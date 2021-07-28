JHipster blueprint

Big Picture

JHipster is a well-known platform for generating modern application in java world. JHipster provides a blueprints system that allows to override the default behavior of the generator

JHipster.NET is a blueprint that overrides the back-end part, originally generated in spring boot, by back-end in asp.net core. For the front-end all the common language can be used (angular, react, vue.js).

In alpha version we also have the possibility to choose either Blazor or Xamarin for the front.

This blueprint is an official blueprint of JHipster official-blueprints

Docs

Documentation and information about JHipster.NET are available

Full documentation and information about JHipster are available

Analysis of the sample project

Introduction

This is a JHipster blueprint, that is meant to be used in a JHipster application.

Gitter

Prerequisites

As this is a JHipster blueprint, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed:

Installation

With NPM

To install this blueprint:

npm install -g generator-jhipster-dotnetcore

To update this blueprint:

npm update -g generator-jhipster-dotnetcore

With Yarn

To install this blueprint:

yarn global add generator-jhipster-dotnetcore

To update this blueprint:

yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-dotnetcore

Usage

To use this blueprint, run the below command

jhipster --blueprints dotnetcore

Using Docker

Download the Dockerfile:

mkdir docker cd docker wget https://github.com/jhipster/jhipster-dotnetcore/raw/main/docker/Dockerfile

Build the Docker images:

docker build -t jhipster-generator-dotnetcore:latest .

Make a folder where you want to generate the Service:

mkdir service cd service

Run the generator from image to generate service:

docker run -it --rm -v $PWD :/home/jhipster/app jhipster-generator-dotnetcore

🚦 What we have now

✅ General App generation

jhipster --blueprints dotnetcore JWT : ✅ Oauth2 : ✅



✅ Entity generation

jhipster entity <entity-name>

✅ JDL Entity model support generation

jhipster import-jdl my_file.jdl

Running local Blueprint version for development

During development of blueprint, please note the below steps. They are very important.

Link your blueprint globally

Note: If you do not want to link the blueprint(step 3) to each project being created, use NPM instead of Yarn as yeoman doesn't seem to fetch globally linked Yarn modules. On the other hand, this means you have to use NPM in all the below steps as well.

cd dotnetcore npm link

Link a development version of JHipster to your blueprint (optional: required only if you want to use a non-released JHipster version, like the main branch or your own custom fork)

You could also use Yarn for this if you prefer

cd generator-jhipster npm link cd dotnetcore npm link generator-jhipster

Create a new folder for the app to be generated and link JHipster and your blueprint there

mkdir my-app && cd my-app npm link generator-jhipster-dotnetcore npm link generator-jhipster (Optional: Needed only if you are using a non-released JHipster version) jhipster -d --blueprint dotnetcore

Running the generated app in a Docker container

Build the Docker image of the app

docker build -f "[Dockerfile path]" -t [An image name]:[A tag] "[Application root path]"

Run your image in a Docker container

docker run -d -p [A host port]:80 [Image name]:[Image tag]

Open your favorite browser at localhost:[Chosen host port] and enjoy ! 🐳

Docker compose file can be used to start the application with database as a service. To build images, run

docker-compose -f docker/app.yml build

To start services, use

docker-compose -f docker/app.yml up

In case of Oracle database, see official documentation

License

Apache-2.0 © JHipster.NET