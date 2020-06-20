This is a JHipster module, meant to be used in a JHipster application.
JHipster was created with the purpose to generate pristine new applications.
It enforces conventions which makes it hard to use it with messy existing databases.
However some of us still want create a JHipster applications with such databases.
generator-jhipster-db-helper makes it easy.
yarn add generator-jhipster-db-helper
yo jhipster-db-helper
As this is a JHipster module, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed:
Create a new JHipster app and choose a SQL database.
To install this module:
yarn global add generator-jhipster-db-helper
To update this module:
yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-db-helper
To install this module:
npm install -g generator-jhipster-db-helper
To update this module:
npm update -g generator-jhipster-db-helper
Upon running the main generator, it changes the naming convention to a more flexible one, registers itself as a post app hook and registers the 'fix-entity' sub-generator as a post-entity hook.
When you create or regenerate an entity, the sub-generator
fix-entity will run after
jhipster:entity has finished running.
It receives information from
jhipster:entity and uses it to find out what must be modified.
It asks the user what values it must use as replacements for the entity and liquibase files with. It offers jhipster default values or user previous values if any as default answers.
It then match correspond values and replaces them with user input using regexes.
It stores your answer in the entity configuration file
.jhipster/Entity.json and makes the necessary replacements in both ORM and changelog files.
yarn
yarn link inside your clone directory
yarn link generator-jhipster-db-helper inside your application directory
You can edit your local repository and test the changes in the application directly. There is no need to rebuild the app.
An easy way to get an application with many entities and all relationship types is to:
When submitting changes, please do so from a new branch, not the master branch. Please name your branch according these rules :
fork is bad,
bugfix/entity-name-validation is good.
- as a word separator.
feature/ : New thing or improvement
bugfix/xx- : Repairing something that wasn't working correctly
We use Travis CI for integration testing. If you want our module to support another type of database, another application configuration or another set up of entities, the first thing you should do is adding your test case to the travis build.
We aligned ourselves on the guidelines of
jhipster/generator-jhipster, if you don't know them, please read them.
Apache-2.0 © Adrien Horgnies & Bastien Michaux