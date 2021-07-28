JHipster blueprint
JHipster is a well-known platform for generating modern application in java world. JHipster provides a blueprints system that allows to override the default behavior of the generator
JHipster.NET is a blueprint that overrides the back-end part, originally generated in spring boot, by back-end in asp.net core. For the front-end all the common language can be used (angular, react, vue.js).
In alpha version we also have the possibility to choose either Blazor or Xamarin for the front.
This blueprint is an official blueprint of JHipster official-blueprints
Documentation and information about
JHipster.NET are available here
Full documentation and information about JHipster are available here
https://github.com/jhipster/jhipster-sample-app-dotnetcore
This is a JHipster blueprint, that is meant to be used in a JHipster application.
https://gitter.im/JHipster-NET/jhipster-dotnetcore
As this is a JHipster blueprint, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed:
To install this blueprint:
npm install -g generator-jhipster-dotnetcore
To update this blueprint:
npm update -g generator-jhipster-dotnetcore
To install this blueprint:
yarn global add generator-jhipster-dotnetcore
To update this blueprint:
yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-dotnetcore
To use this blueprint, run the below command
jhipster --blueprints dotnetcore
Download the Dockerfile:
mkdir docker
cd docker
wget https://github.com/jhipster/jhipster-dotnetcore/raw/main/docker/Dockerfile
Build the Docker images:
docker build -t jhipster-generator-dotnetcore:latest .
Make a folder where you want to generate the Service:
mkdir service
cd service
Run the generator from image to generate service:
docker run -it --rm -v $PWD:/home/jhipster/app jhipster-generator-dotnetcore
✅ General App generation
jhipster --blueprints dotnetcore
✅ Entity generation
jhipster entity <entity-name>
✅ JDL Entity model support generation
jhipster import-jdl my_file.jdl
During development of blueprint, please note the below steps. They are very important.
Note: If you do not want to link the blueprint(step 3) to each project being created, use NPM instead of Yarn as yeoman doesn't seem to fetch globally linked Yarn modules. On the other hand, this means you have to use NPM in all the below steps as well.
cd dotnetcore
npm link
You could also use Yarn for this if you prefer
cd generator-jhipster
npm link
cd dotnetcore
npm link generator-jhipster
mkdir my-app && cd my-app
npm link generator-jhipster-dotnetcore
npm link generator-jhipster (Optional: Needed only if you are using a non-released JHipster version)
jhipster -d --blueprint dotnetcore
docker build -f "[Dockerfile path]" -t [An image name]:[A tag] "[Application root path]"
docker run -d -p [A host port]:80 [Image name]:[Image tag]
localhost:[Chosen host port] and enjoy ! 🐳
Docker compose file can be used to start the application with database as a service. To build images, run
docker-compose -f docker/app.yml build
To start services, use
docker-compose -f docker/app.yml up
In case of Oracle database, see official documentation
Apache-2.0 © JHipster.NET