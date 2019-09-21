openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gjb

generator-jhipster-bootstrap-material-design

by Thibaut Mottet
3.5.1 (see all)

Add material design to your JHipster application

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED this repository is no longer maintained

generator-jhipster-bootstrap-material-design

NPM version Build Status Dependency Status

Add Material design to your JHipster application

Compatibility

This version is compatible with Jhipster 3 and greater!

Usage

This is a JHipster module, that is meant to be use in a JHipster application.

Installation

As this is a JHipster module, we expect you have JHipster and its related tools already installed.

with NPM

npm install -g generator-jhipster-bootstrap-material-design

with Yarn

yarn global add generator-jhipster-bootstrap-material-design

To update this module:

yarn global upgrade generator-jhipster-bootstrap-material-design

Usage

Then run the module on a JHipster generated application:

yo jhipster-bootstrap-material-design

Using SASS

When you use sass you need to modify your index.html a little bit to make sure material design styles are not overwritten by default bootstrap styles again:

<!-- build:css content/css/vendor.css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="content/css/vendor.css">
<!-- bower:css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/angular-loading-bar/build/loading-bar.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/bootstrap-material-design/dist/css/bootstrap-material-design.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/bootstrap-material-design/dist/css/ripples.css">
<!-- endinject -->
<!-- endbuild -->

You should make sure that the vendor.css is before all material design stylesheets in your index.html!

Bootstrap Material Design

Material Design for Bootstrap is a theme for Bootstrap 3 which lets you use the new Google Material Design in your favorite front-end framework.

Screenshot

License

WTFPL-2.0 © Thibaut Mottet

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial