Add jest support to any projects

Installation

First, install Yeoman and generator-jest using npm (we assume you have pre-installed node.js).

npm install -g yo generator-jest

Then generate your new project:

yo jest

Once done, you can run tests using npm test .

To generate tests for your components, you can then run:

yo jest: test path/to/file-to-test.js yo jest: test path/to/file-to-test.js --componentName=useThisName

Include generator-jest in your own generator

generator-jest is built to create as minimum overhead as possible when including in your own generators.

First, install generator-jest as a dependency of your own generator.

npm install --save generator-jest

Then call it from your generator.

this .composeWith( require .resolve( 'generator-jest/generators/app' ), { testEnvironment : 'jsdom' , coveralls : true }); this .composeWith( require .resolve( 'generator-jest/generators/test' ), { filepath : 'components/Sidebar.jsx' componentName : 'SideBar' });

Note: Tests generated by jest:test will fail by default. Users should implement relevant tests.

License

MIT © Simon Boudrias