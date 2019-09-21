DEPRECATED this repository is no longer maintained

Add Material design to your JHipster application

Compatibility

This version is compatible with Jhipster 3 and greater!

Usage

This is a JHipster module, that is meant to be use in a JHipster application.

Installation

As this is a JHipster module, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed.

with NPM

npm install -g generator-jhipster-bootstrap-material-design

with Yarn

yarn global add generator-jhipster-bootstrap-material-design

To update this module:

yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-bootstrap-material-design

Usage

Then run the module on a JHipster generated application:

yo jhipster-bootstrap-material-design

Using SASS

When you use sass you need to modify your index.html a little bit to make sure material design styles are not overwritten by default bootstrap styles again:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "content/css/vendor.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/angular-loading-bar/build/loading-bar.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/bootstrap-material-design/dist/css/bootstrap-material-design.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/bootstrap-material-design/dist/css/ripples.css" >

You should make sure that the vendor.css is before all material design stylesheets in your index.html !

Bootstrap Material Design

Material Design for Bootstrap is a theme for Bootstrap 3 which lets you use the new Google Material Design in your favorite front-end framework.

Screenshot

License

WTFPL-2.0 © Thibaut Mottet