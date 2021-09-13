Add jest support to any projects
First, install Yeoman and generator-jest using npm (we assume you have pre-installed node.js).
npm install -g yo generator-jest
Then generate your new project:
yo jest
Once done, you can run tests using
npm test.
To generate tests for your components, you can then run:
yo jest:test path/to/file-to-test.js
# (optional) You can specifically define your component name
yo jest:test path/to/file-to-test.js --componentName=useThisName
generator-jest is built to create as minimum overhead as possible when including in your own generators.
First, install
generator-jest as a dependency of your own generator.
npm install --save generator-jest
Then call it from your generator.
this.composeWith(require.resolve('generator-jest/generators/app'), {
testEnvironment: 'jsdom', // (optional) pass one of jsdom or node
coveralls: true // (optional) send coverage reports to coveralls
});
this.composeWith(require.resolve('generator-jest/generators/test'), {
filepath: 'components/Sidebar.jsx'
componentName: 'SideBar' // (optional) define the component name
});
Note: Tests generated by
jest:test will fail by default. Users should implement relevant tests.
