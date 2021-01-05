JHipster module to enable entity auditing and to add audit log page

Usage

This is a JHipster module, that is meant to be used in a JHipster application.

You can choose to enable audit for all entities or choose the entities to be audited from a list during generation.

The module will extend the selected entities and its DTOs with AbstractAuditingEntity and AbstractAuditingDTO class respectively to enable audits, hence make sure that your entities/DTOs doesn't have any super class.

This will also add new columns to the liquibase changeset for the entities, so it is ideal to recreate the tables if you are enabling this for existing entities.

The Audit log page is optional and can be added by choosing the option while running the generator

jhipster-entity-audit module will register itself as a hook for Jhipster and the question to enable audit will available during future entity generation as well

[BETA] Javers integration

When using sql or mongodb you can use Javers for entity auditing.

BETA Notice Javers integration is still in beta state. Expect some rough edges!

The module will add spring-boot integration for javers. Each repository is annotated with the required @JaversSpringDataAuditable annotation. The new class JaversAuthorProvider provides javers with the correct user modifying an entity.

Installation

As this is a JHipster module, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed.

This module requires Jhipster version greater than 3.0 in order to work

npm install -g generator-jhipster-entity-audit

Then run the module on a JHipster generated application:

yo jhipster-entity-audit

If you want don't want to answer each question you can use

yo jhipster-entity-audit default

This will enable auditing for all available entities (only ones created by the jhipster:entity generator) and add the audit log page under admin

License

Apache-2.0 © Deepu KS