipster . Then, source the created .okta.env file and start your app.

source .okta.env ./gradlew # or ./mvnw

In addition to having a OIDC app for your JHipster backend, you'll need to create a Native app on Okta too.

Create a Native Application in Okta

Run okta apps create . Select the default app name, or change it as you see fit. Choose Native and press Enter.

Change the Redirect URI to [http://localhost:8100/callback,dev.localhost.ionic:/callback] and the Logout Redirect URI to [http://localhost:8100/logout,dev.localhost.ionic:/logout] .

NOTE: dev.localhost.ionic is the default scheme, but you can also use something more traditional like com.okta.dev-133337 (where dev-133337.okta.com is your Okta Org URL). If you change it, be sure to update the scheme in src/environments/environment.ts and the redirect URLs in src/app/auth/factories/auth.factory.ts .

The Okta CLI will create an OIDC App in your Okta Org. It will add the redirect URIs you specified and grant access to the Everyone group.

Okta application configuration: Issuer: https://dev-133337.okta.com/oauth2/default Client ID: 0oab8eb55Kb9jdMIr5d6

NOTE: You can also use the Okta Admin Console to create your app. See Create a Native App for more information.

Open ionic/src/app/auth/auth-config.service.ts and add the client ID from your Native app. For example:

environment.oidcConfig.server_host = this .authConfig.issuer; environment.oidcConfig.client_id = '<your-client-id>' ;

You'll also need to add a trusted origin for http://localhost:8100 . In your Okta Admin Console, go to Security > API > Trusted Origins > Add Origin. Use the following values:

Name: http://localhost:8100

Origin URL: http://localhost:8100

Type: Check both CORS and Redirect

Click Save.

Add Claims to Access Token

In order to authentication successfully with your Ionic app, you have to do a bit more configuration in Okta. Since the Ionic client will only send an access token to JHipster, you need to 1) add a groups claim to the access token and 2) add a couple more claims so the user's name will be available in JHipster.

NOTE: These steps are not necessary if you're using a version of JHipster with a CustomClaimConverter . In other words, if you're using Spring a MVC-based monolith, you don't need it. Support has not been added to WebFlux, yet.

Navigate to Security > API > Authorization Servers, click the Authorization Servers tab and edit the default one. Click the Claims tab and Add Claim. Name it "groups" and include it in the Access Token. Set the value type to "Groups" and set the filter to be a Regex of .* . Click Create.

Add another claim, name it given_name , include it in the access token, use Expression in the value type, and set the value to user.firstName . Optionally, include it in the profile scope. Perform the same actions to create a family_name claim and use expression user.lastName .

Contributing

Please read our guidelines before submitting an issue. If your issue is a bug, please use the bug template pre populated here. For feature requests and queries you can use this template.

License

Apache-2.0 © Okta, Inc